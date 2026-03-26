Can Tyler O'Neill Pop in Fantasy Baseball With His 7th Straight Opening Day Home Run?

Tyler O'Neill has achieved a mark of excellence that MLB fans truly have a double take on. He has homered in 6 straight Opening Day games. That is absolutely bonkers to think of, but he has done it. Today, O'Neill bats 6th for the Baltimore Orioles, and it leads us to figure out what the true probability is of actually achieving that mark.

Tyler O'Neill Home Run Numbers

O'Neill is actually not an elite home run hitter by any means. In 2025, O'Neill hit just 9 home runs, despite actually hitting 31 the year prior. He has a career slugging percentage of .463, and in 2,318 career plate appearances, O'Neill has 118 home runs. That calculates to 1 home run per 19.6 plate appearances, or about 1 per every 5 games.

Batting 6th in the lineup, O'Neill will often have the green light, and we know for sure that hitting a 7th straight Opening Day home run is on the back of his mind. O'Neill surely is more likely to hit one today than on any of the other 161 game days. As for his true probability, it is somewhere between 1-in-4 and 1-in-5.

No MLB stadium is created equally. Today, the Orioles play at home at Camden Yards. This field ranks 18th out of 28 MLB stadiums in park factor, with 1 being the most favorable to hitters. As per @Ballparkpal on X, Camden Yards also has a slightly favorable wind direction with a 2% expected home run increase.

Park Factors for Thursday 💨



This is the combination of stadium and weather (not just weather).



The # under the percent is the total effect on the game (+0.40 HRs in PHI, +1.28 runs in BAL)



📝 Writeup and Guides in the reply pic.twitter.com/O2HRWIKB6l — Ballpark Pal (@BallparkPal) March 26, 2026

The Orioles are facing the Minnesota Twins today. On the mound for the Twins will be their ace, Joe Ryan. O'Neill has just two career at-bats against Ryan, one of which was for a home run. The sample size is very small, but very favorable. That makes us wonder...

Final Verdict

O'Neill definitely can hit a home run today. However, he is much more likely not to hit one, despite his 6-game streak. It is a matter of probability, and despite the hot streak, the numbers are against him to a minimum of 70%, depending on how deep and which way we attack them.

If you are looking to bet on O'Neill to hit a home run, it may not be the smartest thing to do. O'Neill has varying odds to hit a home run that linger around +350, or 3.5/1 odds. At the most favorable, O'Neill may have about a 4/1 chance to do it today. The odds are not awful, but they are not working to your advantage either.

Opening Day is fun, and if you so desire to have fun, caring little about the money you risked, go for it. However, the metrics go against O'Neill hitting one today, and a sharp mind would definitely fade it if O'Neill happens to get it done, great for him and even better for the marketability of MLB Opening Day.

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