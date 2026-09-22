Marvin Harrison Jr, Denzel Boston, and 6 Other Must-Sit Fantasy Football Wide Receivers in Week 3

The NFL is a boom-or-bust league. We know big games will ensure this upcoming Sunday. However, some flops will also be seen to our detriment. By crunching some data, we can aim to avoid that demise, thus sitting these eight risky wide receivers in Week 3 of fantasy football.

Romeo Doubs

Doubs falls outside of my top-50 wide receivers at this very moment. Despite how much he is being paid, Doubs has just 7 targets through 2 games. Of those, Doubs has caught just 3 balls. He is being outperformed by Demario Douglas and Mack Hollins, who fill in more seamlessly for AJ Brown.

Courtland Sutton

The Rams offer my 2nd-hardest coverage matchup of the week. That bodes badly for Sutton, whose season is already going awfully. Through two games, Sutton had 5 catches for 36 measly yards. I often favor volume, but Sutton has none of that either, with 8 total targets.

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Marvin Harrison Jr



- 4 tgt, 1 rec, 33 yds

- Targeted on 7% of routes

- 18.6 air yards per target

- 56% vertical route rate

- 11 deep routes (50% of teams deep routes)

- 19% of his routes been deep



He's not without blame, but impossible to be consistent with this usage — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) September 22, 2026

Harrison Jr. has one catch-all season. A former 4th-overall draft pick, Harrison Jr. is entering flop territory. He is being outperformed across the board, not just by Michael Wilson, but also by Kendrick Bourne. It is not far-fetched to label Harrison Jr. as the WR3 in Arizona, nor could I expect him to overtake Wilson as WR1 anytime soon.

DK Metcalf

NFL Worst QBR Through 2 Weeks:



1. Cooper Rush (5.2)

2. Justin Herbert (29.3)

3. Aaron Rodgers (31.6)

4. Bo Nix (37.5)

5. Malik Willis (40.6)

6. Baker Mayfield (45.3)

7. Jordan Love (50.2)

8. Cam Ward (50.6) pic.twitter.com/rO0sZUEWfp — Kalshi Sports (@KalshiSports) September 21, 2026

Metcalf is not going to be in WR2 range this week. I have him on the fringe of WR3 range, for that matter. Anyone who watched the Steelers this past week saw awful football. Rodgers is statistically the worst quarterback in the NFL right now, impressively worse than Cooper Rush. The Bengals' top-5 consensus coverage will not help Metcalf in the game ahead.

Jameson Williams

The volume is not the biggest concern for Williams; rather, the efficiency scares me off. Williams has 12 targets through two games, but only 6 receptions for 78 yards. The Lions have scored 62 points to date, which bodes even worse for Williams, who should, theoretically, be doing much better across those two high-scoring affairs.

I have Williams' yardage share at about 17% of the Lions' offense. He is a boom-or-bust player, so this could work out in Week 3. Nonetheless, he is riskier than some other options. Williams does not have to be benched, but he will not be ranked in the top 40 this week, so dissect that however you like.

Brian Thomas Jr.

The New England Patriots could be argued to be the best secondary in the NFL. They are definitely in the top-5. It was a key reason for their Super Bowl LX run.

Thomas Jr. will be the honor, or lack thereof, in facing a lot of Christian Gonzalez on Sunday. In the NFL's latest top-100 players ranking, Gonzalez was rated 28th across all positions and was recently awarded the highest-paid contract at his position.

Denzel Boston

Boston is off to a hot start as the WR12 in fantasy football amid 2 touchdowns and over 100 yards. The matchup against Carolina will perhaps shut down the start.

Mike Jackson is the CB1 in Carolina. In 2025, he has the No. 2 PFF grade in coverage at his position. He allowed a 42.4 passer rating when targeted and intercepted the football five times. The Panthers are the No. 8 coverage in my own power rating, and they were 10th against wide receivers in 2025.

Kalif Raymond

I will put a stop to this hype train right now. Caleb Williams will be out Sunday. He may be out longer. Tyson Bagent would start, but he is questionable. Regardless, no Caleb means no Kalif Raymond.

The start is out of the ordinary for Raymond. He leads the team in targets, receptions, and yards. Raymond has run the 4th-most routes, only a few fewer than Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III. Nonetheless, Raymond is not their WR1 nor WR2. It is Odunze and Burden. The rapport will change with a new quarterback, and the offense will be less electric.

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