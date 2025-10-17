NFL Week 7 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Jordan Mason Vs. Travis Etienne
Week 7 fantasy football lineups could present questions at the running back position. Owners building lineups for this weekend’s NFL action could be forced into a decision between the likes of Jordan Mason and Travis Etienne. The two starting backs have provided valuable fantasy production entering their respective Week 7 matchups.
Mason and the Minnesota Vikings will take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, coming off a 21-17 win over the Cleveland Browns in their last time out. Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a narrow 20-12 loss versus the Seattle Seahawks, entering a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
Both backs provide quality cases to start in Week 7 fantasy lineups, but who offers the more favorable argument. Here’s who we think deserves the nod this weekend:
The Case For Jordan Mason
After entering the season behind veteran running back Aaron Jones, Mason has taken over the RB1 role in Minnesota’s backfield. Over the past three games, he’s eclipsed 10.0 points in each week. Entering a matchup versus a struggling Eagles defense, Mason should manage to continue his trend of production.
The Eagles allowed a three-touchdown performance to New York Giants rookie Cam Skattebo in their last time out. Mason’s consistent production sets a safe floor for production entering Week 7.
The Case Against Mason
While he’s managed a breakout performance already this season, Mason hasn’t managed to sustain top-10 production among running backs on a weekly basis. Through five games this season, Mason has mustered just one top-10 weekly finish among his position group, coming off an RB22 finish among PPR leagues in Week 5 prior to Minnesota’s bye.
Should Minnesota fall behind early, the offense could lean on the passing game to account for a potential deficit. He could see a dip in volume albeit an inconsistent effort from Philadelphia’s defense over the past two games.
The Case For Travis Etienne
Etienne opened the season with some of the best fantasy production of any running back, mustering top-15 finishes among his position group in three of his first four games. While he’s faced his share of struggles, failing to eclipse 10.0 points in back-to-back games, Etienne should manage to bounce back.
Through six games, Jacksonville’s lead back has eclipsed 15 touches in each game, managing efficient production with such volume. The Jaguars are likely to lean on the run game in a tough matchup versus Los Angeles.
The Case Against Etienne
Etienne’s production has dipped over the past two games as Jacksonville’s passing game has emerged as the dominant unit. In that time he’s managed notable volume as a receiver, but has struggled to manage efficient play in the run game.
A matchup versus the Rams’ defensive front also works in Etienne’s favor. Los Angeles’ defense is entering Week 7 allowing the third-fewest points per game and the eighth-fewest yards.
The Final Verdict
With Jones sidelined for one more week in Minnesota’s backfield, I’m going to start Mason over Etienne for Week 7 fantasy lineups. Both backs see notable volume in their respective offense, but Mason could manage a more efficient performance given the struggles of Philadelphia’s defense.
His current streak of production provides reason for optimism among fantasy owners looking to start the Vikings back.