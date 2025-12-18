Sam Darnold, Puka Nacua, And More Rams vs. Seahawks Week 16 TNF Odds & Projections

The NFC West title remains up for grabs with three games left in the year. The Los Angeles Rams (11-3) hold the tie-breaker over the Seattle Seahawks (11-3) due to an earlier head-to-head win (21-19). By point differential, the Seahawks (+163) are the best team in the NFL, just ahead of the Rams (+159). Both teams rank in the top five of the NFL on both sides of the ball.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Information

TV: Prime Video

Time: 8:15 PM EST

Vegas Line (DraftKings): Los Angeles Rams – 1.5 points

Over/Under: 42.5

To help game managers set their rosters in Week 15, here’s a look at the game preview and projections for the Rams and Seahawks:

Los Angeles Rams Week 16 Fantasy Football Projections

Shawn Childs

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Stafford will play this week without his top-scoring receiver, lowering the ceiling for his touchdowns vs. the Seahawks. He passed for 130 yards and two scores in Week 7 against Seattle. Stafford leads the NFL in passing touchdowns (37) while averaging 266 passing yards per game. He has a floor of two TDs in 12 games, which includes his last eight matchups.

DraftKings set his over/under at 230.5 passing yards (-111u). The prop market expects Stafford to pass for fewer than 1.5 touchdowns (-128u).

Shawn Childs

Seattle sits 11th in passing yards allowed (2,981) while facing the fifth-most pass attempts (500). Quarterbacks gain only 6.0 yards per pass attempt with 17 passing touchdowns. Five players have passed for over 230 yards. No quarterback has more than two passing touchdowns.

Brock Purdy (277/2)

Baker Mayfield (379/2)

Trevor Lawrence (258/2)

Jacoby Brissett (258/2)

Cam Ward (256/1).

I have Stafford to pass for 223 yards and two touchdowns with Davante Adams out this week.

Both offenses rotate in two running backs while rarely featuring them in the passing game (LAR – 32/210/3 and SEA – 35/278/0). They rank below the league average in overall RB production. Seattle is more committed to the run despite gaining only 4.0 yards per carry by backs (5.2 by the Rams).

DraftKings

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Williams rushed for over 55 yards in 12 of his 14 starts despite receiving 15 rushing attempts or fewer in 10 of his last 11 contests. He’s scored a touchdown (eight total) in six of his previous seven starts. Williams also has success vs. the Seahawks in Week 11 912/91/1).

DraftKings set his over/under at 55.5 rushing yards (-113o). He is +120 to score an anytime touchdown.

Shawn Childs

Seattle holds running backs to 3.5 yards per carry with five rushing touchdowns. They’ve struggled more with backs in the passing game (81/569/2 on 103 targets).

The Rams gave Blake Corum a season high in snaps (46%) last week. His rushing value has been much higher over the past three weeks (7/81/1, 12/128/, and 11/71/1) while averaging 10.3 touches. Seattle held him to 10 rushing yards on eight carries earlier in the year.

Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against Tennessee during their game at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Over his last three starts, Walker struggled to find running room in each game (13/56, 10/29, and 9/17). He’s scored only once (vs. the Rams – 16/67/1) over his last 11 games while having one catch or fewer in nine matchups. Walker gained over 45 rushing yards in eight games.

DraftKings set his over/under at 45.5 rushing yards (-114o).

Shawn Childs

The Rams rank seventh in rushing yards allowed (1,118), with backs scoring only four touchdowns. They gain 3.8 yards per carry. Nine backs rushed for over 45 yards.

Tony Pollard (20/92)

Jonathan Taylor (17/76)

Derrick Henry (24/122)

Chuba Hubbard (17/83)

Zach Charbonnet has had a reasonable floor of 35 rushing yards in nine games while being the Seahawks’ top scoring back (eight touchdowns). I prefer his prop lines better than Kenneth Walker in this matchup.

Seattle Seahawks Week 16 Fantasy Football Projections

Shawn Childs

Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

In Darnold’s first matchup vs. the Rams, I had him projected to pass for over 300 yards with a floor of two touchdowns, but he turned in his worst game of the year (279/0 with four interceptions). On the positive side, he completed a season-high 29 passes. He’s passed for over 224 yards in nine of his 13 starts while delivering one touchdown or fewer in half of his contests.

DraftKings set his over/under at 224.5 passing yards (-113o) while being expected to deliver fewer than 1.5 passing touchdowns (-145u).

Shawn Childs

The Rams rank 12th in passing yards allowed (2,983) while allowing 18 passing touchdowns. Quarterbacks gain 6.5 yards per pass attempt. Eight players have passed for over 225 yards.

Jalen Hurts (226/3)

Daniel Jones (262/1)

Mac Jones (342/2)

Trevor Lawrence (296/1)

Mac Jones (319/3)

Sam Darnold (279/0)

Jacoby Brissett (271/2)

Jared Goff (338/3)

With Davante Adams out this week, the Seahawks’ passing attack appears to have the better tools to have success passing the ball. I have Darnold on a path to pass for 236 yards and two scores.

Shawn Childs

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after a play during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Based on fantasy point average, Nacua is the top wideout in 2025. He’s regained his pass-catching rhythm over his last two starts (7/167/2 and 9/189), which aligned with his success in three games (10/130, 11/112, and 13/170/1) over his first four matchups. He has seven catches or more in 10 of his 13 contests.

DraftKings set his over/under at 91.1 receiving yards (-113o), a level Nacua has reached in 53.8% of his 13 starts. He is +110 to score an anytime touchdown.

Shawn Childs

The Seahawks have the best defense in receiving yards allowed (1,464) to wideouts. They gain 10.3 yards per catch with 10 touchdowns.

Ricky Pearsall (4/108)

Emeka Egbuka (7/163/1)

Brian Thomas (8/90/1)

The loss of Davante Adams in this matchup ensures a high volume of targets for Nacua, but it will also allow Seattle to game plan better to slow him down.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Smith-Njigba is the heartbeat of Seattle’s offense. He’s gained over 90 receiving yards in 12 of his 14 matchups, with one coming vs. the Rams (9/105). Over 25% of his catches gained at least 20 yards, with eight reaching the 40-yard mark. He has a floor of seven catches in 10 matchups.

Shawn Childs

The Rams are about league average in receiving yards allowed (1,935) to wide receivers. They hold wideouts to a lower catch rate (60.7%) while giving up 11 touchdowns.

A.J. Brown (6/109/1)

Kendrick Bourne (10/142)

Travis Hunter (8/101/1)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (9/105)

Michael Wilson (11/142/2)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (13/164/2)

Jameson Williams (7/134/1)

Smith-Njigba runs good routes, gets open, and makes big plays. He should be the top player in this game, leading to another 100-yard receiving game with a touchdown.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: