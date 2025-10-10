Fantasy Sports

NFL Week 6 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marvin Harrison Jr. Vs. Kennan Allen

Who should fantasy football owners start at wide receiver between Marvin Harrison Jr. and Keenan Allen for Week 6 lineups?

Ethen Hutton

Oct 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) reacts in the second half against the Washington Commanders at SoFi Stadium.
Oct 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) reacts in the second half against the Washington Commanders at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The wide receiver position is raising questions for fantasy football owners entering Week 6, as lineups for this weekend’s slate of action are finalized. Between Marvin Harrison Jr. and Keenan Allen, the two fantasy stars have posted notable production through the first five weeks of action, but could present owners with a decision as they choose which of the two should start in this week’s lineups. 

Harrison and the Arizona Cardinals are coming off their third consecutive loss at the hands of the Tennessee Titans in Week 5, looking to bounce back and return to form from their 2-0 start to the season. 

Similarly, Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers are also looking for a rebound effort this week after consecutive losses following a 3-0 start to the season. The veteran has posted consistent production despite the team’s struggles. 

Both are quality receivers in fantasy, but here’s who we think has the upper-hand to start in Week 6 fantasy lineups. 

The Case For Marvin Harrison Jr. 

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Fantasy Footbal
Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) warms up before their game against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium. / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Harrison opened the season with significant production in Week 1, but slipped in the two weeks following. Since then, Harrison has recorded a steady trend of production over the past two games. In Week 4, he notched 18.6 points, good for a WR14 finish among PPR leagues, followed by a 13.8-point, WR24 finish in Week 5. 

Given his volume and big-play upside, Harrison projects to continue such a trend of production over the next several games as Arizona’s passing attack finds its stride under veteran quarterback Kyler Murray. 

The Case Against Harrison

Despite three solid performances in his five games, Harrison’s production has dipped at times this season. In Weeks 2 and 3, he failed to eclipse 8.0 points and caught just five passes between the two games. 

Though drops have played a factor, inconsistency within Arizona’s offense presents the real concern for fantasy owners as they enter Week 6 ranked as a bottom-ten unit in the entire NFL. 

The Case For Keenan Allen

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, Fantasy Footbal
Sep 21, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) leaves the field after defeating the Denver Broncos 23-20 at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In year 13, the veteran wideout is still posting notable production for the Chargers’ pass game. Through Weeks 1 to 3, Allen eclipsed 17.0 points in each of the team’s first three games of the season. His established role and encouraging volume help him build an enticing case to start in an efficient passing attack. 

Entering Week 6, Los Angeles is likely to lean on Justin Herebert and his star-studded receiving group as the coaching staff navigates a flurry of injuries to the backfield. A favorable matchup versus a lowly Miami Dolphins defense also works in Allen’s favor this weekend. 

The Case Against Allen

After three consecutive significant weeks of production for Allen, the veteran receiver’s numbers have dipped tremendously in the Chargers’ two losses. In Week 4, Allen was held to five catches for a season-low 37 yards, managing just 8.7 points in the loss. He followed that up with a 58-yard game, his second-lowest mark of the season, in Week 5 on five receptions. 

Though his volume has remained steady, Allen’s production has slipped and he hasn’t found the end zone since Week 3. 

The Final Verdict

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, Fantasy Footbal
Sep 21, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second half against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. / William Navarro-Imagn Images

While he may not be considered WR1 in his offense as Harrison is, I’m going to roll with a far more favorable matchup in a better offensive situation and pick Allen for this week’s decision. Harrison is a quality WR2 for lineups, with potential to break through as a WR1 in fantasy down the stretch of the season, but for now, Allen provides the safer floor with immense upside versus a lackluster Miami secondary. 

Expect the Chargers’ passing attack to enjoy a notable rebound performance in Week 6, possibly spearheaded by the efforts of the savvy veteran.

