Lions vs. Cowboys and Other Week 14 Over/Under Games to Target in Fantasy Football
Week 14 of the NFL season is upon us, and the challenge of setting lineups and finding an edge in fantasy football only becomes greater than the week before, with playoffs right around the corner.
While talent and matchups always matter, one of the most reliable indicators of fantasy potential comes from the betting market. High over/unders signal expected scoring, and more points on the board generally translate to more opportunities for fantasy production. Every touchdown and red-zone trip boosts the chances for quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, tight ends and even kickers to deliver starter-worthy numbers.
This week’s slate offers several matchups with enticing totals. A handful of contests stand out as potential fantasy goldmines, making them worth targeting when finalizing lineups. Below are the games, along with some included fantasy football analysis and advice.
*Over/under totals obtained from FanDuel Sportsbook*
Cowboys @ Lions (O/U: 53.5)
In what projects to be the highest-scoring game of Week 14, both the Cowboys and Lions’ offenses should be firmly in play. Dak Prescott and Jared Goff are strong starters in a matchup that favors passing volume on both sides. Jahmyr Gibbs remains a must-start with his elite efficiency, while Javonte Williams is a high-end RB2 and David Montgomery holds flex value tied to touchdown upside. At receiver, Ceedee Lamb and George Pickens are locked-in must-starts. Amon-Ra St. Brown is also a must-start if active, though he’s managing an ankle injury that could rule him out of this matchup. If he’s ruled out, Isaac TeSlaa becomes a deeper-league dart throw with a path to elevated snaps and touchdown upside. Jameson Williams stays in play as a big-play WR2. Jake Ferguson rounds out the slate as a dependable TE1 in what should be a pass-heavy environment.
Quarterbacks:
Dak Prescott - Start
Jared Goff - Start
Running Backs:
Jahmyr Gibbs - Must Start
Javonte Williams - Start
David Montgomery - Flex
Wide Receivers:
Ceedee Lamb - Must Start
George Pickens - Must Start
Amon-Ra St. Brown (Q) - Must Start
Jameson Williams - Start
Isaac TeSlaa - Deeper League Play
Tight Ends:
Jake Ferguson - Start
Bengals @ Bills (O/U: 51.5)
Bengals vs. Bills sets up as a prime fantasy environment, as it has in years past. Josh Allen is an automatic must-start, and Joe Burrow remains a strong QB1 play in a game that should force aggressive throwing from both sides. James Cook is rolling as a must-start, while Chase Brown holds solid RB2 value thanks to recent success. Ja’Marr Chase is a locked-in must-start returning from suspension, and Tee Higgins, who’s working his way back from a concussion, should return and slot in as a strong WR2. Khalil Shakir remains a viable flex option, especially in a high-volume game script. At tight end, Dalton Kincaid is an immediate start if he returns from injury, but if he’s held out, Dawson Knox becomes a strong streaming play with Cincinnati struggling badly against tight ends all season.
Quarterbacks:
Josh Allen - Must Start
Joe Burrow - Start
Running Backs:
James Cook - Must Start
Chase Brown - Start
Ray Davis - Bench
Wide Receivers:
Ja’Marr Chase - Must Start
Tee Higgins (Q) - Start
Khalil Shakir - Flex
Keon Coleman - Bench
Tight Ends:
Dalton Kincaid (Q) - Start
Dawson Knox - Viable Streamer
Mike Gesicki - Bench
Noah Fant - Bench
Rams @ Cardinals (O/U: 48.5)
This game features sneaky fantasy value, especially on the Cardinals’ roster. Matthew Stafford is a near must-start as he’s the frontrunner for MVP, while Jacoby Brissett is a high-end streaming option thanks to his passing volume. Kyren Williams is also a near every-week starter, and Trey Benson, if he suits up, is a solid play, with Bam Knight or Michael Carter stepping into flex territory should Benson be out. At receiver, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams are must-starts, and Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel) should still be started if active. If he’s unable to go, Michael Wilson gets a notable boost as the next man up in target share. Finally, Trey McBride remains a locked-in must-start TE, while Tyler Higbee stays on the bench.
Quarterbacks:
Matthew Stafford - Start
Jacoby Brissett - Start
Running Backs:
Kyren Williams - Start
Trey Benson (Q) - Start
Bam Knight/Michael Carter - Flex
Blake Corum - Bench
Wide Receivers:
Puka Nacua - Must Start
Davante Adams - Must Start
Marvin Harrison Jr. (Q) - Start
Michael Wilson - Flex
Tight Ends:
Trey McBride - Must Start
Tyler Higbee - Bench
Colts @ Jaguars (O/U: 47.5)
With a 47.5 total, Colts vs. Jaguars offers sneaky fantasy value on each side. Daniel Jones profiles as a solid start thanks to rushing upside and a favorable matchup, while Trevor Lawrence lands in viable streamer territory for managers needing a fill-in. Jonathan Taylor is a locked-in must start, and Travis Etienne remains a strong play despite being relatively touchdown dependent. Michael Pittman Jr. and Brian Thomas Jr. are both strong starts, while Alec Pierce, Jakobi Meyers and Josh Downs all carry flex appeal in what could be a pass-heavy script. Parker Washington (Q) can remain on the bench as he deals with a hip injury. At tight end, Tyler Warren is a must-start every week, and Brenton Strange is a viable streaming option if you’re digging deeper.
Quarterbacks:
Daniel Jones - Start
Trevor Lawrence - Viable Streamer
Running Backs:
Jonathan Taylor - Must Start
Travis Etienne - Start
Bhayshul Tuten - Bench
Wide Receivers:
Michael Pittman Jr. - Start
Brian Thomas Jr. - Start
Jakobi Meyers - Flex
Alec Pierce - Flex
Josh Downs - Flex
Parker Washington (Q) - Bench
Tight Ends:
Tyler Warren - Must Start
Brenton Strange - Viable Streamer
Bears @ Packers (O/U: 44.5)
With a modest 44.5 total, Bears vs. Packers still offers enough concentrated volume to deliver several fantasy starters. Jordan Love and Caleb Williams both profile as strong plays, with each QB positioned to take advantage of good defenses that are still exploitable. Josh Jacobs, D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai are all viable starts based on workload stability, while Emanuel Wilson can stay on the bench. Rome Odunze and Christian Watson headline the receiving options as strong starts, with DJ Moore, Luther Burden III and Romeo Doubs all carrying flex value. Jayden Reed is trending toward returning, but given the injury layoff, he’s better left on the bench for his first week back. Neither Colston Loveland nor Luke Musgrave cracks the starting radar in this matchup, although there are worse options outside of Loveland.
Quarterbacks:
Jordan Love - Start
Caleb Williams - Start
Running Backs:
Josh Jacobs - Start
D’Andre Swift - Start
Kyle Monangai - Start
Emanuel Wilson - Bench
Wide Receivers:
Rome Odunze - Start
Christian Watson - Start
DJ Moore - Flex
Luther Burden III - Flex
Romeo Doubs - Flex
Jayden Reed (Q)- Bench
Dontayvion Wicks - Bench
Tight Ends:
Colston Loveland - Bench
Luke Musgrave - Bench