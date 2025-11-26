Packers vs. Lions Preview: Projections & Odds for Jordan Love, Jahmyr Gibbs, More
Heading into Week 13, the Detroit Lions (7-4) sit outside the playoffs in eighth position while trailing the Chicago Bears (8-3) and Green Bay Packers (7-3-1) in the NFC North. Green Bay drilled the Lions in Week 1 (27-13), putting Detroit in a must-win situation.
The better side of the Packers' equation this year has been their defense. They’ve allowed fewer than 20 points in seven games, but Green Bay lost three of those contests.
Week 13 Packers vs. Lions Game Information
TV: FOX
Time: 1:00 PM EST
Vegas Line (DraftKings): Detroit – 2.5 points
Over/Under: 48.5
To help game managers set their rosters in Week 13, here’s a look at the game preview and projections for the Packers and Lions:
Green Bay Packers Week 13 Fantasy Football Projections
Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Over the past seven games, Love delivered one passing touchdown or fewer in five matchups while posting weakness in passing yards in six games on the year (188/2, 183/1, 179/1, 176/0, 174/2, and 139/0). Green Bay has thrown the ball fewer than 30 times in six matchups.
DraftKings set his over/under at 229.5 passing yards (-113o). In Week 1, he passed for 188 yards and two touchdowns vs. the Lions. The prop market expects him to toss fewer than 1.5 touchdowns (-120u).
The Lions’ defense ranks 14th in passing yards allowed (2,520), with 21 passing touchdowns. Quarterbacks average 31.7 passes and 7.2 yards per pass attempt.
- Jordan Love (188/2)
- Caleb Williams (207/2)
- Lamar Jackson (288/3)
- Joe Flacco (184/0)
- Jake Browning (251/3)
- Patrick Mahomes (257/3)
- Baker Mayfield (228/1)
- J.J. McCarthy (143/2)
- Marcus Mariota (213/2)
- Jalen Hurts (135/0)
- Jameis Winston (366/2)
Love grades well in his completion rate (67.7%) and yards per attempt (7.7), suggesting a more active passing day in this matchup.
Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
Jacobs has rushed for over 60 yards in six of his 11 starts, with each requiring 17 rushing attempts or more. Despite his success in the fantasy market due to scoring ability (11 touchdowns), he’s gaining only 3.8 yards per carry with no runs of 20 yards or more. In Week 1, Jacobs gained 66 rushing yards with one score on 19 carries vs. Detroit.
DraftKings set his over/under at 57.5 rushing yards (-111u). He is -135 to score an anytime touchdown.
The Lions’ defense allowed five touchdowns to running backs, with them gaining 4.0 yards per carry. Their success is helped by facing a low number of rushing attempts per game (20.6). Six running backs have rushed for over 60 yards against Detroit.
- Josh Jacobs (19/66/1)
- D’Andre Swift (12/63/1)
- Quinshon Judkins (21/82/1)
- Aaron Jones (9/78)
- Saquon Barkley (26/83)
- Tyrone Tracy (20/62)
Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
The Lions have limited Gibbs to 15 or fewer carries in eight of his 11 starts, lowering his ceiling in rushing yards when he doesn’t get into space. His play has been dynamic in three of his last five games.
- 17/136/2 with three catches for 82 yards
- 15/142/2 with three catches for 30 yards and one score
- 15/219/2 with 11 catches for 45 yards and one touchdown
Gibbs has 13 touchdowns, with four multiple-scoring games. Detroit held him to 50 combined yards in Week 1 with 11 catches. He’s gained over 72 yards rushing in all four home matchups and once on the road.
DraftKings set his over/under at 71.5 rushing yards (-111u). They don’t like a rushing attempt prop for him, which may offer some insight if the Lions change his usage in this matchup due to a short week. Gibbs is -185 to score an anytime touchdown.
The Packers hold running backs to 3.9 yards per rush, with them scoring six touchdowns. Just like Detroit, backs average low rushing attempts (22.4) against Green Bay, helping the defensive rankings. Four running backs have rushed for over 72 yards vs. the Packers.
- Quinshon Judkins (18/94/1)
- Javonte Williams (20/85/1)
- Rico Dowdle (25/130/2)
- Tyrone Tracy (19/88)
Detroit Lions Week 13 Fantasy Football Projections
Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
On the surface, Goff appears to be having a down season. He’s on pace to pass for over 4,279 yards (four-year low) and 36 touchdowns, despite averaging 32 passes per game (31.7 in 2024). His passing attempts have been higher over his last four starts (37, 33, 37, and 42), coming after a stretch of six games with under 30 passes. As a result, his pass yards have been higher over this span (284/2, 320/3, 255/1, and 279/2).
DraftKings set his over/under at 241.5 passing yards (-113u), a total he’s beaten in 54.5% of his games. He is expected to pass for more than 1.5 touchdowns (-142o).
Green has the fifth-best defense in passing yards allowed (2,176), with quarterbacks gaining only 5.9 yards per pass attempt with 13 passing touchdowns. Even with seven offenses attempting more than 35 passes in a game, only two quarterbacks passed for more than 225 yards.
- Dak Prescott (319/3)
- Jacoby Brissett (279/2)
Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
The only trusted receiving option in this matchup is St. Brown. He’s gained over 80 receiving yards in five matchups, four of which have come at home over five games. The Packers held him to four catches for 45 yards on six targets in Week 1.
DraftKings set his over/under at 80.5 receiving yards (-110u). St. Brown is +100 to score an anytime touchdown.
The Packers rank fifth in receiving yards allowed (1,352), with wideouts catching 57.7% of their targets. They gain 11.4 yards per catch, with eight touchdowns. Only two wide receivers gained over 75 yards.
- George Pickens (8/134/2)
- Ja’Marr Chase (10/94/1)
Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers
Over the past two weeks, Watson has started to emerge in the Packers’ offense despite averaging only six targets. He made two challenging touchdown catches in Week 11 (4/46/2) while seeing a season-high seven targets in Week 12 (5/49). Watson is gaining 16.6 yards per catch over five starts, with 29.4% of his 17 catches gaining over 20 yards.
Detroit slid to 21st in passing yards allowed (1,654) after the Giants’ wideouts beat them for 12 catches for 221 yards and two touchdowns in Week 12. The Lions will allow big plays (13.8 yards per catch) and touchdowns (15), which are winning signs for Watson in this matchup.
DraftKings set his over/under at 58.5 receiving yards (-114o), a total Watson has reached only once in five games. He is +170 to score an anytime touchdown.
- Romeo Doubs (2/68)
- Rome Odunze (7/128/2)
- Rashod Bateman (5/63/1)
- Ja’Marr Chase (6/110/2)
- Andrei Iosivas (5/82)
- Wan’Dale Robinson (9/156/1)