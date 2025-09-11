Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em NFL Week 2: Terry McLaurin vs. Tetairoa McMillan
Week 2 of the NFL season kicks off on Thursday night, as the Washington Commanders take on the Green Bay Packers. Commanders wideout Terry McLaurin is poised to bounce back after a disappointing showing in Week 1, catching just two passes for 27 yards.
McLaurin’s performance came as a surprise to fantasy owners, racking up just 4.7 points in PPR leagues, which could raise some concerns over his production early in the season.
Carolina Panthers rookie Tetairoa McMillan, on the other hand, made noise in his NFL debut from a fantasy football standpoint. McMillan hauled in five catches for 68 yards, posting nearly 12 points in PPR format, raising eyebrows from fantasy owners.
But the question arises, who should fantasy football GMs give the nod to in Week 2, McLaurin or McMillan?
The Case For McLaurin
It’s not a reach to predict McLaurin bounces back in Week 2. Last season, the two-time Pro Bowler was familiarly limited to just two catches in Washington’s opener, but went on to record four or more receptions in each of the next seven games.
The Commanders’ star wideout is a reliable veteran presence for second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels. McLaurin should see a significant increase in volume versus Green Bay on Thursday night.
The Case Against McLaurin
The main argument against starting McLaurin this week is the firepower on the Packers’ defense. Last week, Green Bay limited the Detroit Lions, one of the top offenses in 2024, to just 13 points and 246 total yards.
Detroit’s No. 1 wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown was held to just four catches for 45 yards. This matchup could raise concerns for McLaurin’s fantasy owners, and rightfully so.
The Case For McMillan
McMillan carved out significant volume in his NFL debut. He saw nine targets from Bryce Young and is the day one WR1 for the Panthers offense. McMillan showed off his versatile skillset and had frequent wins versus press looks.
As Dave Canales continues to open the playbook to Young, McMillan will see a gradual increase in targets down the field. With a larger number of chunk plays, McMillan will continue to increase his fantasy stock in coming weeks.
The Case Against McMillan
Like McLaurin, McMillan will draw a tough matchup against a solid Cardinals defense. While the unit isn’t the same caliber of defense of the Packers, McMillan will draw a strong individual matchup in rookie Will Johnson.
McMillan also presents the potential for week-to-week volatility in a lackluster Panthers offense. As Carolina’s offense finds its footing, McMillan should find greater consistency in production.
The Final Verdict
For this week’s pick, we’re going to roll with McLaurin. McLaurin is a proven difference-maker in Washington’s offense, posting 1,000-yard campaigns in each of his last five seasons. Daniels will look to get McLaurin the ball early and often versus Green Bay as his team looks to pull off an upset on the road.
McLaurin will likely have a significant role in this week’s gameplan as the Commanders look for a big performance to help elevate the offense past a star-studded Packers defense on Thursday Night Football.