Kyler Murray, Michael Penix Jr., and 2 More Must-Sit Quarterbacks in Week 9 Fantasy Football

The following quarterbacks give me the ick in Week 9 fantasy football. They don't offer much, whether because of their recent play, matchups, or other key factors. You will have to trust me on this and roll with someone else for an impending victory.

Bryce Young

Pressure is the main area where Young will falter in Week 9. The Broncos, who play the Panthers this week, rank 3rd-best in Pressure Rate (41.9%). The Panthers rank dead last in Pressure Rate Allowed (45.2%). Young ranks 24th in EPA per Dropback vs. Blitz.

While the season has been pleasant for Young, he ranks just 29th in Completion Percentage and 17th in EPA per Dropback. I really sense that he has a season-worst game this week in a monstrous matchup.

Bo Nix

Nix's season has not improved, despite a great Week 7 by fantasy standards. He ranks 31st in PFF Passing Grade, 28th in Turnover-Worthy Plays, 32nd in Average Depth of Target, and 19th in Big-Time Throws.

If we disregard a 62-yard run in Week 7, Nix only has 52 rushing yards. He has also fumbled the ball eight times this season. Brutal stuff...

Kyler Murray

Fantasy managers have clung to Murray, as he is owned in over 50% of leagues and started in about 30%. But that show might be over. I doubt the Vikings will complete a trade to replace Murray at quarterback, but the fact that it is being discussed says a lot.

Murray only ranks 25th in EPA per Dropback. His legs are often a nice bonus to his fantasy value, but a hamstring injury could put that at risk. That ailment sounds mild, and Murray is expected to play this week as of Tuesday evening. But his rushing upside may very well be in danger. For reference, Murray averages about 26 rushing yards per game, or an extra 2.6 fantasy points per game.

Michael Penix Jr.

Falcons have had mixed QB play this season pic.twitter.com/3nFQfBUb9f — PFF (@PFF) November 2, 2026

I hyped up Penix's rise last week, and I was dead wrong. We have to admit our defeats, learn from them, and move on. That's why I'm demanding you bench Penix Jr. Even in SuperFlex, I would consider the demotion.

Kevin Stefanski and Tommy Rees had a knee-jerk reaction and named Penix Jr. quarterback after two strong games. That was a false start. Instead, he probably had the worst game of the year by any NFL quarterback. Even in the rain, it was bad.

The Falcons add an unfavorable matchup for Penix Jr. in Week 9. The Bengals have allowed the fourth-fewest passing touchdowns (8). That is an issue for a quarterback who relies on touchdowns rather than rushing ability.

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