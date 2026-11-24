There is no margin for error this late in the fantasy football season. The playoffs are in sight, and we must go full throttle towards the finish. My goal is to help you make the best start-sit decisions. Today, we're focusing on quarterbacks, and the following four options are must-starts.

CJ Stroud

Stroud went 21-for-27 for 194 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception in Week 11. He has thrown for at least three touchdowns in four of his last five games. Stroud now has 22 touchdowns and 4 interceptions this season. It's hard to deny that Stroud is playing among the best pocket passers this season.

We've reached the point where Stroud ranks QB5 in fantasy football. I would designate him as a weekly shoo-in from here on out.

Caleb Williams

The early game on Thanksgiving is set to be a shootout between the Bears and Lions. Both teams average at least 26.2 points per game. Played at Ford Field on turf, expect a fast, explosive game.

In four career games against the Lions, Williams is averaging 252 passing yards and 2.3 passing touchdowns per game. He has never thrown fewer than two passing touchdowns against the Lions, and frankly, I cannot see a scenario where Williams and the Bears flop in this divisional holiday rivalry game.

Jayden Daniels

The Cardinals have curated an auto-start environment for nearly every quarterback they face. Arizona allows the most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks and ranks dead last in EPA per Pass Allowed.

It's all a pleasant outlook, but that's not the only reason I love Daniels. He is basically a weekly starter for me because of his legs. Daniels is averaging 40.0 rushing yards per game and ranks 4th among current starting quarterbacks in PFF Rushing Grade.

Trevor Lawrence

I don't think Lawrence had the best outing in Week 11, but let's put that behind us. He has mostly been a must-start in fantasy football. Better yet, Lawrence returns home to host the Titans. Everbank Stadium has been a vortex of success for the Jaguars.

The Jaguars have a home-field advantage more than 3x better than any NFL team over the last 16 games. It's hard to believe how good Jacksonville is at home, but that is the fact. Their loss to the Giants at MetLife is a prime example. The Jaguars didn't look like themselves, and in a game they were widely expected to win, they lost 23-18.

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