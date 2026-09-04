Ryan Coleman-Williams & 5 Other Players to Sit: College Fantasy Football Risky Starts to Avoid In Week One

Week 1 of the college fantasy football season should always be approached with caution. Between FBS vs. FCS blowouts where the starters get pulled by halftime, cross-conference marquee games, and updated offensive schemes, starting players purely off draft rank can destroy your opening week matchup. If you are looking to secure a 1-0 start, pivot away from these big-name options in Week 1.

Colton Joseph, QB: Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame at Lambeau Field

Traveling to Lambeau Field to face a top-3 ranked Fighting Irish squad, the Wisconsin Badgers will have their hands full despite having the homefield advantage. Notre Dame's defense held opposing quarterbacks to just 17.6 points per game and 313.5 total yards per contest last season.

Colton Joseph has the keys to the car for the #Badgers offense...and he drives fast.



Can the electric dual-threat quarterback from Old Dominion snap a streak of bad luck for Wisconsin under center and revive the offense?



“Wisconsin’s never had a dual-threat quarterback like… pic.twitter.com/tv4wYU4bp1 — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) September 3, 2026

Why to Sit Colton Joseph: While he offers dual-threat upside with his rushing prowess, the Fighting Irish return key starters in their secondary and front seven. Joseph's floor is extemely low here. If Notre Dame caps his scrambles, you are looking at a subpar fantasy outing.

Jamal Roberts, RB: Missouri vs. Arkansas Pine-Bluff

Missouri enters this matchup as a multi-score favorite with a projected win probability hovering above 98%.

How will Jamal Roberts do as RB1 for Missouri in their season opener? #kalshipartner pic.twitter.com/ejEpB8xNif — The Ruffino & Joe Show (@Ruffinonjoeshow) September 2, 2026

Why to Sit Jamal Roberts: This isn't about matchup difficulty, but about the "blowout rotation trap." While Roberts sits atop the depth chart, heavy favorites routinely pull high-usage tailbacks early in the third quarter against non-FBS competition. Unless he punches in 2+ early touchdowns on a limited 10-12 carries, his total snap count won't support high-end RB2 fantasy production. Look for secondary backs Xai'Shawn Edwards and Malae Fonoti to absorb the second-half volume.

Caleb Hawkins, RB: Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa

Heading into a Week 1 in-state clash coming off a high-usage breakout season, Hawkins led the nation in rushing touchdowns and racked up 231 carries. Tulsa's defense ranked top-25 nationally in limiting explosive runs over 10+ yards, holding opponents to just a 3.6 yards per carry in 2025.

● RB Spotlight ●



Caleb Hawkins



North Texas ➡️ Oklahoma State



• Hawkins was EXTRADIONARY last season as a Freshman for UNT. He rushed for 1,439 yards 25 Touchdowns averaging an impressive 6.2 ypc. He also caught 32 passes for 370 yards 4 Touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/pcNOLJ2JfO — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) April 30, 2026

Why to Sit Caleb Hawkins: He relied heavily on concentrated touchdown production (scoring 17 of his 25 total touchdowns in just four isolated games). In an early-season tune-up where game models predict Oklahoma State opening up the passing attack to settle in quarterback Drew Mestemaker, Hawkins' carry volume will likely be capped around 12-14 touches. Unless he plunges into the end zone multiple times in short-yardage scenarios, his yardage total won't justify a high-tier RB1 start.

Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR: Alabama vs. East Carolina

The Crimson Tide are opening their season with new starting quarterback Keelon Russell, and first-time starting quarterbacks historically record a 15-20% lower target depth completion rate in their debut starts compared to seasonal averages, favoring short-to-intermediate check-downs.

DEVELOPING: Ryan Coleman-Williams is reportedly going “gloveless” this season in an effort to improve his drop rate.



Williams had a career-high 13 drops last season, leading all Power Four WR’s.



For reference, nearly every WR in the NFL wears gloves on a weekly basis 😳🧤 pic.twitter.com/j5SJAehUxX — Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) September 1, 2026

Why to Sit Ryan Coleman-Williams: He's a premier big-play threat downfield, but first-game chemistry issues and a simplified game plan for a first-time starting quarterback severely cap his ceiling in Week 1. Expect Alabama to lean heavily on their ground game and quick, safe perimeter throws to establish momentum, squeezing out the deep-shot target volume Coleman-Williams needs to hit fantasy value.

Beau Sparks, WR: Texas State vs. Texas

The Bobcats prepare to begin the year on the road against the third-ranked Texas Longhorns defense who will definitely be a challenge for them. Texas held opposing wide receivers to a 52.1% catch rate and yielded just 188.4 passing yards per game last season, driven by elite edge pressure and tight perimeter coverage.

Week 1 Prediction



(5) Texas 49

Texas State 17



• Texas State has a really good QB in Brad Jackson & WRs in Beau Sparks & Chris Dawn so I wouldn't be surprised to see them score some but the Longhorns Defense will give them tons of fits and I expect the Texas Offense will be… pic.twitter.com/IyfoAWjNnT — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) September 3, 2026

Why to Sit Beau Sparks: Texas State plays at a fast tempo under GJ Kinne, but their offensive line will struggle to keep edge rusher Colin Simmons out of the backfield. With immediate pressure in the pocket, Texas State won't have time to let intermediate and deep routes develop for Sparks. Instead, expect quick outlet passes to running backs and tight ends to keep the clock moving. While Sparks is a high-volume target in the Sun Belt, the severe efficiency drop-off against a top-tier SEC secondary drastically caps his fantasy ceiling.

Trey'Dez Green, TE: LSU vs. Clemson

This marquee Sunday primetime matchup pits LSU's offense against Clemson's elite front-seven. Clemson's defense ranked in the top-10 nationally in success rate allowed to tight ends and limited opposing TE target efficiency to under 5.2 yards per target.

🐯 Trey’Dez Green on LSU adding Dae’Quan Wright:



“If it means less catches, less yards, I’m all about it as long as we bring a national championship back.”



LSU could now unleash TWO massive, proven tight ends in Lane Kiffin’s offense.



Good luck matching up with that. 👀



🔗… pic.twitter.com/af26oDHUcT — 104.5 ESPN (@1045espn) September 1, 2026

Why to Sit Trey'Dez Green: Green's 6-foot-7 frame makes him an appetizing red-zone option, but Clemson excels at bracket coverage in the tight area of the field with athletic safeties and linebackers. In what is projected to be a physical, low-efficiency game with heavy defensive pressure, Green's fantasy success relies almost entirely on catching a touchdown. Unless you lack alternatives in deep TE-premium setups, leave him on the bench.