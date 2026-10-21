Tre Tucker, Marvin Harrison Jr., and 6 Other Must-Sit Wide Receivers in Week 7 Fantasy Football
We will start wide receivers in fantasy football who go on to flop. It is the reality of the game. No outcome is 100% certain. As a sports scientist, I try to be objective; the following list is based on data. The data lists these eight wide receivers as must-sits in Week 7.
Fantasy Points Allowed Statistics are from Footballdb
KC Concepcion
Concepcion is averaging 8.5 yards per reception on just 3.7 receptions per game. It is not enough. That is why his rookie cohort, Denzel Boston, is doing so much better in fantasy football, averaging 20.3 yards per reception. We would be optimistic to say that Deshaun Watson can support two viable wide receivers on a weekly basis.
Emeka Egbuka
Egbuka is also struggling in the explosion category. He is averaging 8.6 yards per reception on a 58% catch rate. Some think Baker Mayfield can help. I would question that. Mayfield ranks 27th in PFF Passing Grade, and if he returns, he'll have had minimal practice reps.
Tre Tucker
Tucker benefited from a fantastic Week 6 matchup, resulting in two touchdowns. Week 7 offers a much harder battle for Tucker. The Rams rank 9th in Fantasy Points Allowed to Wide Receivers. Tucker ranks mediocre: 44th in PFF Receiving Grade, so he's not a matchup-proof option like his opponent, Puka Nacua.
Josh Downs
Downs is averaging 4.0 receptions per game but zero touchdowns and zero targets yet from inside the 10-yard-line. The Colts offense ranks 22nd in Passing Yards per Game (200), and they face the Vikings defense, which is 1st in Points Allowed, 3rd in Passing Yards Allowed, and 2nd in Total Yards Allowed per game.
Rome Odunze
It's not certain that Christian Gonzalez will shadow Odunze, but we know he will be on him a lot. Gonzalez is the NFL's highest-paid cornerback, and he has been showing us why. He held Garrett Wilson to two receptions in Week 6. Over four games, Gonzalez is allowing 3.0 receptions per game on a 54% completion percentage.
Malik Washington
The Jets rank 9th in Fantasy Points Allowed to Wide Receivers. Washington thus has a few factors working against him. Beyond that matchup, Washington has 11.4 yards per reception but, more importantly, 8.7 yards per reception over his career. The Dolphins also expect to have back Caleb Douglas, their true WR1, as he showed a 90% route rate in his two games and 9 total targets.
Courtland Sutton
Sutton has a 13% target share on a 48% catch rate. Sutton thus averages 21 yards per game. The Broncos have been very disappointing in their passing game, especially in failing to get their $92 million wide receiver going. Until they see a better connection, Sutton must be benched.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
I firmly believe that Harrison Jr. in Houston will be a thing. Until that becomes a thing, the risk is too high to start Harrison Jr. In his one game with the team, he had 4 targets, 3 receptions, and 34 yards. Solid as it is, he faces stiff competition, including newly active Tank Dell.
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Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.