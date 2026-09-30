Courtland Sutton, Rome Odunze, and 6 Other Fantasy Football Must-Sit Wide Receivers in Week 4

Plenty of wide receivers busted to bad performances in Week 4. Jaylen Waddle did poorly, as did Tre Tucker, Malik Nabers, and Makai Lemon. The list goes on for those who struggled, and our goal today is to calculate those who are worth benching in fantasy football. Eight names have come up, and eight names are now listed below as must-benches for Week 4.

All EPA Metrics are per draftwithdoug.com

Quentin Johnston

At this point, Johnston is a must-sit every week. I have him right around WR50 in my preliminary Week 4 projections, which will go live Wednesday afternoon. He is now going to be the WR3, falling behind Tre' Harris, who has 85 more yards through three games on 4 receptions.

The nail in the coffin here is that Seattle is the opponent. They are still a top-3 defense despite allowing 33 points to the Commanders this past Sunday.

Courtland Sutton

Bo Nix has been unable to support more than one wide receiver. In fact, he has hardly supported any Bronco wideout, with Waddle being the best of them all at WR35 in fantasy football. So, yes, it will be hard to love Sutton this week.

Through three games, Sutton ranks a measly 78th in Yards per Route Run on a 53% Catch Rate, plus 75th in Receiving EPA per Target.

Brian Thomas Jr.

Thomas Jr. is definitely rated as the No. 3 wide receiver on the Jaguars. He is likely to fall outside of the top-50 wide receivers in this week's projections. To date, Thomas Jr. is tied with Brenton Strange for the third-most receptions on the Jaguars (7). He is not trending well either, per the X post seen below.

#Jaguars Snaps at WR



50- Parker Washington

50- Jakobi Meyers

23- Josh Cameron (🚨)

23- Brian Thomas Jr

5- Travis Hunter — Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) September 27, 2026

Jameson Williams

Williams is going to be projected outside the top-40 wide receivers once again. He has 16 targets, or the fourth-most on the Lions. Williams ranks just 69th in PFF Receiving Grade and 72nd in Yards per Route Run. Whatever Drew Petzing is running, it is not resulting in enough looks Williams' way, which is at a 16% target share.

To make things worse, the Lions get the Panthers in Week 4. Their top cornerback, Mike Jackson, is expected to cover Williams for much of this game. Jackson is rated 3rd in Completion Percentage Allowed.

Denzel Boston

Boston has been good, but one is a mediocre football team: the Cleveland Browns. All while being 2- 1, the Browns ranked 30th in ESPN's Offensive FPI.

The Steelers will offer a tougher matchup for the rookie, ranked 8th-best in Defensive Pass EPA Allowed per Play. I have their defense rated 2nd in the NFL and 1st in Pass Rush, playing the Browns' 27th-rated Pass Block.

DK Metcalf

This contract is looking bad... Metcalf is rated 83rd in Receiving EPA per Target and 79th in Yards per Route Run. On 23 targets, Metcalf has 11 receptions for just 8.9 yards per reception.

It is not very good at all. Metcalf fell to fourth among Steelers receivers in receiving yards in Week 4. He is now worse regarding fantasy points by a Steelers receiver,than Roman Wilson, by 0.6 fantasy points per game.

The Steelers now have to play on Thursday Night Football, a short week. I project this to be the lowest-scoring game of Week 4, with neither team exceeding 20 points.

Rome Odunze

Rome Odunze unable to secure the catch in the end zonepic.twitter.com/QBP1XLL97k — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 29, 2026

Luther Burden III and Kalif Raymond have taken the Bears' receiving offense and run with it. Those two combine for 43 receptions, or 49% of the total volume. Odunze has a struggling target share of 15% and a brutal dropped touchdown pass on Monday Night Football.

Odunze is currently the WR56 in fantasy football. I cannot trust Odunze's output going forward. He must prove himself, and until he does, favor some higher-upside options. Odunze is essentially the WR3 in Chicago.

Chris Godwin

Nobody can truly know what Week 4 will bring. Jalon Daniels takes over signal-calling with Baker Mayfield out. He is a Kansas Jayhawk alum who went undrafted this past April. The risk is extremely high for all Buccaneers, as it could be a very bad offensive day.

Godwin's projection will rank in the WR4 range. His upside can only be so high, most likely that of a WR2. Lower risk and higher upside are found in many other pass-catchers this weekend.

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