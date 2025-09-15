Fantasy Sports

Ravens vs. Lions and 4 More Week 3 Over/Under Games to Target in Fantasy Football

High point totals mean opportunity, and several key matchups stand out as potential fantasy goldmines in Week 3.

Michael Rovetto

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) makes a catch against Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) makes a catch against Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Week 3 of the NFL season is already upon us, and the challenge of setting lineups and finding an edge in fantasy football only becomes greater than the week before.  

While talent and matchups always matter, one of the most reliable indicators of fantasy potential comes from the betting market. High over/unders signal expected scoring, and more points on the board generally translate to more opportunities for fantasy production. Every touchdown and red-zone trip boosts the chances for quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, tight ends and even kickers to deliver starter-worthy numbers. 

This week’s slate offers several matchups with enticing totals. A handful of contests stand out as potential fantasy goldmines, making them worth targeting when finalizing lineups. Below are the games, along with some included fantasy football analysis and advice. 

*Over/under totals obtained from FanDuel Sportsbook

Detroit Lions @ Baltimore Ravens (O/U: 51.5)

With Vegas setting the highest total of the week at a lofty 51.5, Lions-Ravens projects as one of the highest-scoring games of the and a potential goldmine for fantasy football. Both quarterbacks are strong plays, as Lamar Jackson remains a must-start given his dual-threat upside, and Jared Goff is set up well against a Ravens defense that can be beaten through the air with the Lions’ elite pass catchers. On the ground, Jahmyr Gibbs is the safest back to trust with his receiving upside, with David Montgomery more of a flex-level option with potential to fall in the end zone. Derrick Henry is still an auto-start even after a disappointing performance this past weekend. In the passing game, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Zay Flowers headline must-start wideouts, with Jameson Williams offering intriguing big-play upside. Mark Andrews’ volume has dipped enough to make him a surprising sit candidate, leaving Sam LaPorta as the more reliable tight end option in this anticipated shootout.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers, fantasy football breakout candidate
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) runs a sweep play in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks:

Jared Goff - Start 

Lamar Jackson - Must Start 

Running Backs:

Derrick Henry - Must Start 

Jahmyr Gibbs - Must Start

David Montgomery - Flex Consideration  

Justice Hill - Bench 

Wide Receivers:

Amon-Ra St. Brown - Must Start 

Zay Flowers - Must Start

Jameson Williams - Start

DeAndre Hopkins - Deeper League Consideration  

Rashod Bateman - Bench  

Issac TeSlaa - Bench 

Tight Ends:

Sam LaPorta - Start

Mark Andrews - Bench 

Isaiah Likely (Q) - Bench 

Dallas Cowboys @ Chicago Bears (O/U: 50.5)

Oddsmakers expect fireworks in Chicago with this game’s line, making it another juicy one for fantasy managers. Both Dak Prescott and rookie Caleb Williams should be in lineups, as each faces a secondary that’s struggled thus far against explosive plays. The backfields are easy to navigate, as Javonte Williams and D’Andre Swift are trustworthy volume-driven starters. In the receiving corps, CeeDee Lamb is an unquestioned must-start, and Rome Odunze has emerged as a strong fantasy wide receiver after a career day in his last outing. DJ Moore and George Pickens fall more into flex territory, offering upside but with target-share volatility. At tight end, Jake Ferguson’s steady red-zone usage keeps him in starting lineups, while Colston Loveland belongs on the bench until he establishes a consistent role in the Bears’ offense.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze, fantasy football breakout
Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) fumbles the ball defended by Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) during the second quarter of the game at Ford Field. / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks:

Dak Prescott - Start 

Caleb Williams - Start 

Running Backs:

Javonte Williams - Start 

D’Andre Swift - Start

Jaydon Blue - Bench  

Wide Receivers:

Ceedee Lamb - Must Start 

Rome Odunze - Start 

DJ Moore - Flex Consideration 

George Pickens - Flex Consideration 

Luther Burden III - Bench 

Tight Ends:

Jake Ferguson - Start 

Colston Loveland - Bench 

Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills (O/U: 49.5)

This AFC East clash has the potential to create the most fantasy-friendly environment of any game in Week 3. Josh Allen is a must-start in every format, and while Tua Tagovailoa has had some ups and downs, the expected pace of this game makes him a strong start as well. On the ground, James Cook and De’Von Achane are locked in as must-starts thanks to their explosive playmaking and heavy involvement in the passing game and goal-line situations. In the receiving game, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle remain strong options despite some inconsistencies against a Bills secondary that often struggles against explosive plays. Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer and Khalil Shakir all profile as flex-worthy darts in a high-scoring spot, although their usage varies from game to game. At tight end, Dalton Kincaid’s steady target share makes him a safe start, while Darren Waller’s questionable status leaves him better off on the bench.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook, coming off a multi-touchdown performance in fantasy football
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) reacts after rushing the ball for a touchdown against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks:

Josh Allen - Must Start 

Tua Tagovailoa - Start 

Running Backs:

James Cook - Must Start  

De’Von Achane - Must Start 

Ray Davis - Bench 

Ollie Gordon II - Bench 

Wide Receivers:

Tyreek Hill - Start 

Jaylen Waddle - Start 

Keon Coleman - Flex Consideration 

Khalil Shakir - Flex Consideration  

Joshua Palmer - Flex Consideration 

Tight Ends:

Dalton Kincaid - Start 

Darren Waller (Q) - Bench 

Las Vegas Raiders @ Washington Commanders (O/U: 47.5)

Raiders-Commanders has sneaky fantasy value. Jayden Daniels is a must-start with his rushing upside despite recent struggles, while Geno Smith is a viable start given Washington’s inconsistent secondary. In the backfield, Ashton Jeanty and Jacory Croskey-Merritt both profile as solid starts thanks to dependable workloads on each side. Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel headline the receiver group and should be in lineups, with Jakobi Meyers offering steady flex value in PPR formats. On the flip side, Dont’e Thornton Jr. and Tre Tucker don’t bring enough volume to be trusted this week. At tight end, Brock Bowers is a must-start option despite recently overcoming injury, and Zach Ertz provides a serviceable starting floor with his red zone usage. 

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who has touchdowns in each of the first two weeks of fantasy football
Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) breaks a tackle by Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams (33) to score a touchdown at Lambeau Field. / Tork Mason-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Quarterbacks:

Jayden Daniels - Must Start 

Geno Smith - Start 

Running Backs:

Ashton Jeanty - Start 

Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Start 

Wide Receivers:

Terry McLaurin - Start 

Deebo Samuel - Start 

Jakobi Meyers - Start 

Dont’e Thornton Jr. - Bench

Tre Tucker - Bench  

Tight Ends:

Brock Bowers - Must Start 

Zach Ertz - Start

Los Angeles Rams @ Philadelphia Eagles (O/U: 45.5)

This NFC Divisional Round rematch is expected to feature a high-scoring affair, as the last time these two teams met, a combined 50 points were scored in the snow. Jalen Hurts is a must-start given his rushing upside and red-zone role, while Matthew Stafford remains a solid option thanks to his strong receiving corps. On the ground, Saquon Barkley is locked in as a must-start, with Kyren Williams bringing reliable RB2 value in all formats. Despite falling into the end zone this past weekend, Blake Corum doesn’t project for enough future usage to warrant a lineup spot. At wide receiver, Puka Nacua is a weekly auto-start, while Davante Adams and A.J. Brown are high-ceiling plays even in a tougher matchup. DeVonta Smith slides into flex consideration, with target volume being his key variable. Tight end is trickier, as Dallas Goedert’s questionable status makes him riskier but still worth starting if active, while Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen should remain on the bench.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, fantasy football stud
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs for on a 78-yard touchdown run against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks:

Jalen Hurts - Must Start 

Matthew Stafford - Start 

Running Backs:

Saquon Barkley - Must Start 

Kyren Williams - Start

Blake Corun - Bench  

Wide Receivers:

Puka Nacua - Must Start 

Davante Adams - Start 

A.J. Brown - Start 

DeVonta Smith - Flex Consideration  

Tight Ends: 

Dallas Goedert (Q) - Start 

Tyler Higbee - Bench 

Davis Allen - Bench  

MICHAEL ROVETTO

Michael Rovetto previously served as the staff writer for University of Maryland Athletics for nearly two years. There, he wrote, edited and managed all editorial content for all 20 of Maryland's varsity sports on umterps.com. Rovetto is recognized as a College Sports Communicators district award-winning writer. Many of his stories have also appeared on NCAA.org, garnering national attention. Before graduating from Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism in December 2023, Rovetto wrote for PressBox and Terrapin Sports Central, covering Maryland men's basketball and football. He also has experience in broadcasting, previously working as an analyst and camera operator for Big State Sports, and communication, interning for Shell Shock TBT as its Director of Communication & Content Development.

