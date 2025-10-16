NFL Week 7 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Kimani Vidal Vs. Chase Brown
Injuries to running backs around the NFL have raised questions among fantasy football owners entering Week 7 of the season. This week, underperforming back Chase Brown and emerging waiver pickup Kimani Vidal could force owners into a decision for Week 7 fantasy lineups.
Vidal and the Los Angeles Chargers are gearing up for a matchup versus the Indianapolis Colts, coming off a highly contested win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 6. Brown and the Cincinnati Bengals will look to bounce back versus the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football, coming off a loss to the Green Bay Packers last weekend.
Who deserves to start in Week 7 fantasy football lineups among these two backs? Here’s who we think makes the more compelling case to start for fantasy owners this weekend:
The Case For Chase Brown
Brown has cemented his role with the Bengals, coming off a stellar 2024 performance. Unfortunately, the starting back’s 2025 performance hasn’t offered any resemblance of last year’s production. Still, his volume has remained consistent as the Bengals' offense has endured several changes at the quarterback position so far this season.
Despite struggles throughout the offense, Brown has recorded 74 carries through six games this season, accounting for roughly 68.5% of the volume in Cincinnati’s rushing attack. He’s also seen notable volume in the pass game, entering Thursday’s game second on the offense in receptions behind star receiver Ja’Marr Chase.
The Case Against Brown
Not only has Brown struggled to churn out efficient production, Thursday night’s matchup versus a budding Steelers defense could present a nightmarish matchup for Brown and the remainder of the Bengals offense. Brown is entering Week 7 averaging just 2.7 yards per carry, finding little room to operate behind a lackluster Bengals offensive line.
Brown and Cincinnati’s struggles project to continue versus a one-loss Steelers squad starting to hit its stride as the halfway point of the regular season approaches.
The Case For Kimani Vidal
Making his first start of the season, Vidal broke out for the Chargers in Week 6. Matched up versus a lowly Dolphins defense, Vidal managed 138 yards from scrimmage and a receiving touchdown on 21 total touches. The second-year back emerged as the team’s leading rusher, ahead of Hassan Haskins, who many - including myself - thought would take over the lead role in Los Angeles’ backfield.
A matchup versus the Colts presents a far tougher matchup than that of Miami, but his production in his lone start of the season should greatly encourage fantasy owners lucky enough to scoop up the Chargers back off waivers.
The Case Against Vidal
As previously stated, Indianapolis’ defense presents a vastly improved unit compared to the Dolphins. The Colts enter their Week 7 matchup versus the Chargers boasting the 12th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
For Vidal, he could be limited to a committee role alongside Haskins as the Chargers likely lean on an efficient passing attack headlined by Justin Herber’s strong play to open the season.
The Final Verdict
I’m confidently starting Vidal over Brown this week, despite a potential discrepancy in touches between the two backs. Vidal emerged with efficient production, as well as promising production, in just his first start of the season.
If his Week 6 performance is indicative of his production going forward, the Chargers’ run game shouldn’t see much of a drop off between Vidal and the likes of injured backs Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris.