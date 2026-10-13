MarShawn Lloyd, Woody Marks, And More Must-Start Fantasy Football Running Backs For Week 6

Week 6 is here, and it's time to set our fantasy football lineups. The toughest and most important position to get right every week is the running backs. They can be extremely volatile, but also have the most upside. You do not want a player going off on your bench, and we are going to help you avoid that. These are our must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 6.

Must-Start Running Backs: Week 6

RB Braelon Allen, New York Jets

Allen has played well with Breece Hall sidelined and was even a key factor in them getting a win last week. Wins haven't been easy to come by for Aaron Glenn in New York, so this could be a strategy they continue to lean on.

In Week 5, he carried the ball 24 times for 116 yards and a touchdown. With Hall out the past two weeks, Allen has also been on the field for 90% of the snaps in Week 4 and 86% in Week 5. Both the volume and efficiency have been there. Over the past two games, he has totaled 38 carries for 175 yards at 4.6 yards per carry, and he found the end zone last week.

We don't expect Hall to be back this week; however, it's worth mentioning that you should monitor the situation and make sure he doesn't play. If Hall doesn't play, Allen should be in your lineup despite what could be a tough matchup against the New England Patriots.

RB Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans

Pollard isn't a running back we are usually particularly high on. He's an aging and very average starting running back in one of the worst offenses in the NFL. With that being said, we are high on starting all our fantasy players against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts' defense has been horrible, and they are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs this season. Pollard should have a great game in Indy this week.

RB Woody Marks, Houston Texans

This is a player we wanted to talk about because he is going to be a hot waiver wire pickup, but he steps into a difficult matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville is allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season.

Nevertheless, with a heavy bye week and a ton of injuries, we are getting Marks into our lineup. He will see a ton of volume in a near bell-cow role with David Montgomery sidelined. Marks has shown that he is the superior back to Montgomery and will get his time to shine in Week 6 and most likely beyond for at least a few weeks.

RB MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers

While we are not high on Lloyd at all as a player, or the Packers' backfield as a whole, he has seemed to lock up the goal-line role in Green Bay. This week, the Packers play the Dallas Cowboys, in which we expect there to be plenty of touchdown opportunities. Despite the loss of Chris Brooks clearing nothing up, Lloyd has a good chance to fall into the end zone again this week after scoring twice last week.

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