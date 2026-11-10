Jayden Daniels, CJ Stroud, and 2 More Must-Start Quarterbacks in Week 10 Fantasy Football

The toughest weekly start-sit debates are really quite simple when you break them down. I weigh a few key factors: raw projections, matchups, recent form, and health. The following four quarterbacks pass the check for Week 10. They must start in fantasy football.

Jayden Daniels

The Commanders face off against the Giants this weekend in New Jersey. The matchup is quite favorable for Daniels on paper. The Giants rank 6th-worst in Fantasy Points Allowed to Quarterbacks.

The Giants are especially forgiving in Rushing Touchdowns and Yards Allowed, ranked 2nd-worst in the NFL in those categories. That's Daniels' specialty: 31 rushing attempts, 262 rushing yards, and 2 rushing touchdowns over 6 games, including 5 full games.

Matthew Stafford

The Arizona Cardinals, who battle the Rams this weekend, rank second-worst in Fantasy Points Allowed to Quarterbacks. They are worst in Passing Touchdowns Allowed, 2.1 per game. Stafford's strength is just that: passing touchdowns, averaging 1.8 per game. He also has the third-most red-zone passing touchdowns (11).

These two teams met in Week 6. In that game, Stafford completed 25 of 33 passes for 222 yards and 2 touchdowns, with zero interceptions.

CJ Stroud

It's hard to deny starting Stroud given his form. Stroud threw for 384 yards and 5 touchdowns on 21 completions this past week. This season, Stroud has 16 passing touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

The Browns are a difficult matchup on paper. But Stroud has shown that he can overcome it. In two games this season against top-10 defenses, Stroud threw for 62 passing attempts, 41 completions, 5 touchdowns, and 1 interception.

Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence has averaged 20.34 fantasy points per game this season. In his best matchups, Lawrence is a shoo-in top-5 fantasy quarterback. The Jaguars have exactly that kind of matchup this week.

The Titans come to town this weekend, ranked 2nd-worst in Passing Yards Allowed. Over Lawrence's last four games, he is averaging 272 passing yards per game. The Titans also rank 29th in EPA per Pass Allowed.

To cap it off, the Jaguars have dominated at home. Nfelo defines the Everbank Stadium Home-Field Advantage as 23.18. That means the Jaguars win by 23.18 points more often than when they play on a neutral field. Expect a trouncing on Sunday.

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