Trevor Lawrence, Jaxson Dart, and 2 Other Fantasy Football Must-Start Quarterbacks in Week 2

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: 'Em's are never an easy decision to make in fantasy football. They require a sharp degree of analysis around multiple factors. I personally like to weigh the obvious: matchups. I also measure my own projections in tandem with power ratings, environment, and a quarterback supporting cast around him. In Week 2, consider these four quarterbacks worth the start.

Matthew Stafford

The Rams quarterback looked very bad in Week 1, but that is chalked up to the team's poor travel plan to Australia. I cannot call it quits on the Rams after their outlier of a game. I expect them to bounce back on Monday Night, at home.

I have Stafford currently projected as the QB15 in Week 1. He faces a Giants defense that ranked 27th in EPA/Pass Allowed. My ratings consider the Giants the 28th-worst coverage grouping in the NFL. We can have optimism that an angry Rams team comes out flying and better rested, 12 days removed from their prior game.

Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence on passes 10+ yards downfield in Week 1



11-13 (84.6%)

4 Pass TD

0 INT

158.3 Pass Rating pic.twitter.com/PcU2Wmfkks — PFF (@PFF) September 15, 2026

I have Lawrence as the QB14 in Week 2. However, the margins are thin. The gap between QB14 and QB8 (Dak Prescott) is 0.8 total fantasy points. After Week 1, we can have confidence in Lawrence's ceiling over his floor. Lawrence is the QB5 through Week 1 with a 78.3% completion percentage, 4 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions.

I will acknowledge that this matchup is not ideal. Denver had a -0.14 Coverage DVOA in their loss to the Chiefs. Their weakness is in the run game. My case is simply that you must use Lawrence weekly. Under Liam Coen, Lawrence was the 2025 QB4. Yet, he is only being started in 57% of leagues, according to Sleeper.

Jaxson Dart

Through one week, Jaxson Dart is the QB4 in fantasy football. The Giants exposed the Cowboys as Dart not only went 23-for-29 for 230 yards and 3 touchdowns, but he also rushed for 54 yards on 11 attempts.

I have newly adjusted my projections to see Dart rush for an average of 31 yards per game. That is top-5 amongst quarterbacks.

Even when considering the Rams, still a top-5 defense, the Giants are projected to score about 22 points of offense at SoFi Stadium. Dart has the freedom to escape Myles Garrett, who was recently placed on the injured list. Dart is so far listed as my QB6 in Week 2 fantasy football.

Jordan Love

In Week 1, Love was the QB11. In Week 2, I have Love as the QB9. He will take on the New York Jets over in MetLife Stadium.

A crucial element of this game will be the injury to Minkah Fitzpatrickto. The Jets' best coverage player will likely be out this week. That will especially favor the Packers' ability to attack downfield, which we saw work very well with Christian Watson in Week 1.

I currently rate the Jets' coverage about the NFL average. ESPN rates the Jets' pass rush among the worst in the NFL. I ultimately do not find a great reason to bench Love in this game. The Packers are rated 1.8 points above the NFL average on offense.

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