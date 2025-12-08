Rams vs Lions and Other Week 15 Over/Under Games to Target in Fantasy Football

Week 15 of the NFL season is upon us, which means the fantasy football playoffs are here. As always, the challenge of setting lineups and finding an edge in fantasy football only becomes greater than the week before.

While talent and matchups always matter, one of the most reliable indicators of fantasy potential comes from the betting market. High over/unders signal expected scoring, and more points on the board generally translate to more opportunities for fantasy production. Every touchdown and red-zone trip boosts the chances for quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, tight ends and even kickers to deliver starter-worthy numbers.

This week’s slate offers several matchups with enticing totals. A handful of contests stand out as potential fantasy goldmines, making them worth targeting when finalizing lineups. Below are the games, along with some included fantasy football analysis and advice.

*Over/under totals obtained from FanDuel Sportsbook*

Detroit Lions @ Los Angeles Rams (O/U: 54.5)

This is a premier Week 15 matchup for fantasy skill players, featuring elite quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers on both sidelines in a game that could decide fantasy playoff matchups. This explains why the matchup is the highest-scoring game of the week. Matthew Stafford is a must-start as he continues his MVP-worthy campaign, and Jared Goff is a near-must start despite the challenging matchup, thanks to a game environment built for volume and explosive plays. Jahmyr Gibbs is locked in as a must-start, although David Montgomery should remain on the bench with the Rams’ front seven being among the best in the NFL. The same can be said on the Rams side, as Kyren Williams stays firmly in RB2 territory, with Blake Corum taking a backseat. At receiver, this game is stacked. Puka Nacua, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Davante Adams are all automatic must-starts, while Jameson Williams remains a strong upside play in what should be a fireworks-filled matchup.

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) interrupts as running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) is being interviewed after a 44-30 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterbacks:

Matthew Stafford - Must Start

Jared Goff - Start

Running Backs:

Jahmyr Gibbs - Must Start

Kyren Williams - Start

David Montgomery - Bench

Blake Corum - Bench

Wide Receivers:

Puka Nacua - Must Start

Amon-Ra St. Brown - Must Start

Davante Adams - Must Start

Jameson Williams - Start

Tight Ends:

Colby Parkinson - Bench

Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals (O/U: 51.5)

This divisional rematch from Week 13 is loaded with fantasy upside, and Cincinnati’s defensive struggles make it even more attractive. The Bengals have been the league’s worst defense against running backs and tight ends, elevating Derrick Henry and locking Mark Andrews in as a premium play. Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow are both strong starts in what should be a fast-paced, high-scoring environment. Chase Brown benefits from the matchup and profiles as a strong RB2 despite inefficiencies a week ago. Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins remain high-end starts, with Zay Flowers offering strong WR2 upside. Isaiah Likely becomes a deeper-league dart throw thanks to the tight end-friendly matchup, while Rashod Bateman, Mike Gesicki and Noah Fant can be left on benches.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks:

Lamar Jackson - Start

Joe Burrow - Start

Running Backs:

Derrick Henry - Must Start

Chase Brown - Start

Wide Receivers:

Ja’Marr Chase - Must Start

Tee Higgins - Start

Zay Flowers - Start

Rashod Bateman - Bench

Tight Ends:

Mark Andrews - Start

Isaiah - Deeper League Play

Mike Gesicki - Bench

Noah Fant - Bench

Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots (O/U: 49.5)

This Week 15 matchup comes with some fascinating trench battles that heavily shape fantasy expectations. New England has quietly been one of the best run defenses in the league, but James Cook is matchup-proof and stays locked in as a must-start every single week. On the flip side, the Bills have struggled to contain opposing rushing attacks, which elevates TreVeyon Henderson into must-start territory and keeps Rhamondre Stevenson in the deeper-league conversation. Through the air, Josh Allen and Drake Maye are both must-starts in a game that should feature plenty of aggression from both quarterbacks. Stefon Diggs headlines the receiver group as a strong start, with Kayshon Boutte and Khalil Shakir settling into flex roles. The tight end landscape is where this game really swings. Buffalo has been one of the league’s best defenses against tight ends, making Hunter Henry a sit. At the same time, Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox remain in play, given New England's far more lenient approach to the position and Buffalo's heavy reliance on tight end involvement in the offense.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs with the ball, looking to throw to a receiver during second-half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterbacks:

Josh Allen - Must Start

Drake Maye - Must Start

Running Backs:

James Cook - Must Start

TreVeyon Henderson - Must Start

Rhamondre Stevenson - Deeper League Play

Wide Receivers:

Stefon Diggs - Start

Kayshon Boutte - Flex

Khalil Shakir - Flex

DeMario Douglas - Bench

Keon Coleman - Bench

Tight Ends:

Dalton Kincaid - Start

Dawson Knox - Deeper League Play

Hunter Henry - Bench

Minnesota Vikings @ Dallas Cowboys (O/U: 47.5)

This Week 15 matchup quietly offers substantial fantasy upside, primarily through the air. Dak Prescott remains a steady start at home, while J.J. McCarthy has played himself into deeper-league streaming consideration after last week’s performance. The matchup also helps, as the Cowboys have allowed the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks and wide receivers, giving him real upside in this spot. Javonte Williams is a solid RB2, while Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones Sr. slot in as flex options based on projected touch volume. At wide receiver, this game is loaded. If active, Ceedee Lamb (concussion) is a must-start, George Pickens stays locked in, and Justin Jefferson remains an automatic play despite his less-than-stellar performances. Jordan Addison provides flex appeal in a pass-heavy script, and Ryan Flournoy becomes a deeper-league dart throw if Lamb is out. Jake Ferguson remains a reliable TE1, while T.J. Hockenson fits best as a deeper-league tight end option.

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) practices before the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks:

Dak Prescott - Start

J.J. McCarthy - Deeper League Play

Running Backs:

Javonte Williams - Start

Jordan Mason - Flex

Aaron Jones Sr. - Flex

Wide Receivers:

Ceedee Lamb (Q) - Must Start

George Pickens - Must Start

Justin Jefferson - Must Start

Jordan Addison - Flex

Ryan Flournoy - Deeper League Play

Tight Ends:

Jake Ferguson - Start

T.J. Hockenson - Deeper League Play

Washington Commanders @ New York Giants (O/U: 47.5)

This Week 15 matchup is sneaky fantasy-friendly, with both defenses struggling to contain skill-position players consistently this season. Jaxson Dart and Jayden Daniels (if active), or Marcus Mariota, profile as strong streaming options thanks to the favorable game environment and rushing upside. Tyrone Tracy Jr. is a solid start if active as well, while Devin Singletary offers flex appeal and Chris Rodriguez Jr. fits the deeper-league play mold. At receiver, Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel are strong starts, while Wan’Dale Robinson remains a reliable PPR option. Darius Slayton steps into deeper-league territory as a big-play threat. At tight end, Theo Johnson is also a top start thanks to his role in the red zone and a matchup against a defense that has consistently struggled to defend the middle of the field.

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks:

Jaxson Dart - Start

Jayden Daniels (Q) / Marcus Mariota - Start

Running Backs:

Tyrone Tracy Jr. - Start

Devin Singletary - Flex

Chris Rodriguez Jr. - Deeper League Play

Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Bench

Wide Receivers:

Terry McLaurin - Start

Deebo Samuel - Start

Wan’Dale Robinson - Start

Darius Slayton - Deeper League Play

Tight Ends:

Theo Johnson - Start

