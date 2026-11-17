Week 11 fantasy football brings a fresh slate. The smartest managers must know when to sit their assets. If a quarterback has a bad matchup, injury risk, or poor form, they offer less. I suggest sitting these four quarterbacks in leagues that start one quarterback.

Baker Mayfield

Mayfield cannot catch a break. In October, he dealt with a thumb injury that contributed to a two-game stretch in which he threw 11 passes. Now, Mayfield is dealing with a foot/ankle injury. The injury is unspecified, but Mayfield is expected to be limited if he does play on Sunday. There's too much risk to trust a non-weekly starter as-is.

JJ McCarthy

You have to credit McCarthy with good football, relatively speaking, since he earned the Giants' starting role. However, quality football doesn't always translate to great fantasy output. Over McCarthy's three starts, he averages 12.32 fantasy points per game.

The matchup isn't high-upside, thus making McCarthy a must-sit. He faces the Jaguars, who rank as follows against quarterbacks:

5th in Passing Touchdowns Allowed

3rd in Interceptions

5th in Fantasy Points Allowed

5th in EPA per Pass Allowed

Kirk Cousins

Cousins' Vikings debut was solid, but it was hardly a fantasy exposé. He threw for 201 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception. He was the QB14 in Week 10.

I am concerned about a couple big factors this week:

Jordan Addison is on injured reserve, and TJ Hockenson is questionable. The Vikings play in Mexico City at 1.39 miles high, 39% higher than Denver and 268% higher than Cousins' former home, Las Vegas. Mexico City also has a history of players getting sick, including England's national soccer team at the 2026 World Cup.

Cousins will be lucky to rank among the top 20 quarterbacks this week. As intriguing as it may be to start Cousins in a Kevin O'Connell offense, I advise waiting at least a week.

Justin Herbert

I will keep having to beat this drum until his start percentage finally dips below 10%. Herbert threw 18 passes in the Chargers' Week 10 first win of the season. He has thrown for 205+ yards once in his last six games.

The NFL has 32 starting quarterbacks. However, Herbert ranks 35th in PFF Passing Grade, suggesting he isn't even NFL starter-caliber at this point in his career.

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