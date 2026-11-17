Start-sits will make or break your fantasy football season. It happens to everyone. Probability is never 100%, and no matter how sharp you are, you will be wrong. But a strong, sharp case should net positive results in the long run. That brings me to Week 11 quarterbacks, four of whom are strong must-starts.

Pat Mahomes

In each of his last four games, Mahomes has thrown at least 33 passes. He has thrown 10 passing touchdowns since his last interception. That includes throwing 5 touchdowns in Week 10 alone.

The matchup looks promising for Mahomes to keep on rolling. He plays the Cardinals, who rank as follows against quarterbacks:

32nd in Fantasy Points Allowed

32nd in Passing Touchdowns Allowed

28th in Interceptions

Dak Prescott

Prescott has thrown for at least 335 passing yards in back-to-back games. Over his last four games, Prescott has thrown for 11 passing touchdowns and 1 interception. He is averaging 38.7 passing attempts per game and is ultimately the premier gunslinger in the NFL.

The matchup is very good for Prescott in Week 11. The Titans, who compete against the Cowboys this week, rank as follows against quarterbacks:

32nd in Passing Yards Allowed

25th in Fantasy Points Allowed

31st in EPA per Pass Allowed

CJ Stroud

Stroud has thrown at least 2 passing touchdowns in four consecutive games and 3+ in three of his last four. He has 19 passing touchdowns and 3 interceptions this season. He is certainly a dark-horse MVP candidate, but the Texans' struggles this season have unfortunately damaged his chances.

At this rate, Stroud is matchup-proof. His volume is immense, and he ranks 4th in PFF Passing Grade; we can't ask for much more.

Bo Nix

The matchup is the denominator in this one. Nix and the Broncos face the Raiders this weekend. Their defense ranks as follows against quarterbacks:

32nd in Passing Touchdowns Allowed

31st in Fantasy Points Allowed

30th in EPA per Pass Allowed

The Raiders have allowed at least 30 points in 6 of their last 7 games, averaging 33.6 points per game.

Nix is also beginning to play good football. He began 2026 with an interception in his first three games. Since then, Nix has thrown 7 passing touchdowns and 1 interception. Plus, he has thrown for at least 222 passing yards in three straight games, and the Broncos have a solid home-field advantage in this upcoming game.

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