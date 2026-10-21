Tre Tucker, Marvin Harrison Jr., and 6 Other Must-Sit Wide Receivers in Week 7 Fantasy Football

We will start wide receivers in fantasy football who go on to flop. It is the reality of the game. No outcome is 100% certain. As a sports scientist, I try to be objective; the following list is based on data. The data lists these eight wide receivers as must-sits in Week 7.

Fantasy Points Allowed Statistics are from Footballdb

KC Concepcion

Concepcion is averaging 8.5 yards per reception on just 3.7 receptions per game. It is not enough. That is why his rookie cohort, Denzel Boston, is doing so much better in fantasy football, averaging 20.3 yards per reception. We would be optimistic to say that Deshaun Watson can support two viable wide receivers on a weekly basis.

Emeka Egbuka

Egbuka is also struggling in the explosion category. He is averaging 8.6 yards per reception on a 58% catch rate. Some think Baker Mayfield can help. I would question that. Mayfield ranks 27th in PFF Passing Grade, and if he returns, he'll have had minimal practice reps.

Tre Tucker

Tucker benefited from a fantastic Week 6 matchup, resulting in two touchdowns. Week 7 offers a much harder battle for Tucker. The Rams rank 9th in Fantasy Points Allowed to Wide Receivers. Tucker ranks mediocre: 44th in PFF Receiving Grade, so he's not a matchup-proof option like his opponent, Puka Nacua.

Josh Downs

Downs is averaging 4.0 receptions per game but zero touchdowns and zero targets yet from inside the 10-yard-line. The Colts offense ranks 22nd in Passing Yards per Game (200), and they face the Vikings defense, which is 1st in Points Allowed, 3rd in Passing Yards Allowed, and 2nd in Total Yards Allowed per game.

Rome Odunze

It's not certain that Christian Gonzalez will shadow Odunze, but we know he will be on him a lot. Gonzalez is the NFL's highest-paid cornerback, and he has been showing us why. He held Garrett Wilson to two receptions in Week 6. Over four games, Gonzalez is allowing 3.0 receptions per game on a 54% completion percentage.

Malik Washington

The Jets rank 9th in Fantasy Points Allowed to Wide Receivers. Washington thus has a few factors working against him. Beyond that matchup, Washington has 11.4 yards per reception but, more importantly, 8.7 yards per reception over his career. The Dolphins also expect to have back Caleb Douglas, their true WR1, as he showed a 90% route rate in his two games and 9 total targets.

Courtland Sutton

Sutton has a 13% target share on a 48% catch rate. Sutton thus averages 21 yards per game. The Broncos have been very disappointing in their passing game, especially in failing to get their $92 million wide receiver going. Until they see a better connection, Sutton must be benched.

Marvin Harrison Jr.

I firmly believe that Harrison Jr. in Houston will be a thing. Until that becomes a thing, the risk is too high to start Harrison Jr. In his one game with the team, he had 4 targets, 3 receptions, and 34 yards. Solid as it is, he faces stiff competition, including newly active Tank Dell.

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