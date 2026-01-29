Stefon Diggs Super Bowl LX Fantasy Football Stats, Playoff History, Projections

The New England Patriots will be taking the field at Levi's Stadium on February 8th. They have many stars that will take the field, and they will project for big things en route to hopeful victory. From Drake Maye to Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson. The Wide Receiver room is also led by long-time top receiver, Stefon Diggs. He has no stranger to the spotlight, but he is to the big game. We may now wonder what to expect of Diggs in his 1st Super Bowl. Will he do well, or will he flop? Let me keep you advised.

2025 Statistics: Stefon Diggs

Diggs came to the Patriots this offseason, marking his fourth team in 11 NFL Seasons. The expectation was that he would become the teams WR1, and that he did. Diggs played all 16 Games for the Patriots, recording 100 Targets (21% Target Share), 85 Receptions, 1,013 Yards, and 4 Touchdowns. He finished at the teams leader in Targets, Receptions, and Yards, and 3rd in Touchdowns (Hunter Henry, Kayshon Boutte).

When it came to Fantasy Football, Diggs finished WR17 in PPR formats, WR18 in Half-PPR, and WR23 in Non-PPR. This makes a ton of sense given his high catch-rate, but only with (59.6) Yards per Game.

Playoff History

Come Super Bowl Sunday, Diggs will be partaking in his 18th Playoff Game. This is an amazing average of (1.5) Playoff Games per Season Played. It is amazing that a player like Diggs, being on so many contending teams, had never made a Super Bowl. It seems like his Miracle in Minneapolis was just yesterday, but it was actually just over eight years ago in his 2nd career playoff game.

In those 17 Games, Diggs has 130 Targets, 80 Receptions, 982 Yards, and 5 Touchdowns. This is freakishly similar to his 2025 Patriots season that we listed above. It makes sense as Diggs literally has an NFL Season worth of playoff games.

In the 2025-26 Playoffs thus far, Diggs has 17 Targets, 11 Receptions, 73 Yards, and 1 Touchdown. This is over the span of three games.

Super Bowl Outlook

When it comes to this matchup, it will be tough on Diggs. The Seahawks are 4th versus Wide Receivers this season. No team has allowed less yards to Wide Receiver than the Seahawks at (11.7) per Game. In Touchdowns, the Seahawks did allow (12). This ranks T-9th best in the NFL.

As it stands, there is no shadow coverage projection on Diggs. There will neither be one expected.

Diggs is thought to be a slot receiver, but he has not performed as heavily in that manner this season. Diggs plays 55% of snaps out-wide right, 35% in the slot, 10% out-wide left.

The cornerback that will theoretically see Diggs the most will be Riq Woolen. He covers that out-wide right side 49% of snaps played. He will also play 47% on the other side, and none in the slot. Diggs will also see Josh Jobe a bit, as he covers that right side 44% of the time. Neither cornerback plays the slot as it is left to Devon Witherspoon.

Now, does this matter? To be honest — not really. The Seahawks, as of Week 17, play the 2nd highest rate of zone coverage (80.1%). That will work slightly against Diggs as he is about 30% more efficient versus man looks. However, do not be fooled too much. Diggs still averages over (0.4) Fantasy Points per Route Run against zone coverage. This is above NFL average.

Our team has projections listed for this game. It has Diggs to just-below average numbers, compared to his season-long output. We find Diggs projected for 5 Receptions, 49 Yards, and 0.5 Touchdowns. He is the WR2 in this Super Bowl Ranking.

