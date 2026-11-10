Ollie Gordon, Seth McGowan, And More Must-Start Fantasy Football Running Backs For Week 10

Week 10 is here, and we have to get our lineups set. It's a rough week when it comes to bye weeks and injuries, but we do at least have some solid matchups. We are going to make sure you get the right running backs in your lineup. These are our must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 10.

Must-Start Running Backs: Week 10

RB Ollie Gordon, Miami Dolphins

Gordon is coming off his worst game since taking over as the Dolphins' starting running back. It wasn't a terrible game, but he rushed for just 55 scoreless yards on 16 carries. That's after a 69-yard game without a touchdown.

We expect a big bounce-back this week against the Indianapolis Colts. Not only is it already a great matchup, allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs this season, but they are also spiraling. They have already traded away their top run defender, DeForest Buckner, but there could be other pieces moved as the team loses the will to compete. Be sure to start Gordon this week in what could be a rare positive game script for Miami.

RB Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts

On the other side of the field in that same game, we have McGowan. There is a real chance that Jonathan Taylor is traded by the time you're reading this, but let's say he's not, just to make this argument more compelling. McGowan is still getting volume and has been playing better than JT.

In Week 9, he carried the ball six times for 45 yards and a touchdown on 7.5 yards per carry. The carries are there, the efficiency is there, and the matchup is there. Miami is allowing the eighth-most fantasy points to running backs this season.

RB Corey Kiner, New England Patriots

It looks like Kiner is the last man standing in New England, and he has played well. We don't expect either Rhamondre Stevenson or TreVeyon Henderson to play this week, although you should check the status of both other backs as they would impact them. Nevertheless, I'm not sure Henderson playing would cause us to bench Kiner.

Just be sure to monitor this situation closely. If both are out, he could step into a near bell-cow role.

RB Audric Estime, New Orleans Saints

Estime is in a similar situation to Kiner, except Alvin Kamara is active. However, he's old and has been relegated to a limited role.

In Week 9, with Kendre Miller cut, he rushed 15 times for 72 yards and a touchdown. As long as Travis Etienne Jr doesn't return this week, Estime should be a solid option in a great matchup against the Carolina Panthers, who are allowing the second-most fantasy points to running backs this season.

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