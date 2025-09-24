Seahawks vs. Cardinals TNF Preview Including Odds And Projections For Trey Benson
The Seattle Seahawks (2-1) face the Arizona Cardinals (2-1) on Thursday night, with the winning team staying one step behind the San Francisco 49ers (3-0). All three teams secured a win against the Saints, while Arizona and Seattle suffered losses to the 49ers.
TV: Prime Video
Time: 8:15 PM EST
Vegas Line (DraftKings): Seattle -1.5 points
Over/Under: 43.5
To help game managers set their rosters in Week 3, here’s a look at the game preview and projections for Seattle and Arizona:
Arizona Cardinals Week 4 Fantasy Football Projections
Defeating the Seattle Seahawks has been a problem over his 10 career starts (2-8). His completion rate (68.3%) grades well while delivering 14 combined touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s averaging 283 combined yards. Seattle sacked him 30 times.
DraftKings set Murray’s over/under at 211.5 (-113u) in passing yards, compared to 224 in my projections. The prop market has him finishing with fewer than 1.5 passing touchdowns (-171u). His anytime touchdown line (+300) looks favorable.
Trey Benson, Running Back
Benson has the keys to the RB1 role for the Cardinals, but the fantasy market doesn’t know how much Arizona will rotate in a second running back. DraftKings set his over/under at 58.5 rushing yards (-114u) on 14.5 rush attempts (-124o). He is +110 to score an anytime touchdown.
Last year, James Conner averaged 14.75 carries for 68 yards. Over the first three games, running backs had 76 carries vs. the Seahawks for 76 yards (3.2 YPR). Benson has a below-par matchup, while also offering big play upside. He should have an advantage on passing downs.
Marvin Harrison, Wide Receiver
In his rookie season, Harrison had two quiet outcomes (3/47 and 4/49 on 14 targets) against Seattle. DraftKings set his over/under at 47.5 receiving yards, aligning with his early stats against the Seahawks. He is +190 to score an anytime touchdown. Harrison has been quiet over his last two matchups (2/27 and 3/44) after showing more 2025 promise in Week 1 (5/71/1). He has yet to have more than six targets in any matchup this year.
Trey McBride, Tight End
Last season, McBride played well in both games (12/133 and 7/70) against the Seahawks while receiving elite targets (15 and 14). He had a much weaker target opportunity in 2023 vs. Seattle (3/29 and 3/34/1 on 12 combined chances). McBride has been steady over his first three games (6/61, 6/78, and 5/43/1) in 2025 while averaging eight targets.
His over/under in receiving yards (67.5 – 114u) at DraftKings is above this year’s average (61 yards). He is +175 to score an anytime touchdown.
Seattle Seahawks Week 4 Fantasy Football Projections
Sam Darnold has a better projection in passing yards (250) than his expected combined receiving output (213) based on my data. DraftKings set his over/under at 225.5 passing yards (-112), while being a heavy favorite to deliver under 1.5 touchdowns (-201u).
Over his first three games this season, Darnold averaged 24.7 passes, with one winning game (295/2). His completion rate (70.3%) has been an asset, along with his yards per pass attempt (9.0). Offenses averaged 47.3 passes against the Cardinals over the first three games, with quarterbacks averaging 275 yards. Arizona faced the Saints and Panthers, with the 49ers playing a backup quarterback.
Seattle will have Zach Charbonnet back this week, creating a messy split in their running back split. He still doesn’t have any rushing yard prop bets released by DraftKings. Charbonnet is +180 to score, compared to +105 for Walker.
They set Kenneth Walker’s over/under at 53.5 rushing yards (-113o). He has struggled to run the ball in two games (10/20 and 16/38/2). He was quiet in his only matchup (16/41) against the Seahawks while making more plays catching the ball (4/52). Walker ran the ball much better over his first four games (21/97/1, 26/109/2, 26/105, and 17/78) vs. the Seahawks. Running backs have 53 carries for 199 yards and one touchdown vs. the Cardinals.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver
Anyone investing in Smith-Njigba has to be ecstatic with his start to the year (9/124, 8/103, and 5/96/1 on 28 targets). He delivered two steady games (6/77/1 and 5/82/1) vs. the Cardinals last season. His over/under in receiving yards is exceptionally high (85.5 – 114o), but the early action is on the over.
Wide receivers have 48 catches for 494 yards and two touchdowns on 79 targets against Arizona this year.
Week 4 Thursday Night Football Must-Starts
The three must-starts in the season-long games are Trey Benson, Trey McBride, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. I prefer Kyler Murray over Sam Darnold in the fantasy market. Cooper Kupp looks viable, while Marvin Harrison is worth the gamble based on his potential ceiling. Depending on other options, both running backs for Seattle have a chance to score more than 10.00 fantasy points in PPR formats.
