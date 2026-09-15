Jared Goff, Bo Nix, and 2 Other Must-Sit Fantasy Football Quarterbacks in Week 2

Football is a week-by-week game. I consider key factors such as home-field advantage, matchups, and recent form to be very important. Those factors tie in to this week's start 'em, sit 'em debate. Here are 4 quarterbacks that I suggest sitting in Week 2 of fantasy football.

Jared Goff

On the road, Goff is throwing 2.32 touchdowns per interception, or about half as good as when Goff plays at home. He averages 18 fewer yards per game and nearly 1 fewer touchdown per game.

This week, the Lions will have to travel to a rowdy environment where the Bills open up their brand-new Highmark Stadium. We all know how rowdy those Buffalo fans can be...

Goff is my QB19 this week. The Bills are about a mediocre NFL defense, but the rushing upside really limits Goff in this one. The projection says what it says: 244.5 yards, 1.6 touchdowns, and 0.4 interceptions. He must score 3 times to really be worth it, and we can't make that argument this time around.

Bo Nix

Bo Nix when pressured in Week 1:



2-of-10

5 passing yards

1 INT

2 fumbles



Was pressured on 45.5% of dropbacks, the second-highest rate of his career, per @NextGenStats. pic.twitter.com/QHPy5xM5kW — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 15, 2026

In Week 1, Nix had 131 passing yards, 1 interception, 4 sacks, 3 fumbles, and 2 rushing yards. It did not look good post-injury, and I am now very wary of starting Nix until better football is played.

Nix has taken a hit in my projection, falling from top-10 status to be the QB16 in Week 2. Traveling to Jacksonville will not be easy. Everbank Stadium is rated as the NFL's No. 1 Home Field Advantage in 2025 (+17.4). It ranks 3rd-best over the past 5 seasons.

CJ Stroud

I've got a bad week in store for Stroud, projected as the QB21. He is expected to pass for 216.9 yards, 1.4 touchdowns, and 0.7 interceptions. I did bring the Texans' pass-rate expectation down to the league average, 58%, after they ran the ball happily and quite well in Week 1

I fear Stroud does not have the highest upside with his current supporting cast. Outside of Nico Collins, he has only Jaylin Noel, Xavier Hutchinson, and Dalton Schultz. I have the Texans' overall passing offense rated as the 27th-best unit in the NFL.

Daniel Jones

Jones' projection also falls short as this week's QB22. In Week 1, the Chiefs' defense was rated 1st in EPA/Play Allowed and 2nd in EPA/Pass Allowed. They were the most impressive defense of the week, laying waste to the Broncos' hopeful start to the season.

The Colts are going to do their best work on the ground. In fact, I rate their run game as the best in the NFL. With a mediocre pass rate and clear strength in the ground-and-pound game, the upside is lacking on Jones, especially in Week 2.

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