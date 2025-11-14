Saquon Barkley, Amon-Ra St. Brown, More Projections & Odds for Lions vs. Eagles
Despite going 2-2 over the past month, the Detroit Lions (6-3) moved into a first-place tie in the NFC North with the Chicago Bears. Both teams have losing records in the division. The Lions rank second in points scored (283) behind the mighty Indianapolis Colts (321 points).
Philadelphia (7-2) has the most significant lead (3.5 games) of all eight divisions after 10 weeks. They’re riding a three-game winning streak, while outscoring their opponents by only 26 points (12th in the NFL).
Lions vs. Eagles Game Information
TV: NBC/Peacock
Time: 8:20 PM EST
Vegas Line (DraftKings): Philadelphia -2.5 points
Over/Under: 46.5
To help game managers set their rosters in Week 11, here’s a look at the game preview and projections for the Lions and Eagles.
Week 11 SNF Detroit Lions Fantasy Football Projections
Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Goff took advantage of his favorable matchup against the Commanders, leading to his second-best game (320/3) of the year. His pass attempts picked up in his last two starts (37 and 33), ending his sub-30-pass-attempts streak at six games.
DraftKings set his over/under at 240.5 passing yards (-112), which is almost identical to my projections (240 yards). Goff is an underdog to pass for more than 1.5 yards (-124u).
Philadelphia sits in 10th in passing yards allowed (1,979), with quarterbacks gaining 6.5 yards per pass attempt.
- Dak Prescott (188/0)
- Patrick Mahomes (187/1)
- Matthew Stafford (196/2)
- Baker Mayfield (289/2)
- Bo Nix (242/1)
- Jaxson Dart (195/1)
- Carson Wentz (313/0)
- Jaxson Dart (193/1)
- Jordan Love (176/0)
Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
The explosiveness of Ja’Marr Gibbs shone through in two (17/136/2 and 15/142/3) of his last three starts. He gained an impressive 8.7 yards per rush in those two matchups. Gibbs averages 77 rushing yards per game, but DraftKings set his over/under at 61.5 rushing yards (-112). He’s reached that plateau in two-thirds of his starts. Gibbs is -120 to score an anytime touchdown.
Running backs scored 12 times against the Eagles. They allow 4.10 yards per rush, with more risk covering backs in the passing game (35/319/3). Five running backs gained over 60 rushing yards.
- Kyren Williams (20/94)
- Bucky Irving (15/63)
- J.K. Dobbins (20/79/1)
- Cam Skattebo (19/98)
- Josh Jacobs (21/74/1)
I have Gibbs projected to gain 83 rushing yards in this matchup.
Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
The Lions' lower pass attempts in many games this year have led to St. Brown having less explosiveness in 2025. He has seven catches or more in six starts, with a floor of 70 passing yards in six matchups (four on the road). St. Brown has eight scores across nine contests.
The Eagles’ defense has allowed only four touchdowns to wide receivers. They rank 19th in receiving yards allowed (1,376).
- CeeDee Lamb (7/110)
- Puka Nacua (11/112)
- Emeka Egbuka (4/101/1)
- Courtland Sutton (8/99)
- Wan’Dale Robinson (6/84/1)
- Jordan Addison (9/128)
- Justin Jefferson (5/79)
His matchup doesn’t look ideal, but a high-scoring game would give St. Brown the fuel to beat his projections. More star wideouts have had success against the Eagles’ defense, suggesting a better game than expected.
DraftKings set his over/under at 75.5 (-110u). St. Brown is +125 to score an anytime touchdown.
Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
Williams had been much more active in three (6/66/1, 4/66/1, and 6/119/1) of his last four contests. Unfortunately, his off day against the Buccaneers in Week 7 led to no targets. Sam LaPorta has been limited in practice this week with a back issue, which may lead to Williams seeing more targets in this matchup.
Week 11 SNF Philadelphia Eagles Fantasy Football Projections
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
Hurts had been hot and cold this year in passing yards. He had a string of three successful showings (280/2, 283/1, and 326/3), but passed for under 200 yards in four other matchups. Hurts has only had one rushing touchdown over his last six games while delivering two passing scores or more in five of his last seven matchups.
DraftKings set his over/under at 205.5 passing yards (-111u). The prop market expects Hurts to pass for more than 1.5 touchdowns (-123o). He is +115 to score an anytime touchdown. I have him on a path to pass for 243 yards.
Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
Rushing running room remains an issue for Saquon Barkley. He comes off his best rushing day (14/150/1), with only 60 yards on the ground on 22 carries (2.7 yards per carry). He gained over 70 rushing yards twice in nine tries this season.
DraftKings set his over/under at 69.5 rushing yards (-111u). Barkley is -110 to score an anytime touchdown. He has six touchdowns over his nine starts. I have him on a path to gain 66 rushing yards.
Running backs have five touchdowns against the Lions. They allow 4.2 yards per rush. Only two backs gained over 75 rushing yards vs. Detroit.
- Quinshon Judkins (21/82/1)
- Aaron Jones (9/78)
A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
Over the last week, Brown has been preaching to the fantasy market to release him due to his inconsistent week-to-week opportunity. He was trending in a positive direction in Week 6 (6/80) and Week 7 (4/121/2), followed by a missed start due to a hamstring issue. Coming out of the bye week, the Eagles only looked his way three times, resulting in two catches for 13 yards and more frustration. Brown’s only other winning day came in Week 3 (6/109/1) at home.
DraftKings set his over/under at 62.5 receiving yards (-113o).
The Lions come into this week ranked 15th in yards allowed to wide receivers (1,333). Offenses gained 67% of their receiving yards from their wideouts, with 13 touchdowns. Detroit will allow big plays to wide receivers (13.6 yards per catch).
- Romeo Doubs (2/68)
- Rome Odunze (7/128/2)
- Rashod Bateman (5/63/1)
- Ja’Marr Chase (6/110/2)
- Andrei Iosivas (5/82)
DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
Smith has been the better Eagles’ wide receiver in 2025. He has been active in three consecutive matchups (9/183/1, 6/84, and 4/69/1) while averaging nine targets. He also played well in his two previous home games (8/60/1 and 8/114).
The prop market still rated him as the second-best wideout on the Eagles based on his over/under in receiving yards (56.5). In addition, DraftKings bettors expect him to finish with fewer receiving yards. My projections point to both Philadelphia’s wide receivers having winning days on Sunday.