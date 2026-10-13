Justin Herbert, Deshaun Watson, and 2 Other Must-Sit Quarterbacks in Week 6 Fantasy Football

Quarterbacks can win you the week if you use them sharply. They can just as easily lose you the week if you blindly start a signal caller in a bad spot. Make sure you do your research before Week 6. We aim to assist with that endeavor with the four must-sit quarterbacks below in fantasy football.

Sam Darnold

Darnold is QB30 on a fantasy points-per-game basis. He ranks 22nd in Adjusted Completion Percentage and 27th in EPA per Dropback. Seattle is then merely 21st in Pass Rate.

Darnold is being started in about 25% of leagues, and that cannot happen. Especially against the Broncos' secondary, which is averaging 1.0 interception per game.

Bo Nix

If Justin Herbert didn't exist, I might call Nix the most disappointing quarterback of 2026. He is QB28 on a points-per-game basis, averaging just 13.0 points per game. Worst of all, Nix is averaging 7.0 rushing yards per game, more than 20 yards below his season expectation.

The Broncos take on the Seahawks this weekend, who rank 7th-best against quarterbacks in fantasy football. That features a stunning 1.4 interceptions per game. Nix himself ranks 34th of 36 quarterbacks in PFF Passing Grade.

Justin Herbert

If you haven't gotten the memo, I don't know what to say. Herbert cannot be used. He is borderline droppable in fantasy football. He is scoring 10.7 fantasy points per game. Managers would be better off starting Cam Ward on a weekly basis.

The struggles are not a fluke. All key metrics tied to my weekly projections expected just as bad outcomes for Herbert in Week 6. He is outside of my early projected top-25 quarterbacks. That is largely due to his poor play, with an interception projection tied for the highest of the week (0.9).

Deshaun Watson

The Browns allowed Watson to be sacked 8 times in Week 5. That was against a Jets pass rush that is less than stellar, ranked 28th in my pass rush power ratings, even after that game.

Watson's start was above expectations, and a regression is expected. Especially if KC Concepcion is out and Jerry Jeudy is traded.

The Ravens play defense to Watson, rating 11th-best against quarterbacks in fantasy football. For Watson to be viable, I estimate we'll need at least two touchdowns. It is a hard get, especially against a run-heavy, clock-dominant Ravens team.

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