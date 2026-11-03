Kirk Cousins, CJ Stroud, and 2 More Must-Start Quarterbacks in Week 9 Fantasy Football

When evaluating the best fantasy football quarterbacks to start, a few key factors tend to signal value. We look for consistent volume, red-zone trends, and matchup. All three of those factors favor the upside of said player(s). The following four quarterbacks listed below meet that upside and qualify as must-starts in Week 9.

Sam Darnold

The Seahawks will compete against the Cardinals, who rank 31st in EPA per Pass Allowed. Per Gordstats, a schedule-adjusted strength-of-opponent list ranks the Cardinals as the 31st-best pass defense.

A once run-heavy offense has now become more pass-friendly. Darnold is averaging about 35 passing attempts per game, up from about 28 last year. The Seahawks have also endured a less favorable schedule for Darnold, as he has yet to face a bottom-12-ranked defense in EPA per Pass Allowed.

Kirk Cousins

Cousins is second in the NFL in passing touchdowns (19) and third in passing yards (2,124). He averages about 38 passing attempts per game and has a solid 64% completion percentage. Week 8 was the first time this year Cousins threw fewer than 30 passes, and even then he managed three touchdowns.

How about this statistic? In the red zone, the Raiders have thrown 40 times this season, compared with 31 rushing attempts. Of those, Cousins has thrown 12 touchdowns, and the team has run for only two touchdowns. So in the golden area, Cousins is shining.

Tyler Shough

Shough averages 39 passing attempts per game, tying Jordan Love for the most in the NFL. Of those, Shough completes the pass 67% of the time. I always advertise that volume is vital to fantasy success. The most important thing is to accumulate as many opportunities as possible for big plays.

Not to mention, the Saints will host the Browns for this game. The numbers don't strongly favor the Saints having a massive advantage, but they do favor a Browns' downtick. Cleveland's margin of victory/loss is over 10 points worse when on the road over the past year.

CJ Stroud

Stroud has thrown for 11 touchdowns and 1 interception this season. He throws over 34 passes per game and ranks 5th in PFF Passing Grade.

This offense is only going to get better this season. Their depth chart runs quite deep with the following pass-catchers:

WR1: Nico Collins

WR2: Marvin Harrison Jr.

WR3: Kayshon Boutte

WR4: Tank Dell

TE1: Dalton Schultz

Is it the league's best support staff? No. But is it among the more promising groups? Yes. At various points over the past 2-3 years, either receiver was a WR1 or WR2 in fantasy football. Stroud has a lot to lean on, and their pass rate may stay elevated, especially until David Montgomery returns from injury.

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