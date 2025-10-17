NFL Week 7 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: David Montgomery Vs. Alvin Kamara
The running back position is set to raise questions among fantasy football owners in Week 7. Injuries to backs throughout the league will force tough decisions as owners build lineups for this week’s slate of NFL action. In the NFC, Alvin Kamara and David Montgomery could cause a decision for Week 7 fantasy lineups.
Montgomery and the Detroit Lions are looking to rebound from a 30-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6, which snapped a four-game win streak for the club, eyeing a rebound effort versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On the other hand, Kamara and the New Orleans Saints are also coming off a Week 6 loss at the hands of the New England Patriots, looking to rebound versus the Chicago Bears in Week 7.
The two star backs could raise tough decisions for this weekend’s fantasy football lineups, but who makes the better case to start. Here’s our take.
The Case For David Montgomery
While he’s struggled to sustain consistent fantasy production, the RB2 in Detroit’s backfield has managed several breakout performances. Montgomery has eclipsed 13.0 points in three of Detroit’s six games, managing top-25 finishes among all running backs in each of those performances.
Entering a favorable matchup versus Tampa Bay’s defense, Montgomery projects to manage another notable fantasy performance. His touchdown production and this week’s matchup presents an enticing start case for fantasy owners.
The Case Against Montgomery
As previously mentioned, Montgomery has posted inconsistent fantasy production to open the season. He’s coming off a Week 6 performance that featured just four carries for 24 yards, dipping below 10.0 points for the second time in three games.
His relatively limited role presents volatility for production in fantasy, despite a favorable matchup versus the Buccaneers.
The Case For Alvin Kamara
So far this season, Kamara has posted consistent fantasy production, eclipsing the double-digit point mark in four of six games this season, with sustained receiving volume to overpower inefficient rushing numbers. Entering Week 7, he’ll also see a favorable matchup versus the Bears defense this weekend.
Chicago’s run defense ranks 31st in the NFL, providing reason for optimism coming off a 12.6-point outing versus New England. Given his immense volume, he should see plenty of looks to build a significant performance.
The Case Against Kamara
Over the past two weeks, Kamara’s rushing production has taken a back seat to backup running back Kendre Miller. Miller has tied Kamara for carries out of the backfield over the past two games as New Orleans’ rushing attack looked to build momentum.
In a matchup versus Chicago’s defense, Miller could sustain his upward trend in volume should Kamara continue to struggle on the ground.
The Final Verdict
While Montgomery has provided greater high-end production, Kamara has sustained more consistent fantasy output, given his cemented role as RB1 in the Saints' backfield. Kamara and New Orleans’ offense will have a favorable individual matchup, while Detroit’s offense will be tasked with keeping pace with a high-powered Buccaneers offense.
Kamara’s volume presents a safe floor for production in the run and passing games as the Saints look to rebound in Week 7.