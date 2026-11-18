The NFL season is nearly two-thirds complete, and boy, are things shaking up. At wide receiver, Malik Nabers and Parker Washington have shot up the board. Meanwhile, DK Metcalf and Jalen Coker have been among recent flops. But no week is the same, so we must come prepared. The following eight wide receivers are must-sits in my estimation.

Yards per Target Statistics are from Sharp Football Analysis

Route rates are from Heatradar

Fantasy points allowed are from FootballDb

Khalil Shakir

Shakir has a mixed outlook this weekend. For one, he plays the Dolphins, who allow the fewest targets, the 3rd-fewest receptions, and the 3rd-fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers. The Bills are also expected to control this game and run the ball early on.

Jakobi Meyers

Meyers has scored 13.3 PPR points or fewer in each of his last six games. He lacks upside, so I suggest opting for a player with a higher ceiling. Meyers has not scored a touchdown since Week 3.

Tre Tucker

Tucker has 5 targets in total over his last three games. In no game this season has Tucker had more than 5 receptions. A meeting with the Broncos does not help his case, as they allow the 6th-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers.

Xavier Worthy

Worthy came up with a goose egg in Week 10: zero receptions. In his three prior games, Worthy had 72 yards and just one touchdown. What's incredible is that his route rate is 97% over Worthy's last three games. There is no chemistry at all with Mahomes.

Keenan Allen

Allen has two risk factors this week.

Mike Evans is questionable, which could reduce Allen's target share. The 49ers face the Vikings, who rank 5th in both yards allowed and 5th in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers.

Germie Bernard

The proof is in the pudding: Bernard has just 8 receptions and 57 yards over his last three games. Those matchups were cumulatively mediocre overall: Saints, Browns, and Bengals. Bernard is simply not performing to a high standard. He has only two games this season with at least 36 yards and has one touchdown.

Brian Thomas Jr.

In Week 10, Thomas reached at least 4 targets for only the second time this season. Yet, he had only 29 yards. Four of Thomas' nine games this season have been for fewer than 10 yards. I don't think his role will rise after going untraded. I do imagine he is dealt this offseason.

Jalen Coker

Even without a deep, talented weapon tree for Bryce Young to throw to, Coker has endured recently. He has 7 receptions for 74 yards over his last four games. He ranks 48th out of 73 qualified wide receivers in PFF Receiving Grade and 68th in EPA per Target. For what it's worth, Xavier Legette is back in the lineup.

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