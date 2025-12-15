Patriots vs. Ravens and Other Week 16 Over/Under Games to Target in Fantasy Football

Week 16 of the NFL season is upon us, which means the fantasy football playoffs are here. As always, the challenge of setting lineups and finding an edge in fantasy football only becomes greater than the week before.

While talent and matchups always matter, one of the most reliable indicators of fantasy potential comes from the betting market. High over/unders signal expected scoring, and more points on the board generally translate to more opportunities for fantasy production. Every touchdown and red-zone trip boosts the chances for quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, tight ends and even kickers to deliver starter-worthy numbers.

This week’s slate offers several matchups with enticing totals. A handful of contests stand out as potential fantasy goldmines, making them worth targeting when finalizing lineups. Below are the games, along with some included fantasy football analysis and advice.

*Over/under totals obtained from FanDuel Sportsbook*

Bengals @ Dolphins (O/U: 50.5)

This Week 16 matchup sets up as one of the most fantasy-friendly environments of the week, with explosive playmakers on both sidelines and each team’s defense being suspect. Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa are strong starts in a game that should feature heavy passing volume from start to finish. De’Von Achane is an automatic must-start thanks to his game-breaking speed, while Chase Brown remains a solid RB2 with consistent pass-game usage. At receiver, Ja’Marr Chase is locked in as a must-start, and Tee Higgins (if active) carries strong WR2 value. Jaylen Waddle is also a clear start with the Bengals, allowing the most fantasy points per game to running backs. Darren Waller rounds out the fantasy appeal as a startable tight end as the Bengals allow the most fantasy points per game to the position, while Mike Gesicki remains a bench option. Malik Washington and Andrei Iosivas can also stay on the bench.

Quarterbacks:

Joe Burrow - Start

Tua Tagovailoa - Start

Running Backs:

De’Von Achane - Must Start

Chase Brown - Start

Wide Receivers:

Ja’Marr Chase - Must Start

Tee Higgins (Q) - Start

Jaylen Waddle - Start

Malik Washington - Bench

Andrei Iosivas - Bench

Tight Ends:

Darren Waller - Start

Mike Gesicki - Bench

Noah Fant - Bench

Dec 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) celebrates with tight end Darren Waller (83) and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Steelers @ Lions (O/U: 50.5)

This Week 16 matchup carries legitimate shootout potential, making it a prime spot to mine fantasy points. Jared Goff is a strong start at home, while Aaron Rodgers remains a viable starter in a contest where Pittsburgh may need to keep pace. Jahmyr Gibbs is a locked-in must-start with elite upside, and David Montgomery continues to offer reliable RB2 value with touchdown equity. Jaylen Warren is a solid start thanks to his all-around usage, while Kenneth Gainwell fits better as a flex option. In the passing game, Amon-Ra St. Brown is an automatic start, Jameson Williams provides upside as a WR2 with his recent uptick in usage, and DK Metcalf remains a strong play. Tight ends can be avoided here, with both Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith lacking consistent roles.

Quarterbacks:

Jared Goff - Start

Aaron Rodgers - Start

Running Backs:

Jahmyr Gibbs - Must Start

David Montgomery - Start

Jaylen Warren - Start

Kenneth Gainwell - Flex

Wide Receivers:

Amon-Ra St. Brown - Must Start

Jameson Williams - Start

DK Metcalf - Start

Calvin Austin III - Bench

Isaac TeSlaa - Bench

Tight Ends:

Pat Freiermuth - Bench

Jonnu Smith - Bench

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) is congratulated by running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Chargers @ Cowboys (O/U: 49.5)

This Week 16 matchup features plenty of playmakers on offense, making it a strong fantasy game to target. Justin Herbert is a clear start despite recent struggles with injury in a game that should lean pass-heavy with the Cowboys allowing the most fantasy points per game to QB. Dak Prescott also remains a strong QB1 option at home despite a challenging matchup. Javonte Williams and Omarion Hampton both project as reliable starts based on expected volume, with Kimani Vidal offering flex appeal if the Chargers rotate backs. At receiver, Ceedee Lamb is an automatic must-start, while George Pickens, Ladd McConkey and Keenan Allen all carry strong WR2 upside in a matchup that favors perimeter playmakers. Quentin Johnston (if active) fits as a flex option, while Ryan Flournoy can stay on the bench. At tight end, Oronde Gadsden II and Jake Ferguson are both strong starts, with red-zone usage making them valuable pieces in what should be a high-scoring contest.

Quarterbacks:

Justin Herbert - Start

Dak Cowboys - Start

Running Backs:

Javonte Williams - Start

Omarion Hampton - Start

Kimani Vidal - Flex

Wide Receivers:

Ceedee Lamb - Must Start

George Pickens - Start

Ladd McConkey - Start

Keenan Allen - Start

Quentin Johnston (Q) - Flex

Ryan Flournoy - Bench

Tight Ends:

Oronde Gadsden II - Start

Jake Ferguson - Start

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) rushes against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Patriots @ Ravens (O/U: 47.5)

This matchup offers plenty of fantasy value, particularly around the quarterbacks and primary skill players. Drake Maye continues to play at a must-start level with his rushing floor, while Lamar Jackson is still a solid start despite his stock dropping in recent weeks. Derrick Henry and TreVeyon Henderson are both locked into lineups with reliable workloads, while Rhamondre Stevenson fits in as a flex with run and pass game usage. At receiver, Zay Flowers and Stefon Diggs are strong starts, with Kayshon Boutte providing flex appeal in deeper formats. The rest of the Patriots’ receiving corps can be left on the bench, including Baltimore’s Rashod Bateman if he’s active. At tight end, Mark Andrews remains a top option, and Hunter Henry stays startable thanks to steady involvement, while Isaiah Likely can be avoided.

Quarterbacks:

Drake Maye - Must Start

Lamar Jackson - Start

Running Backs:

Derrick Henry - Start

TreVeyon Henderson - Start

Rhamondre Stevenson - Flex

Wide Receivers:

Zay Flowers - Start

Stefon Diggs - Start

Kayshon Boutte - Flex

Mack Hollins - Bench

DeMario Douglas - Bench

Rashod Bateman (Q) - Bench

Tight Ends:

Mark Andrews - Start

Hunter Henry - Start

Isaiah Likely - Bench

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) runs for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Falcons @ Cardinals (O/U: 47.5)

This Week 16 matchup offers an under-the-radar fantasy environment with impact players at the top of each offense. Jacoby Brissett remains a reliable start thanks to his passing volume and floor, while Kirk Cousins is a better fit as a deeper-league option in a favorable matchup. Bijan Robinson is an automatic must-start with elite usage, and Bam Knight (ankle) or Michael Carter carries flex appeal depending on availability. At receiver, Drake London is a must-start if active, and Marvin Harrison Jr. remains a strong start despite the injury tag. Michael Wilson continues to benefit from expanded opportunities and is firmly in play, while Darnell Mooney can stay on the bench. At tight end, Trey McBride is a locked-in must-start, and Kyle Pitts Sr. offers TE1 upside after his huge game on Thursday night last week.

Quarterbacks:

Jacoby Brissett - Start

Kirk Cousins - Deeper League Play

Running Backs:

Bijan Robinson - Must Start

Bam Knight (Q)/Michael Carter - Flex

Wide Receivers:

Drake London (Q) - Must Start

Marvin Harrison Jr. (Q) - Start

Michael Wilson - Start

Darnell Mooney - Bench

Tight Ends:

Trey McBride - Must Start

Kyle Pitts Sr. - Start

Dec 11, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) celebrates with running back Bijan Robinson (7) after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Read More Fantasy Content