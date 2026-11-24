Who should you start in Week 12 fantasy football? It's not easy to make these start-sit decisions. They often make or break your week, separating a win from a loss. My goal each Tuesday is to run as much data as possible and identify the most reasonable start candidates. At wide receiver, I deem the following eight players worthy to plug in.

KC Concepcion

Concepcion has a 78% route rate this season, but 92% over his last three games. In that span, he leads all Browns with 14 targets. Don't be misled; Concepcion is as good as advertised pre-draft.

The Raiders, whom the Browns get this week, allow the 5th-most fantasy points to wide receivers and the 2nd-most Yards per Target to slot receivers.

Antonio Williams

9 receptions for 122 yards on Monday Night Football was Williams' coming-out party. He looks to be the future of the Commanders' otherwise aging wide receiver room.

Over their last three games, Williams leads the team with a 94% route rate; Diggs is next best with 80%. In Week 12, Williams gets the Cardinals, who allow the 4th-most Yards per Target to wide receivers.

Stefon Diggs

Diggs, a Washington Commander, also reaps the benefit of that great matchup. While Williams leads the team in route rate over their last three games, Diggs leads the team in targets (21). The Commanders are vying for that NFC East title, and they will certainly have their foot on the gas this weekend.

Jakobi Meyers

Meyers is the second-highest-volume receiver on the Jaguars in route rate (91%) this season. He is averaging 1.73 yards per route run and has a great matchup ahead. The Titans are dead last in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers. In Week 11, he tied his season-high with 10 targets against the Giants.

Carnell Tate

Tate leads all Titans with a 20% target share this season and 59 receiving yards per game. With Wan'Dale Robinson out for the season, Tate's volume should spike. The volume is enough to project Tate as a WR2 for Week 12, with nearly nine targets and 70 yards.

DeVonta Smith

Now that Smith is back, he is an auto-start. I don't mind that it's Joe Milton at quarterback. Smith will keep getting his targets, and volume trumps all in fantasy football.

In Week 12, the Eagles face the Cowboys. They are allowing the 4th-most fantasy points to wide receivers.

Ladd McConkey

McConkey has rarely been healthy this season, but he was in Week 11. McConkey scored 2 touchdowns against the Jets, and he now walks into a capable matchup against the Patriots. They allow the 2nd-most fantasy points to wide receivers, and with Tommy DeVito at quarterback, that could lead to more time of possession and a more competitive game for the Chargers.

Luther Burden III

I will run it back with Burden despite a very disappointing Week 11. He is elite, and this Bears-Lions Thanksgiving game is expected to become a shootout. Burden ranks 24th in PFF Receiving Grade and 19th in Yards per Target.

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