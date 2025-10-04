Start 'Em & Sit 'Em NFL Week 5: Travis Kelce Vs. Mark Andrews
The tight end position has provided fantasy football owners with valuable performances at times throughout the young NFL season. During the Week 5 slate, two star veteran tight ends are set to take the field over the weekend: Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews.
Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs won’t play until Monday night, where they’ll take on the Jacksonville Jaguars to round out Week 5. The Chiefs are coming off a significant win in Week 4, taking down the Baltimore Ravens 37-20, with Kelce posting an efficient performance in the pass game.
Andrews and the Ravens will look to bounce back from their loss to Kansas City last week, entering a matchup versus the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon. During the loss to the Chiefs, Andrews led the team in receptions, carving out a significant role despite the result.
Fantasy football owners could have to make a decision between the two veteran tight ends when building a lineup for Week 5. Here’s who we think should get the nod between Kelce and Andrews.
The Case For Travis Kelce
Though he’s past his days of 1,000-yard seasons, Travis Kelce has retained a significant role in Kansas City’s passing attack. Last week, the 13th-year tight end hauled in each of his five targets for 48 yards through the air, which ranked second among the receiving corps behind Xavier Worthy.
He’s remained an integral part of the Chiefs’ identity so far this season, accounting for over 16% of the total target share among Kansas City’s group of pass-catchers. He’s entering Week 5 as the team’s second-leading receiver and has eclipsed 45 yards in three of his first four games, providing consistent production for fantasy owners.
The Case Against Kelce
Coming into Monday night’s matchup, Kelce has yet to find the end zone since Kansas City’s season opener versus the Los Angeles Chargers. Compared to previous years when Kelce dominated the target share near the end zone, Kansas City’s offensive focus at the goal line has since shifted, creating fewer scoring opportunities for the 10-time Pro Bowler.
Patrick Mahomes’ focus has also shifted. The two-time MVP has looked to get a versatile receiving corps involved early in the season. Xavier Worthy has emerged as the team’s feature option in the pass game in Rashee Rice’s absence, while Tyquan Thornton and JuJu Smith-Schuster have provided valuable depth for a volatile lineup.
The Case For Mark Andrews
Through four games this season, Andrews has outperformed Kelce in fantasy football among PPR leagues. The three-time Pro Bowler eclipsed 10.0 points for the second consecutive game last week, catching seven of his eight targets, which many fantasy owners would consider a favorable mark for the eighth-year tight end. Prior to that, Andrews posted 27.1 points in Week 3, the second-highest mark for a tight end this season.
Andrews has provided valuable production for a Ravens offense that has faced its share of struggles amid a 1-3 start to the season. Fantasy owners have developed newfound optimism in the tight end after back-to-back encouraging performances.
The Case Against Andrews
It’s difficult to predict how the Ravens’ offense will operate without Lamar Jackson in Week 5. The two-time MVP suffered a hamstring injury versus Kansas City last weekend and has been ruled out ahead of Sunday’s game versus the Texans. Without the starting quarterback under center, Andrews’ fantasy owners are unable to count on an established rapport between Jackson and his tight end.
In a matchup versus a stubborn Texans defense, Baltimore’s offense could put greater emphasis on the run game as they look to avoid a 1-4 start to the season in Jackson’s absence.
The Final Verdict
I’m feeling much more confident in Kelce’s situation entering Week 5. It’s hard to bank on the production of a backup in Baltimore, while Kelce and the Chiefs will look to continue their winning ways in a far more favorable matchup versus Jacksonville. Kelce has seen consistent volume through four games, and while his production hasn’t met that of Andrews to start the season, it’s hard to make an argument to start any player in the Ravens’ offense apart from Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers.
Kelce should continue a trend of solid play, coming off a near-10.0-point outing versus Baltimore in Kansas City’s Week 4 victory.