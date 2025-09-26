Packers vs. Cowboys Player Projections and Rankings for Sunday Night Football in Week 4
The Green Bay Packers (2-1) come off a disappointing loss in Cleveland. They travel to Dallas (1-2) to take on the scuffling Cowboys’ defense, while their former best defender (Micah Parsons) looks to terrorize Dak Prescott in the pass rush. Dallas' superstar wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will not be in action due to a sprained ankle.
- TV: NFC
- Time: 8:20 PM EST
- Spread DraftKings): Green Bay -7.0 points
- Over/Under: 47.5
To help game managers set their rosters in Week 4, here’s a look at the game preview and projections for Green Bay and Dallas:
Over the first three games, Green Bay played from the lead in each matchup, leading to them attempting only 26 passes per game. Their run game (86/304/2) has been a weak link based on their yards per rush (3.5). Jordan Love grades well in yards per pass attempt (8.5) and completion rate (67.9).
DraftKings set Love’s over/under at 231.5 passing yards (-113u) with 28.5 pass attempts (-113o). My data paints a much more favorable picture in terms of passing yards (282) based on Dallas’s struggles defending the pass in their last two matchups (NYG – 450/3 and CHI – 298/4). The prop investors have taken a stance that Love will finish with more than 1.5 passing touchdowns (-138o).
Josh Jacobs Projections and Props for Week 4
The Packers gave Josh Jacobs 64 touches over their first three games, but he has yet to gain over 20 yards on any touch. He has an over/under of 70.5 rushing yards (-112), a total he reached only once in his three starts (Week 2 – 23/84/1). Jacobs is -210 to score an anytime touchdown.
Matthew Golden Projections and Props for Week 4
Three games into his professional career, Golden gained only 92 yards on six catches over eight targets. The Packers gave him five rushes over the past two games, resulting in 24 yards. He comes off a career high in snaps (71%), signaling a potential breakout game. Golden was born and raised in Houston, Texas, which matches his college career.
DraftKings set his over/under at 44.5 receiving yards (-112), with excellent odds (+374) if he gains 80 yards or more. Golden is +230 to score an anytime touchdown, which seems low.
Wide receivers have 39 catches for 661 yards and six touchdowns on 52 targets against the Cowboys, with three players gaining over 100 yards (Malik Nabers – 9/167/2, Wan’Dale Robinson – 8/142/1, and Luther Burden – 3/101/1).
I have Golden projected to gain the most receiving yards (66) on Green Bay this week.
The loss of CeeDee Lamb will be challenging to overcome for the Cowboys’ passing game, especially against the rising Packers’ defense. Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turbin get a bump in spans, while George Pickens now draws WR1 coverage.
DraftKings set Dak Prescott’s over/under at 235.5 yards (-112), about six yards lower than my projections. He is -138 to score under 1.5 passing touchdowns.
The Packers’ defense allowed 4.8 yards per pass attempt over their first three games, with three passing touchdowns, 10 sacks, and two interceptions. They faced 39 passes per game.
Javonte Williams has outperformed expectations over his first three starts, leading to surprising value on all three downs (286 combined yards with three touchdowns and 13 catches on 56 touches. Dallas has had him on the field for 69.2% of their plays.
He has an over/under of 49.5 rushing yards (-113u), while being a slight underdog to beat that line. I set his outlook at 53 rushing yards. DraftKings has him at +140 to score an anytime touchdown.
George Pickens and Jake Ferguson Must Step Up in CeeDee Lamb's Absence
Based on the combined over/under totals (172) for the Cowboys’ top four receiving options, there appears to be a winnable cushion for one or more of their players. Jake Ferguson has been active this year, but he should draw attention this week while also needing to help at times, blocking the Packers’ top pass rusher.
Turbin brings big-play ability, and Dallas will give him some chances close to the line of scrimmage, allowing him to create after the catch. He’s gaining 16.1 per catch this year, with winning receiving yards over his last two matchups (4/47/1 and 2/64). The Cowboys had Turbin on the field for 42 plays over the first two games while seeing 66% of the action after CeeDee Lamb left with an injury.
Dallas gave Jalen Tolbert a higher snap percentage over his last two games (65% and 88%), which suggests he is their WR2 in this matchup. Last season, he gained over 40 yards in seven of his 17 games. The Cowboys gave him over five targets in only four contests.
Wide receivers have 34 catches for 285 yards and two touchdowns on 56 targets vs. the Packers’ defense. No wideout has gained over 50 yards.
The top question in this contest is whether or not George Pickens can command targets over the short areas of the field. If so, he looks poised to crush his over/under in receiving yards (61.5 – 113o).