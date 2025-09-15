Ravens vs. Lions and 4 More Week 3 Over/Under Games to Target in Fantasy Football
Week 3 of the NFL season is already upon us, and the challenge of setting lineups and finding an edge in fantasy football only becomes greater than the week before.
While talent and matchups always matter, one of the most reliable indicators of fantasy potential comes from the betting market. High over/unders signal expected scoring, and more points on the board generally translate to more opportunities for fantasy production. Every touchdown and red-zone trip boosts the chances for quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, tight ends and even kickers to deliver starter-worthy numbers.
This week’s slate offers several matchups with enticing totals. A handful of contests stand out as potential fantasy goldmines, making them worth targeting when finalizing lineups. Below are the games, along with some included fantasy football analysis and advice.
*Over/under totals obtained from FanDuel Sportsbook*
Detroit Lions @ Baltimore Ravens (O/U: 51.5)
With Vegas setting the highest total of the week at a lofty 51.5, Lions-Ravens projects as one of the highest-scoring games of the and a potential goldmine for fantasy football. Both quarterbacks are strong plays, as Lamar Jackson remains a must-start given his dual-threat upside, and Jared Goff is set up well against a Ravens defense that can be beaten through the air with the Lions’ elite pass catchers. On the ground, Jahmyr Gibbs is the safest back to trust with his receiving upside, with David Montgomery more of a flex-level option with potential to fall in the end zone. Derrick Henry is still an auto-start even after a disappointing performance this past weekend. In the passing game, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Zay Flowers headline must-start wideouts, with Jameson Williams offering intriguing big-play upside. Mark Andrews’ volume has dipped enough to make him a surprising sit candidate, leaving Sam LaPorta as the more reliable tight end option in this anticipated shootout.
Quarterbacks:
Jared Goff - Start
Lamar Jackson - Must Start
Running Backs:
Derrick Henry - Must Start
Jahmyr Gibbs - Must Start
David Montgomery - Flex Consideration
Justice Hill - Bench
Wide Receivers:
Amon-Ra St. Brown - Must Start
Zay Flowers - Must Start
Jameson Williams - Start
DeAndre Hopkins - Deeper League Consideration
Rashod Bateman - Bench
Issac TeSlaa - Bench
Tight Ends:
Sam LaPorta - Start
Mark Andrews - Bench
Isaiah Likely (Q) - Bench
Dallas Cowboys @ Chicago Bears (O/U: 50.5)
Oddsmakers expect fireworks in Chicago with this game’s line, making it another juicy one for fantasy managers. Both Dak Prescott and rookie Caleb Williams should be in lineups, as each faces a secondary that’s struggled thus far against explosive plays. The backfields are easy to navigate, as Javonte Williams and D’Andre Swift are trustworthy volume-driven starters. In the receiving corps, CeeDee Lamb is an unquestioned must-start, and Rome Odunze has emerged as a strong fantasy wide receiver after a career day in his last outing. DJ Moore and George Pickens fall more into flex territory, offering upside but with target-share volatility. At tight end, Jake Ferguson’s steady red-zone usage keeps him in starting lineups, while Colston Loveland belongs on the bench until he establishes a consistent role in the Bears’ offense.
Quarterbacks:
Dak Prescott - Start
Caleb Williams - Start
Running Backs:
Javonte Williams - Start
D’Andre Swift - Start
Jaydon Blue - Bench
Wide Receivers:
Ceedee Lamb - Must Start
Rome Odunze - Start
DJ Moore - Flex Consideration
George Pickens - Flex Consideration
Luther Burden III - Bench
Tight Ends:
Jake Ferguson - Start
Colston Loveland - Bench
Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills (O/U: 49.5)
This AFC East clash has the potential to create the most fantasy-friendly environment of any game in Week 3. Josh Allen is a must-start in every format, and while Tua Tagovailoa has had some ups and downs, the expected pace of this game makes him a strong start as well. On the ground, James Cook and De’Von Achane are locked in as must-starts thanks to their explosive playmaking and heavy involvement in the passing game and goal-line situations. In the receiving game, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle remain strong options despite some inconsistencies against a Bills secondary that often struggles against explosive plays. Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer and Khalil Shakir all profile as flex-worthy darts in a high-scoring spot, although their usage varies from game to game. At tight end, Dalton Kincaid’s steady target share makes him a safe start, while Darren Waller’s questionable status leaves him better off on the bench.
Quarterbacks:
Josh Allen - Must Start
Tua Tagovailoa - Start
Running Backs:
James Cook - Must Start
De’Von Achane - Must Start
Ray Davis - Bench
Ollie Gordon II - Bench
Wide Receivers:
Tyreek Hill - Start
Jaylen Waddle - Start
Keon Coleman - Flex Consideration
Khalil Shakir - Flex Consideration
Joshua Palmer - Flex Consideration
Tight Ends:
Dalton Kincaid - Start
Darren Waller (Q) - Bench
Las Vegas Raiders @ Washington Commanders (O/U: 47.5)
Raiders-Commanders has sneaky fantasy value. Jayden Daniels is a must-start with his rushing upside despite recent struggles, while Geno Smith is a viable start given Washington’s inconsistent secondary. In the backfield, Ashton Jeanty and Jacory Croskey-Merritt both profile as solid starts thanks to dependable workloads on each side. Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel headline the receiver group and should be in lineups, with Jakobi Meyers offering steady flex value in PPR formats. On the flip side, Dont’e Thornton Jr. and Tre Tucker don’t bring enough volume to be trusted this week. At tight end, Brock Bowers is a must-start option despite recently overcoming injury, and Zach Ertz provides a serviceable starting floor with his red zone usage.
Quarterbacks:
Jayden Daniels - Must Start
Geno Smith - Start
Running Backs:
Ashton Jeanty - Start
Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Start
Wide Receivers:
Terry McLaurin - Start
Deebo Samuel - Start
Jakobi Meyers - Start
Dont’e Thornton Jr. - Bench
Tre Tucker - Bench
Tight Ends:
Brock Bowers - Must Start
Zach Ertz - Start
Los Angeles Rams @ Philadelphia Eagles (O/U: 45.5)
This NFC Divisional Round rematch is expected to feature a high-scoring affair, as the last time these two teams met, a combined 50 points were scored in the snow. Jalen Hurts is a must-start given his rushing upside and red-zone role, while Matthew Stafford remains a solid option thanks to his strong receiving corps. On the ground, Saquon Barkley is locked in as a must-start, with Kyren Williams bringing reliable RB2 value in all formats. Despite falling into the end zone this past weekend, Blake Corum doesn’t project for enough future usage to warrant a lineup spot. At wide receiver, Puka Nacua is a weekly auto-start, while Davante Adams and A.J. Brown are high-ceiling plays even in a tougher matchup. DeVonta Smith slides into flex consideration, with target volume being his key variable. Tight end is trickier, as Dallas Goedert’s questionable status makes him riskier but still worth starting if active, while Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen should remain on the bench.
Quarterbacks:
Jalen Hurts - Must Start
Matthew Stafford - Start
Running Backs:
Saquon Barkley - Must Start
Kyren Williams - Start
Blake Corun - Bench
Wide Receivers:
Puka Nacua - Must Start
Davante Adams - Start
A.J. Brown - Start
DeVonta Smith - Flex Consideration
Tight Ends:
Dallas Goedert (Q) - Start
Tyler Higbee - Bench
Davis Allen - Bench