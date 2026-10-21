AJ Brown, Germie Bernard, and 6 Other Must-Start Wide Receivers in Week 7 Fantasy Football

In Week 6 of fantasy football, big winners came from the wide receiver position for those who made the correct start-sit decision. Tre Tucker finished WR2, DK Metcalf WR9, Carnell Tate WR11, and Keenan Allen WR17. Based on these key points, start these eight wide receivers in Week 7 of fantasy football.

Fantasy Points Allowed Statistics are from Footballdb

AJ Brown

Do not panic after his three-drop return to the Patriots lineup on Sunday. Brown is in store for massive things. He is a WR1 this week, expected to own about 30% of the Patriots offense, which is also without Romeo Doubs.

Keenan Allen

Daniel Jones has a romance going on with Allen. Over his last three games, Allen has had no fewer than 9 targets, averaging 10.0 targets per game. I don't mind that the Vikings have one of the best defenses in the NFL. Volume trumps efficiency for Allen, with projections of about 7 targets and 5 receptions.

Jaylen Waddle

If Bo Nix and the Broncos offense can get it right, it will be this week. The Cardinals are the opposition, and they rank 30th in Fantasy Points Allowed to Wide Receivers. Waddle has a 22% target share on 6.2 targets per game.

Germie Bernard

Aaron Rodgers on Germie Bernard, via @MikeDeFabo:



"There comes a time when the confidence starts to match the potential, and I think we're reaching that time with Germie. Very proud of him."



Bernard in Week 6:

12 targets

11 receptions

87 yards

1 game-winning TD pic.twitter.com/nWC3jJvzfa — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 18, 2026

Over his last two games, both without Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson, Bernard has 20 targets. Bernard has caught 17 passes over those games for 167 yards and one touchdown. Better yet, his future Hall of Fame quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, praised him.

Wan'Dale Robinson

Robinson runs 75% of his routes from the slot. In that case, he will face a lot of Browns nickel cornerback Myles Harden. That matchup bodes well for the wide receiver, as Harden ranks only 72nd in PFF Coverage Grade, allowing 8.5 yards per Target. Robinson averages 6.0 targets per game on an above-average 69% catch rate.

Luther Burden III

The Bears have an Offensive FPI Rating of 2.0. That means that the Bears are 2.0 points better than the NFL's average offense. The Bears also play this game at home, which boosts their scoring potential.

With Rome Odunze set for a brutal matchup against Christian Gonzalez, Burden should be freed up. From the slot, where Burden runs 55% of his routes, he will face Marcus Jones, who ranks 38th in PFF Coverage Grade. Burden should have the slight edge here as he ranks 27th in PFF Receiving Grade.

Denzel Boston

The Titans rank 19th in Fantasy Points Allowed to Wide Receivers. They rank dead last in time of possession. Expect the Browns to have a respectable offensive outing, as they have a four-win, two-loss record and are facing one of the NFL's worst teams overall.

Boston is an early Rookie of the Year candidate. He has 5.5 targets, 58 yards, and 0.5 touchdowns per game. With 20.3 yards per reception, the upside is menacing.

Omar Cooper Jr.

Omar Cooper Jr. is already one of the MOST ELECTRIFYING WR’s in the entire NFL.



Through two games, Cooper has recorded 8 TGTS, 7 REC, 133 receiving yards, and 1 TD.



The Jets rookie WR is already one of the most DANGEROUS slots in the game 😳🕹️ https://t.co/YN2q6OJj2L pic.twitter.com/dkpN2AbpdV — Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) October 20, 2026

The Dolphins have been good against the pass. I do not care, though. The Dolphins are still a bad team. Some would label them the worst in the NFL. Traveling to the Jets, the Dolphins are expected to lose this game to their division rival. Cooper Jr. aims to capitalize.

Despite a small sample size, Cooper Jr. has 8 targets, 7 receptions, 133 yards, and 1 touchdown over five quarters. There was a questionable holding call in Week 6; if the popular fan opinion is right, Cooper Jr. would have two touchdowns. I think Cooper Jr. is really good, and that often makes or breaks a start-sit for me.

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