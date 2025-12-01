Fantasy Sports

Lions vs. Cowboys and Other Week 14 Over/Under Games to Target in Fantasy Football

High point totals mean opportunity, and several key matchups stand out as potential fantasy goldmines in Week 14.

Michael Rovetto

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker (52) celebrate with a turkey after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker (52) celebrate with a turkey after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Week 14 of the NFL season is upon us, and the challenge of setting lineups and finding an edge in fantasy football only becomes greater than the week before, with playoffs right around the corner.   

While talent and matchups always matter, one of the most reliable indicators of fantasy potential comes from the betting market. High over/unders signal expected scoring, and more points on the board generally translate to more opportunities for fantasy production. Every touchdown and red-zone trip boosts the chances for quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, tight ends and even kickers to deliver starter-worthy numbers. 

This week’s slate offers several matchups with enticing totals. A handful of contests stand out as potential fantasy goldmines, making them worth targeting when finalizing lineups. Below are the games, along with some included fantasy football analysis and advice. 

*Over/under totals obtained from FanDuel Sportsbook

Cowboys @ Lions (O/U: 53.5)

In what projects to be the highest-scoring game of Week 14, both the Cowboys and Lions’ offenses should be firmly in play. Dak Prescott and Jared Goff are strong starters in a matchup that favors passing volume on both sides. Jahmyr Gibbs remains a must-start with his elite efficiency, while Javonte Williams is a high-end RB2 and David Montgomery holds flex value tied to touchdown upside. At receiver, Ceedee Lamb and George Pickens are locked-in must-starts. Amon-Ra St. Brown is also a must-start if active, though he’s managing an ankle injury that could rule him out of this matchup. If he’s ruled out, Isaac TeSlaa becomes a deeper-league dart throw with a path to elevated snaps and touchdown upside. Jameson Williams stays in play as a big-play WR2. Jake Ferguson rounds out the slate as a dependable TE1 in what should be a pass-heavy environment.

Quarterbacks:

Dak Prescott - Start 

Jared Goff - Start 

Running Backs:

Jahmyr Gibbs - Must Start 

Javonte Williams - Start 

David Montgomery - Flex 

Wide Receivers:

Ceedee Lamb - Must Start 

George Pickens - Must Start 

Amon-Ra St. Brown (Q) - Must Start 

Jameson Williams - Start 

Isaac TeSlaa - Deeper League Play 

Tight Ends:

Jake Ferguson - Start 

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens ranks second in the NFL in receiving yards.
Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) celebrates after catching a pass for a successful two-point conversion against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Bengals @ Bills (O/U: 51.5)

Bengals vs. Bills sets up as a prime fantasy environment, as it has in years past. Josh Allen is an automatic must-start, and Joe Burrow remains a strong QB1 play in a game that should force aggressive throwing from both sides. James Cook is rolling as a must-start, while Chase Brown holds solid RB2 value thanks to recent success. Ja’Marr Chase is a locked-in must-start returning from suspension, and Tee Higgins, who’s working his way back from a concussion, should return and slot in as a strong WR2. Khalil Shakir remains a viable flex option, especially in a high-volume game script. At tight end, Dalton Kincaid is an immediate start if he returns from injury, but if he’s held out, Dawson Knox becomes a strong streaming play with Cincinnati struggling badly against tight ends all season.

Quarterbacks:

Josh Allen - Must Start 

Joe Burrow - Start 

Running Backs:

James Cook - Must Start 

Chase Brown - Start 

Ray Davis - Bench 

Wide Receivers:

Ja’Marr Chase - Must Start 

Tee Higgins (Q) - Start  

Khalil Shakir - Flex 

Keon Coleman - Bench 

Tight Ends:

Dalton Kincaid (Q) - Start 

Dawson Knox - Viable Streamer 

Mike Gesicki - Bench 

Noah Fant - Bench 

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III ranks second in the NFL in rushing yards,
Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) rushes during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Rams @ Cardinals (O/U: 48.5)

This game features sneaky fantasy value, especially on the Cardinals’ roster. Matthew Stafford is a near must-start as he’s the frontrunner for MVP, while Jacoby Brissett is a high-end streaming option thanks to his passing volume. Kyren Williams is also a near every-week starter, and Trey Benson, if he suits up, is a solid play, with Bam Knight or Michael Carter stepping into flex territory should Benson be out. At receiver, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams are must-starts, and Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel) should still be started if active. If he’s unable to go, Michael Wilson gets a notable boost as the next man up in target share. Finally, Trey McBride remains a locked-in must-start TE, while Tyler Higbee stays on the bench.

Quarterbacks:

Matthew Stafford - Start 

Jacoby Brissett - Start 

Running Backs:

Kyren Williams - Start 

Trey Benson (Q) - Start 

Bam Knight/Michael Carter - Flex  

Blake Corum - Bench 

Wide Receivers:

Puka Nacua - Must Start 

Davante Adams - Must Start 

Marvin Harrison Jr. (Q) - Start 

Michael Wilson - Flex 

Tight Ends:

Trey McBride - Must Start 

Tyler Higbee - Bench 

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett has thrown for 300+ passing yards in each of his last three games.
Nov 30, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Colts @ Jaguars (O/U: 47.5)

With a 47.5 total, Colts vs. Jaguars offers sneaky fantasy value on each side. Daniel Jones profiles as a solid start thanks to rushing upside and a favorable matchup, while Trevor Lawrence lands in viable streamer territory for managers needing a fill-in. Jonathan Taylor is a locked-in must start, and Travis Etienne remains a strong play despite being relatively touchdown dependent. Michael Pittman Jr. and Brian Thomas Jr. are both strong starts, while Alec Pierce, Jakobi Meyers and Josh Downs all carry flex appeal in what could be a pass-heavy script. Parker Washington (Q) can remain on the bench as he deals with a hip injury. At tight end, Tyler Warren is a must-start every week, and Brenton Strange is a viable streaming option if you’re digging deeper.

Quarterbacks:

Daniel Jones - Start 

Trevor Lawrence - Viable Streamer 

Running Backs:

Jonathan Taylor - Must Start 

Travis Etienne - Start 

Bhayshul Tuten - Bench 

Wide Receivers:

Michael Pittman Jr. - Start 

Brian Thomas Jr. - Start 

Jakobi Meyers - Flex

Alec Pierce - Flex

Josh Downs - Flex

Parker Washington (Q) - Bench  

Tight Ends:

Tyler Warren - Must Start

Brenton Strange - Viable Streamer  

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren ranks third in the NFL in receiving yards among tight ends.
Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) celebrates with tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) and tight end Drew Ogletree (85) after a touchdown during the second half against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Bears @ Packers (O/U: 44.5)

With a modest 44.5 total, Bears vs. Packers still offers enough concentrated volume to deliver several fantasy starters. Jordan Love and Caleb Williams both profile as strong plays, with each QB positioned to take advantage of good defenses that are still exploitable. Josh Jacobs, D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai are all viable starts based on workload stability, while Emanuel Wilson can stay on the bench. Rome Odunze and Christian Watson headline the receiving options as strong starts, with DJ Moore, Luther Burden III and Romeo Doubs all carrying flex value. Jayden Reed is trending toward returning, but given the injury layoff, he’s better left on the bench for his first week back. Neither Colston Loveland nor Luke Musgrave cracks the starting radar in this matchup, although there are worse options outside of Loveland. 

Quarterbacks:

Jordan Love - Start 

Caleb Williams - Start 

Running Backs:

Josh Jacobs - Start 

D’Andre Swift - Start 

Kyle Monangai - Start 

Emanuel Wilson - Bench 

Wide Receivers:

Rome Odunze - Start 

Christian Watson - Start 

DJ Moore - Flex 

Luther Burden III - Flex 

Romeo Doubs - Flex 

Jayden Reed (Q)- Bench 

Dontayvion Wicks - Bench 

Tight Ends:

Colston Loveland - Bench 

Luke Musgrave - Bench 

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai has a touchdown in each of his last four games.
Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) and running back Kyle Monangai (25) celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

