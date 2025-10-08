NFL Week 6 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Jaxson Dart Vs. Bryce Young
The NFC’s collection of quarterbacks have posted some notable fantasy football performances early in the NFL season, including Bryce Young and Jaxson Dart. The pair of young quarterbacks have emerged with a trend of solid fantasy performances over the last few weeks.
Dart, who made his first NFL start in Week 4, has notched back-to-back top-20 finishes among fantasy quarterbacks. He’ll look to continue his string of encouraging production matched up against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football, presenting the most significant test to this point of his young career.
Young and the Carolina Panthers have won two of their past three games, due in large part to the efforts of the third-year signal-caller. He’ll look to build on a two-touchdown performance as the Panthers gear up for a Week 6 showdown versus the Dallas Cowboys.
Fantasy owners could have a decision to make between Dart and Young for Week 6 lineups, but who makes the better case to start? Here’s who we think should get the nod for fantasy lineups this weekend.
The Case For Jaxson Dart
In two games, Dart has emerged as a potential sleeper at quarterback among fantasy leagues. In his debut, he recorded 19.8 points, racking up notable rushing production to overshadow a modest passing performance. He finished Week 4 ranked as QB11 and followed that up with a QB16 finish versus the New Orleans Saints in Week 5.
Through his first two starts, Dart has shown encouraging rushing upside and confidence in shots down the field. Coming off two solid performances versus quality defensive units, Dart projects to continue his trend of production despite a tough matchup versus the Eagles on Thursday.
The Case Against Dart
Turnovers have created reason to question Dart’s case to start in Week 6 fantasy lineups. In his first two games, Dart has generated four turnovers, throwing two interceptions with two fumbles on the ground. Fortunately for fantasy owners, his turnover concerns haven’t overpowered otherwise promising performances, but the quantity is worth noting.
An elite defensive unit in Philadelphia could generate consistent pressure on Dart during Thursday’s game, which could translate to turnovers for an opportunistic Eagles defense. In week 5, Dart’s turnovers cost the Giants a 14-0 lead, and possibly a second consecutive win. Owners should be wary about starting Dart in Week 6 without consideration of outside help.
The Case For Bryce Young
A favorable Week 6 matchup presents possibility for yet another breakout performance from Young. Entering Sunday afternoon’s game, the Cowboys’ secondary ranks last in the NFL in pass defense, and the defense as a whole ranks fourth in missed tackles. If Carolina’s offensive front can keep Young upright, the Alabama product could muster a significant fantasy performance.
Matched up versus the Arizona Cardinals' defense in Week 2, Young mustered his best fantasy performance of the season against another inconsistent unit. Carolina’s matchup should give fantasy owners a lot of optimism.
The Case Against Young
Young hasn't provided consistent fantasy production through five games this season. Aside from a 22.3-point performance versus the Cardinals, Young hasn't eclipsed 14.0 points in any other game this season. His unfavorable production has generated a low floor for fantasy owners to rely on so far this season.
Inconsistency within Carolina's offense has generated doubt over Young's fantasy stability going forward. This could remain true matched up against an above-average Cowboys pass rush on Sunday.
The Final Verdict
Philadelphia presents a matchup I’m less than confident in for Dart. While Dallas gives Young the possibility to post his best fantasy performance to date. I don’t project Dart to continue a solid streak of production versus a dominant Eagles defense, while Young could exploit a lackluster Cowboys defense with a budding Panthers offense.
I’m going to roll with upside and matchup favorability over recent trends for this Week 6 matchup and start Young over Dart this weekend.