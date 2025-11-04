Six Running Backs to Sit in Week 10 Including TreVeyon Henderson and Tyrone Tracy Jr
It's been tough sledding for fantasy owners this season as far as finding running backs to fill out your lineup goes. Nevertheless, that doesn't mean you can just plug in any lineup. These are the running backs that you should sit in Week 10.
Tyrone Tracy Jr, New York Giants
Not many people expected Devin Singletary to handle eight carries to Tyrone Tracy's five in Week 9 with Cam Skattebo out. This could have been a case of playing the hot hand, with Singletary averaging 5.4 yards per carry to Tracy's 3.6 yards per carry. However, it could also be a sign of things to come. Since we don't know, we are going to bench Tracy until we get a more definitive answer on this backfield.
Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers
Vidal is a running back whose talent was never all that impressive. So, it stands to reason that fantasy owners would be considering sitting him after a massively disappointing week. In Week 9, he carried the ball 12 times for 30 yards, while Jaret Patterson took his nine carries for 44 yards. This week, the Chargers take on a tough Pittsburgh Steelers rush defense, who are allowing the eighth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. Just last week, the Steelers were able to shut down Jonathan Taylor.
TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
Henderson served as the lead back for the Patriots in Week 9 with Rhamondre Stevenson, although Terrell Jennings did still get 11 carries and the red zone work. Still, Henderson got 14 carries that he took for 55 yards, and tacked on four catches for 32 more yards. While we understand why fantasy owners are excited about Henderson over the past two games, we don't trust him if Stevenson is back this week. We fully expect Stevenson to take over that starting job as soon as he returns, whether we like it or not.
D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears
With Swift out in Week 9 due to a groin injury, rookie Kyle Monangai stepped in and totaled 198 yards with 176 of them coming on the ground. Monangai had already been seeing an increased role, but with Swift out, he carried the ball 26 times. If Swift comes back this week, we are very nervous about starting him. This could be a full split-backfield, especially when you consider that Swift is dealing with a soft-tissue injury that is known to be easily re-aggravated.
RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos
Harvey saved his week with a 27-yard touchdown reception, but the volume has not improved for the rookie. He saw just two carries that he turned into five yards, and caught all five of his targets for 51 yards. That's not enough volume for us to be willing to start Harvey. The bust potential is far too high for us to just hope he finds the end zone. Especially, considering the TDs generally have to come on a pass because JK Dobbins is still the goal-line back.
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Kamara is a running back that we have been saying will be phased out of this offense, dating back to the early summer. This was always going to be his fate this season with a new regime, but we are now hitting rock bottom. In Week 9, he saw just six carries for 14 yards and added a three-yard reception. The Saints plugged in rookie Tyler Shough to get a look at their young quarterback, not because he's better than Spencer Rattler. We are going to see the same thing with Devin Neal taking over at running back in New Orleans.