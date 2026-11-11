KC Concepcion, DJ Moore, and 6 More Must-Start Wide Receivers in Week 10 Fantasy Football

Fantasy football can be brutal. It doesn't care about your feelings, and it often cares little about how much you prepared. Crazy things happen, and that is the beauty of the game. As a fantasy analyst, I can tell you nothing is certain, but the more signs point to a great performance, the more confidence you should have. This week's analysis highlights eight wide receivers you must start.

KC Concepcion

The Texans are improving defensively, but they are still ranked poorly by the metrics. Houston ranks 5th-worst in Fantasy Points Allowed to wide receivers and 2nd-worst in Yards Allowed per Game.

I've listed Concepcion twice as a must-start this season. Both times, he came through: Week 7 for 23.2 PPR points, and Week 9 for 19.3 PPR points. Time to keep that good form rolling.

Denzel Boston

Boston has a similar matchup in Week 10. He has also been the better Brown of the rookie duo. Boston has 19 targets, 12 receptions, and 135 yards over his last two games. He also has a 28% red zone target share.

Stefon Diggs

Diggs has a 24.2% targets-per-route run rate in 2026, being the WR26 in fantasy football. He will look for a season-best game as the Commanders are spread thin at wide receiver. Diggs, Antonio Williams, and now Van Jefferson are the WR3, filling in for the currently questionable Treylon Burks.

DJ Moore

Moore returned from a three-week absence in Week 8. In his two games back, Moore has a 96% route rate, and that is really all you ought to need to know. The Bills likely have the best offense in the NFL, led by their best quarterback. So all you want is time on the field, and Josh Allen can deliver.

Jameson Williams

Christian Gonzalez in Week 9



192 Pass Yards Allowed (Most in NFL)

2 Pass TD Allowed (t-Most in NFL)

11 Receptions Allowed (Most in NFL)

158.3 Pass Rating Allowed (t-Highest in NFL)

26.4 Coverage Grade (Lowest in NFL) pic.twitter.com/QtJZiW2qxv — PFF (@PFF) November 9, 2026

The Packers' wide receivers absolutely torched the Patriots in Week 10. It was a masterclass, and the Patriots now rank 9th-worst in Yards per Target Allowed to outside wide receivers. Williams is also in great form, featuring five touchdowns over his last four games.

Parker Washington

The Jaguars are making a Super Bowl push, and Washington is a key piece of their receiving corps. This must-start designation applies to shallower leagues: 10-teamers and/or 2WR formats. Washington has 53 targets this season, averaging 2.33 Yards per Route Run (NFL average = about 1.50).

As for his matchup, it's just as great. The Titans rank 4th-worst in Yards per Target Allowed to wide receivers.

Jalen Coker

Coker averages about 7.6 targets per game and a 67% catch rate. He has three touchdowns in seven games and will face their division rival, the New Orleans Saints, whose pass defense ranks as mediocre across all reviewed metrics.

Nico Collins

As of Week 9, Collins passes the eye test for health and is ready to roll into a big second half of the season. The Pro Bowler found the end zone for the first time in five weeks, scoring a touchdown and catching all 4 passes his way for 55 yards. Collins has scored at least 15.5 PPR fantasy points in 3 of 6 games this season.

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