Justin Herbert, Daniel Jones, and 2 Other Must-Sit Fantasy Football Quarterbacks in Week 3

The quarterback position is looking shaky after two weeks of the NFL season. Justin Herbert is struggling, Bo Nix has been shaky, while Tyler Shough and Bryce Young lead the league in passing. It proves that whatever you think will happen may not happen at all. Coming into Week 3 of the NFL season, outlooks favor sitting these four quarterbacks.

Bo Nix

Sep 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) stands in the pocket during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Rams play the Broncos this weekend. Even without Myles Garrett, I power-rank the Rams as the 2nd-best defense in the league. Denver's offense ranks just 21st in the league.

For two weeks, Nix has been playing very underwhelming football. Yes, I see impressive throws on social media today. The metrics do not support sixty minutes of good football.

3.2% Big-Time Throw Rate

7.2% Turnover-Worthy Play Rate

1.0:1.0 TD:INT Ratio

64.3 PFF Rating (22nd)

Justin Herbert

NFL Worst QBR Through 2 Weeks:



1. Cooper Rush (5.2)

2. Justin Herbert (29.3)

3. Aaron Rodgers (31.6)

4. Bo Nix (37.5)

5. Malik Willis (40.6)

6. Baker Mayfield (45.3)

7. Jordan Love (50.2)

8. Cam Ward (50.6) pic.twitter.com/rO0sZUEWfp — Kalshi Sports (@KalshiSports) September 21, 2026

Playing worse than Nix is his AFC West foe, Justin Herbert. Here are some comparable bad metrics from Herbert's two-game season to date.

3.3% Big-Time Throw Rate

20.0% Pressure-to-Sack Rate

0.67:1.0 TD:INT Ratio

53.3 PFF Rating (28th)

The Chargers have now fallen to 0-2 and are clearly the most disappointing team in the NFL. Things will not be easy coming up this Sunday. The Chargers must go into Buffalo to take on the Bills, crossing three time zones to do so. The total travel comes to 2,205 miles, or about 6 hours of flight time.

Matthew Stafford

The Broncos will offer a difficult matchup for Stafford, not to mention it being played at Mile High in Denver. The Broncos are the 7th-best defense in the league, per FPI. In 2025, they ranked 2nd in total defense.

Stafford's lack of rushing ability makes him a tough start each week. We need a high-upside matchup through the air, such as the one he had against the Giants on Monday night. To make matters worse, Puka Nacua is in question for this game.

Daniel Jones

Depending on your league format, Jones might definitely be a fringe starter. In 10-team leagues, Jones is likely sitting on a bench. In 12+ team leagues, Jones is owned and, for some teams, is a starting quarterback. I will advise this week that he is not a starter.

The Colts have to face their division rival, the Houston Texans, on Sunday. They are arguably the best defense in the NFL. You will be hard-pressed to find anyone labeling Houston anything other than a top-5 defense. Potentially without Alec Pierce, the upside is lacking for a quarterback often ranked in the QB15-20 range.

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