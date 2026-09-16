Marvin Harrison Jr., Alec Pierce, and 6 Other Must-Sit Wide Receivers in Week 2 Fantasy Football

There is a weekly focus on which players can win us the week. I find that not enough fantasy managers focus on who can lose them that week. Both are important. Both have data to back up the start-and-sit debate. This week, I find these 8 listed wide receivers unworthy of a roster spot.

Jordan Addison

I'm not sure that the Vikings, no matter who their quarterback is, can support a weekly must-start beyond Justin Jefferson. I have Addison down to WR67 this week. Jauan Jennings is the WR77, while Jefferson is the WR14.

The Vikings will face a mid-tier Chicago Bears defense. That is good enough to make you sit, Addison. He can only be used in the highest-leverage matchups against the worst defenses, such as the Cardinals, Commanders, or Browns.

Wan'Dale Robinson

Week 1 for Robinson was good and bad. The good is that he led the Titans in targets (6), receptions (5), and yards (38). The bad news is hiding in plain sight: he led the team... with 38 receiving yards. The team did not do very well.

Robinson has dropped outside of the top-50 wide receivers in Week 2 fantasy football. That is partly because Robinson has to face off against the Eagles' top-5 coverage unit.

Michael Pittman Jr.

The Steelers field one of the worst offenses in the NFL. The FPI has them at an offensive rating of -2.5, which is about 20 points per game. I have Pittman Jr. playing to about a 20% share of passing yards.

An overlooked metric is that of home-field advantage. It will work against the Steelers to the point where I have the Patriots with the No. 1 home-field advantage of the week.

The Steelers do travel quite well with regard to their fans. I do not love that the Steelers have 3 fewer days of rest than New England. As the defending AFC Champions, the home crowd in Foxborough will be packed in blue, and it will be loud.

Dating back to Week 1, Pittman Jr. played 39 passing snaps, just 3 fewer than DK Metcalf. The Falcons kept him to 3 targets (8% target share), 3 receptions, and 58 yards. While I like Pittman Jr. in the long term, it won't get easier as I rank the Patriots' coverage as the best in the NFL.

Carnell Tate

Like Wan'Dale Robinson, Tate will have a very difficult, second-career-like NFL game. He will see Quinyon Mitchell and Tariq Woolen a lot.

Mitchell ranked 2nd-best in the NFL in EPA/Target in 2025. Woolen allowed just 8 completions on 29 targets in man coverage. They are stellar, and they will make me sit Tate this Sunday.

Quentin Johnston

Johnston is down to WR53 in Week 2. The gap between him and Tre' Harris has narrowed. In fact, Harris is right next to Johnston as this week's WR54.

In the Chargers' brutal Week 1 loss, Johnston and Harris tied for passing snaps (27). My hot take has been that Harris is better than Johnston, and it is starting to be proven as he's matching Johnston on the depth chart rather than trailing as WR3.

Whether or not Ladd McConkey plays, I cannot trust Johnston's reduced role, especially seeing how badly the Chargers fared against the Cardinals, scoring only 14 points.

DK Metcalf

Metcalf continues to lack efficiency when playing with Aaron Rodgers. In Week 1, Metcalf only caught 4 of his 9 targets for 44 yards. In 2025, Metcalf caught 59 of his 99 targets, averaging a career-low 10.0 yards per reception.

I cannot bring myself to start Metcalf as a high-upside weapon, especially against the Patriots' highly-rated coverage. The explosion he once had is a thing of the past, whether it was his fault or not.

Marvin Harrison Jr.

At what point do we quit Harrison Jr.? He ran 34 routes on Sunday, only to be targeted 3 times for a 33-yard reception.

Harrison Jr. was alone in that endeavor, as Trey McBride had 12 targets and 9 receptions. Michael Wilson had 7 targets and 5 receptions, and even Kendrick Bourne had 8 targets and 8 receptions.

Over Harrison Jr.'s entire career with Brissett, he is averaging 5.5 targets, 2.8 receptions, and 42 yards per game.

Alec Pierce

To the assurance of fantasy managers, Pierce did play in Week 1 despite weeks of uncertainty. He played 22 of 35 possible passing snaps (63%). I am still unsure whether I want to trust Pierce this week.

My projections list Pierce at a 16% yard share in Week 2 and the WR59. The real knot in the start-sit debate lies with his opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs.

In Week 1, the Chiefs were rated the 4th-best in coverage based on EPA/Pass (-0.449). They mostly did this without Mansoor Delane, their top-10 draft pick, who got hurt in the first quarter. I have the Chiefs rated as the NFL's 8th-best coverage grouping.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: