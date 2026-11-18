I see a bunch of great fantasy football. The Cowboys, Chiefs, and Bears offenses are projected to score a lot. Those are just a few. Each week, I run key data points to find the best eight wide receivers to start. Here are my must-start wide receivers for Week 11.

Yards per Target Statistics are from Sharp Football Analysis.



Fantasy Points Allowed are from FootballDB



Route rates are from Heatradar

Courtland Sutton

Sutton has a 90% route rate this season, and it has not dipped. The volume is there, and he needs a good matchup. Sutton can say he has that on Sunday. The Raiders, who play the Broncos, rank 7th-worst in Yards per Target Allowed to outside wide receivers.

Caleb Douglas

Over Douglas' last four games, he has as follows:

24 Targets

15 Receptions

254 Yards

2 Touchdowns

Douglas is averaging 16.7 Yards per Reception and ranks 11th in the NFL in Yards per Target.

Against the Bills, the Dolphins are widely expected to lose by a large margin. That means Miami will be in pass mode for much of the game, playing from behind and gunning for big plays, which Douglas is best primed to deliver.

Luther Burden III

Burden has been lethal this season. Burden had exactly 9 targets and 7 receptions in each of his last two games. He has had at least 95 yards in three of his last four games. Burden also had a touchdown in each of his last three games.

It's not even about being hot and cold. Burden should be a weekly shoo-in starter, averaging 7.3 targets per game on a 74% catch rate.

DJ Moore

Moore has a 95% route rate across his last three games with a 23% target share. The matchup will not be easy, as the Dolphins are quite strong against wide receivers. But volume equals more opportunity.

DK Metcalf

As much as the "Metcalf drop" phrase is stuck in my head, it does not matter this week. Metcalf still has a 92% route rate over his last three games, and despite the propaganda, he has only three drops this season.

The Eagles face Metcalf and the Steelers this weekend. They rank 30th in Fantasy Points Allowed to wide receivers.

Stefon Diggs

Diggs is averaging 6.7 receptions per game over his last three games. Plenty of opportunity is ahead. The Commanders face the Bengals, whose offense is humming. That'll force Jayden Daniels and company to lean on the pass.

Ryan Flournoy

Flournoy has at least 4 targets in every game this season except one. In Week 10, he had his best game of the season: 7 targets, 6 receptions, 71 yards, and 1 touchdown. He faces the Titans, who rank 31st in Yards per Target Allowed to wide receivers and 32nd in Fantasy Points Allowed to wide receivers.

Garrett Wilson

Wilson is expected to make his return from a concussion this week. His teammate, Omar Cooper Jr., is expected to miss time. It'll be all Wilson, with a dose of Adonai Mitchell. Wilson is matchup-proof in this role, with a target share as high as ~40%.

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