JJ McCarthy, Pat Mahomes, and 2 More Must-Sit Quarterbacks in Week 10 Fantasy Football

Start-sit decisions are not meant to be easy. We may read a player's name and think, " Oh, they must be great." But once I delve into the metrics, the story sometimes changes. The following four quarterbacks are must-sits in Week 10, despite what you might think at face value.

Justin Herbert

I am amazed that his start percentage is still mostly above 15%. It should be 0%. Herbert ranks 32nd in PFF Passing Grade, 29th in EPA per Dropback, and leads the league with 11 interceptions.

If you think a turnaround can happen, great. I do not think that will be seen this week. Herbert and the Chargers are traveling three time zones east to face the Ravens while still trying to get their first win of the season.

JJ McCarthy

In McCarthy's two full starts this season, he had no more than 28 passing attempts in either game. With over 80 dropbacks in his last three games, McCarthy has thrown only one passing touchdown. Great as he has been for the Giants thus far, McCarthy does not offer enough for us to reap any benefit.

Not to mention, McCarthy is injured with a right hip pointer. He expects to struggle to push off his back leg, as Tom Christ noted on X.

Pat Mahomes

David Bailey with a swipe and bend off the edge to force the strip sack on Mahomes who is looked very hurt pic.twitter.com/nxTPMMI4xG — Billy M (@BillyM_91) November 8, 2026

In Week 9, Mahomes took a hit from David Bailey of the Jets, which hurt his elbow. Mahomes did return and is expected to play this week, but he currently has a questionable tag. There will certainly be a level of limitation to his throwing ability, for what it's worth.

This week, the Chiefs compete against the Falcons in Atlanta. Jeff Ulbrich, the Falcons' defensive coordinator, is known for shutting down elite quarterbacks. It was his strong suit when he faced Josh Allen as the Jets' DC. In two games that Mahomes has gone toe-to-toe, he has thrown three interceptions, or 1.5 per game. To compare, Mahomes averages 0.69 interceptions per game since 2020.

As it stands, Mahomes is just the QB15 in fantasy football, thus a "sit" more often than a "start."

Jordan Love

Love is on fire, but at some point, someone has to put the fire out. The Vikings look to do exactly that. When Love battled the Vikings in Week 1, it took a big effort to get a somewhat viable day. Love completed 21 of 42 passes for 387 yards and 2 touchdowns. Even with that output, he was just the QB11 that week.

The Vikings are the No. 1 defense against quarterbacks in fantasy football. They also rank No. 2 in EPA per Pass Allowed.

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