NFL Week 5 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Michael Carter Vs. Sean Tucker
Injuries in running back rooms throughout the NFL have raised countless start-sit scenarios for Week 5 of fantasy football. Owners could be forced to dip into waivers to add running back depth to fantasy lineups. Two Week 5 RB2s, Michael Carter and Sean Tucker, could be in consideration for starting spots in deep leagues.
Carter is set to back up Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado, with James Conner and Trey Benson sidelined. The Cardinals signed Carter from the practice squad after placing Benson on Injured Reserve, and he’s set to see notable volume in Arizona’s backfield, matched up against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon.
Tucker was cleared to play Sunday, joining Rachaad White in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ backfield for a matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5. Starting back Bucky Irving was ruled out for Week 5 due to a foot sprain, handing the reins to White and Tucker as the Buccaneers look to rebound from a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4.
Two of Week 5’s most notable RB2’s may present a start-sit decision for fantasy owners. Here’s who we think should get the start.
The Case For Michael Carter
Carter will likely see opportunities alongside Demercado in Arizona’s rushing attack in a favorable matchup versus the Titans. The veteran back could carve out a significant role in Sunday’s game should he manage to produce early versus a lackluster Tennessee run defense. There is a clear path to Carter seeing a half-dozen carries in Arizona’s backfield, along with looks in the pass game.
Arizona’s reserve group of backs should manage a solid performance versus the NFL’s 28th-ranked run defense. Carter could emerge as a notable Week 5 sleeper in this favorable matchup.
The Case Against Carter
After logging just one carry in Week 4, it’s vastly uncertain what Carter’s workload will look like in Week 5. Despite a favorable matchup, Demercado is set to enter Sunday’s game as the RB1 in the Cardinals’ backfield and will likely see the majority of the touches among Arizona’s group of running backs.
There will also be another mouth to feed with Bam Knight entering Week 5 listed as the team’s RB3. He’ll likely see at least a handful of carries in relief of Demercado and Carter.
The Case For Sean Tucker
Tucker will see volume behind White in an explosive Buccaneers offense. The third-year back emerged as an efficient RB3 for Tampa Bay, posting 417 yards from scrimmage over 59 touches with three touchdowns. His previous trends of efficient production present a reason for optimism among fantasy owners looking to bolster their lineup’s running back depth.
The Case Against Tucker
A matchup versus a stout Seahawks defense will be no easy test for the Buccaneers. A highly contested matchup could see Tampa Bay leaning on Baker Mayfield and the passing attack. While Tucker will likely see solid volume, it’s hard to rely on production from a backup in what projects to be a close game.
Seattle is entering Week 5 ranked as the No. 6 run defense in the NFL through four games, and could continue that trend with Irving sidelined on Sunday.
The Final Verdict
Though Tucker provides a safer floor of volume, I feel Carter presents a higher ceiling in a far more favorable matchup versus the Titans. Arizona is entering Sunday’s game as a 7.5-point favorite, one of the widest margins of the weekend, and shouldn’t face much resistance in the run game versus a lowly Tennessee run defense. Though he’s splitting carries among a committee, the unit could shine as a whole as the Cardinals look to rebound from a Week 5 loss to Seattle.