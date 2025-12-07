Texans vs. Chiefs SNF Preview: Odds & Projections for CJ Stroud, Rashee Rice, & More

Heading into Week 14, the Houston Texans (7-5) and Kansas City Chiefs (6-6) sit outside the playoff hunt in the AFC. The winner of this game gains an edge in a wild-card tiebreaker. Kansas City is 5-1 at home, with a losing conference record (3-4). The Texans come into this matchup with a four-game winning streak and the best defense in the NFL.

Texans vs. Chiefs Week 14 Game Information

TV: NBC/Peacock

Time: 8:20 PM EST

Vegas Line (DraftKings): Kansas City -3.5 points

Over/Under: 41.5

To help game managers set their rosters in Week 11, here’s a look at the game preview and projections for the Texans and Chiefs:

Houston Texans Week 14 Fantasy Football Projections

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

After missing three games, Stroud passed for 276 yards with no touchdowns and one interception against the Colts. His passing stats improved over his previous six games (67% completion rate, 230 passing yards per game, and nine touchdowns). His best game of the year came on the road in Week 4 (274 combined yards with four touchdowns).

DraftKings set his over/under at 230.5 passing yards (-111u). The prop market expects him to pass for fewer than 1.5 touchdowns (-191u).

The Chiefs sit 10th in passing yards allowed (2,559), with 13 passing touchdowns. Four quarterbacks passed for more than 230 yards against Kansas City.

Justin Herbert (318/3)

Josh Allen (273/1)

Bo Nix (295/0)

Dak Prescott (320/2)

This game is projected to be lower scoring, with both teams taking many plays to score. Stroud’s best chance for success would be if Houston fell behind early.

DraftKings

Woody Marks, Houston Texans

Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) signals a first down during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Marks has gained over 50 rushing yards in five of his last nine matchups while scoring one rushing touchdown. Over his previous three starts, the Texans gave him 17.7 rushing attempts per game. He’s been on the field for 80%, 66%, 69%, and 54% of Houston’s plays over the past month.

DraftKings set his over/under at 48.5 rushing yards (-113o). Marks is +150 to scoring an anytime touchdown.

Running backs average 18.3 rushing attempts against Kansas City. They rank seventh in rushing yards allowed (955) with eight touchdowns. Seven running backs have rushed for over 50 yards vs. the Chiefs.

Saquon Barkley (22/88/1)

Cam Skattebo (10/60/1)

Justice Hill (3/76/1)

Jahmyr Gibbs (17/65)

James Cook (27/114)

Jonathan Taylor (16/58)

Javonte Williams (17/59)

Marks has gained only 3.6 yards per carry in his rookie season, requiring him to get volume of carries to reach the over in his rushing prop. His rushing touchdown prop is too low for his resume this year.

Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs

With Isiah Pacheco healthy, Hunt was on the field for 64% of the Chiefs’ plays in Week 13, which was above his earlier-season role. Kansas City gave him RB1 snaps (78%, 80%, and 71%) over his previous three starts. Hunt gained over 35 rushing yards over his last five matchups (9/40/1, 11/49/1, 13/59/1, 30/104/1, and 14/58).

DraftKings set his over/under at 34.5 rushing yards (-116o). Hunt is +130 to score an anytime touchdown.

The Texans have the fourth-best defense in rushing yards allowed (889) to running backs, with nine touchdowns. Backs gain 3.7 yards per carry. Eleven running backs rushed for over 35 yards vs. Houston.

Kyren Williams (188/66/1)

Bucky Irving (17/71)

Rachaad White (10/65/1)

Travis Etienne (16/56/1)

Tony Pollard (14/64)

Zach Charbonnet (12/49/2)

Kenneth Walker (17/66)

J.K. Dobbins (15/61)

Travis Etienne (16/58/1)

James Cook (17/116/1)

Jonathan Taylor (21/85)

The Hunt props look favorable as he has earned the lead running back role for the Chiefs. He is their top goal-line runner, giving a reasonable chance to score in this game.

Kansas City Chiefs Week 14 Fantasy Football Projections

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes broke out of his touchdown slump (four TDs) last week, while extending his streak with 250 passing yards or more to nine games. Over this span, he averaged 37.3 pass attempts. Mahomes has 14 passing touchdowns at home, compared to eight on the road.

DraftKings set his over/under at 241.5 passing yards (-111u). He is expected to pass for fewer than 1.5 touchdowns (-129u).

Houston ranks fourth in passing yards allowed (2,354). Quarterbacks gain 6.3 yards per pass attempt with 12 touchdowns. They’ve allowed over 240 passing yards to two quarterbacks.

Matthew Stafford (245/1)

Josh Allen (253/0)

Mahomes is a gamer, and he’ll do his best to drive the ball to win.

DraftKings

Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Over his last five games, Rice gained over 73 receiving yards in four contests (9/93/1, 4/80, 8/141, and 8/92/2) while averaging just under 10 targets per game. He has six touchdowns in his six starts.

DraftKings set his over/under at 72.5 receiving yards (-114o). Rice is +120 to score an anytime touchdown.

The Texans have the eighth-best defense in receiving yards (1,509), with seven touchdowns. Four receivers gained over 73 yards receiving.

Puka Nacua (10/130)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (8/123/1)

Khalil Shakir (8/110)

Alec Pierce (4/78/1)

Rice works the short areas of the field, helping his targets and overall receiving success.

Nico Collins, Houston Texans

Over his previous five starts, Collins gained over 70 receiving yards in four contests (7/75, 7/136, 9/92/1, and 5/98). He has double-digit targets in five of his last six starts.

DraftKings set his over/under at 67.5 receiving yards (-111u). Collin is +165 to score an anytime touchdown.

The Chiefs are just above the league average in receiving yards allowed (1,617 – 14th). They hold wideouts to short yards per catch (11.5) with minimal damage in touchdowns (8).

Keenan Allen (7/68/1)

Quentin Johnston (5/79/2)

Zay Flowers (7/74)

Brian Thomas (4/80)

Pat Bryant (5/82)

Troy Franklin (4/84)

CeeDee Lamb (7/112/1)

George Pickens (6/88)

Collins has the play-making ability to beat the Chiefs’ defense. He appears to be an underdog in this matchup, but Houston needs him to play well to win. Last year, he turned in two steady showings (7/60 and 5/81) against Kansas City.

