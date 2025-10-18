Should Fantasy Managers Trust A.J. Brown And These Week 7 Boom or Bust Options?
Sometimes we want to plug players into our lineup that we know won't sink our lineup. They have a safe floor and are a safe start. However, other times, we need players with a high ceiling, even if they come with the risk of giving us a massive dud game. These are the top boom-or-bust players for Week 7.
QB Justin Fields, New York Jets
Fields is a quarterback who finds himself in this article a lot. It's because he's an incredible athlete and a terrible quarterback. Three times this season, he has topped 25 fantasy points, and twice, he's failed to score five fantasy points. It's what you get from him, and it's why his team hasn't won a single game this season. This week, he is even more boom-or-bust than usual because he will be without his top wide receiver, Garrett Wilson. This means he doesn't have any decent wide receivers to throw to, but it also means he could end up running a lot more. This leaves him with a very wide range of outcomes.
RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
Henderson is an electric runner, but the team has refused to give him the carries he needs to truly explode. This week, he has a great matchup against the Tennessee Titans, who are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs because they are consistently in a negative game script. There is still no guarantee that Henderson will get the touches that we feel he should be getting, but the loss of Antonio Gibson limits the Patriots' option at the position.
WR Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs
The return of Rashee Rice makes Worthy a volatile option until we see otherwise. We know he has big play ability as a field stretcher, but we don't know that his role will be more than that with a healthy Rice serving as the WR1 in Kansas City. It comes down to the fact that we've just never seen Worthy be successful with Rice on the field. That doesn't mean that he can't be great, but it's also very risky.
WR AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
Brown is an elite wide receiver who has been extremely disappointing this season. The targets have been there lately, but the production still hasn't been where we want it. It seems that Brown and quarterback Jalen Hurts have struggled to get on the same page. Still, he has WR1 upside every time he steps on the field, and with Saquon Barkley struggling, the Eagles have been forced to throw more. The issue this week is that the Minnesota Vikings are giving up the fewest fantasy points to wide receivers in the league. So there are a lot of directions this could go for Brown.
WR Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints
We see Shaheed here almost every week. He is a big-play machine who some weeks, simply disappears if he doesn't connect on that huge play. Shaheed is essentially the textbook example of a boom-or-bust option.
TE Mason Taylor, New York Jets
Taylor is the last man standing out of the Jets' pass-catchers and should see a ton of targets this week against the Carolina Panthers, who have allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. Unfortunately, his quarterback is Justin Fields, who, on any given week, can struggle to reach 50 passing yards. This is an elite situation, but he's part of the worst passing attack in the league.