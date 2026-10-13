Jayden Daniels, Jordan Love, and 2 More Must-Start Quarterbacks in Week 6 Fantasy Football

It is Week 6 of the NFL season, and things have only just gotten started. Quarterbacks like Bryce Young, Brock Purdy, and Dak Prescott have risen. Others have fallen, such as Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts, and Bo Nix. Fantasy owners must stay locked in and make the best roster decisions. If you own any of these four quarterbacks, start them this week.

Tyler Shough

Do not panic after one bad game. Shough is averaging 260 yards and 1.8 passing touchdowns per game. He ranks 7th in PFF Passing Grade and 11th in Adjusted Completion Percentage.

This week's projection puts Shough back in the top 10 quarterbacks in fantasy football. That is mostly because New Orleans has the second-highest pass rate (66%). Volume is King in fantasy football. Especially when facing a bottom-10-ranked Giants defense versus quarterbacks.

Jayden Daniels

Daniels should be a must-start, but I will ensure that is emphasized after his return from an elbow dislocation.

In his Week 5 return, Daniels went 17-for-25 with 199 yards and rushed for another 103 yards and 2 touchdowns. Daniels was projected to be top-3 in quarterback rushing this season, and by the looks of it, he's on pace, at least on a per-game basis.

Daniels' arm also looked promising. Despite a lower pass rate in torrential downpours this past weekend, he was as efficient as we can imagine, as referenced in the earlier stat line.

Caleb Williams

"It looks pretty good for Caleb Williams to return this week..



There's a pretty good chance that we see him on Sunday" ~ @RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/U9ce6cHNyC — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 13, 2026

Of course, you are starting Williams upon his expected Week 6 return. He will rank around QB10 in fantasy football this week. Though only having played two games this year, Williams' pace is QB5 in fantasy football; 22.5 fantasy points per game.

The Falcons will play defense this week, and I wish them good luck. Atlanta ranks 24th against quarterbacks in fantasy football. They have only recorded one total interception so far. Expect Chicago to come out angry after a brutal 31-7 Week 5 defeat to the Packers.

Jordan Love

Love put 367 yards and 2 touchdowns on a near-80% completion percentage in Week 5. This form should carry over into a tough matchup against a very bad Cowboys secondary. Dallas ranks 27th against the pass in fantasy football and, without a single interception this season, is the only team yet to record one.

Despite entering 2026 outside the top-15 quarterbacks in most rankings, Love is the QB9 in fantasy football. He has only scratched the surface in the first 30% of the season, which Packers fans might call underwhelming.

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