Using Vegas Prop Lines to Make Week 3 Fantasy Football Start-Sit Decisions Featuring Dalton Schultz

Have a tough start/sit decision on your hands and don’t want to rely solely on your fantasy app’s projections? Take a look at the player prop lines Vegas has set for the week. They can provide another useful data point when you’re deciding between two players. Here are a few Week 3 players whose betting lines may give you a better idea of whether you should start or sit them.

*Lines given by Fanduel Sportsbook

TE Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

To score a Touchdown +210

O/U receiving yards 50.5 yards

If it wasn’t already evident from his Week 2 performance, when Schultz accounted for a significant portion of C.J. Stroud’s targets and passing yards, he’s a good bet to do it again. Schultz leads the Texans in projected receiving yards and is also the second-most likely player on the team to score a touchdown, behind David Montgomery. The Colts have been one of the NFL’s worst defenses through two weeks, making Schultz a strong bet to find the end zone and go over his receiving yards line.

WR Stefon DIggs, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (3) catches a four-yard pass for a touchdown thrown by quarterback Jayden Daniels (not pictured) against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

O/U receiving yards 34.5

With the loss of Jayden Daniels, Commanders players don’t look too appetizing this week or for the foreseeable future. If you’re between Diggs and McLaurin, Diggs is only at 34.5 yards as his over/under while McLaurin sits at 42.5 yards. The bookmakers see Diggs as less likely to thrive without Daniels at the helm. With three touchdowns already this season, his fantasy output has been strong, but the odds he gets in the endzone this week against a tough Seattle defense look grim.

WR Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers

To score a Touchdown +140

After Christian McCaffrey, Mike Evans is the second favorite to score a touchdown in the 49ers' matchup with the Arizona Cardinals this week. Keep an eye on his injury status, but as of now, reports indicate that he’s on track to play. With Evans serving as Brock Purdy’s primary red-zone target, he has a strong opportunity to make an impact both as a receiver and scorer. The matchup is especially appealing after the Cardinals allowed Jaxon Smith-Njigba to score three touchdowns last week.

RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To score a Touchdown +160

Kamara had an incredibly inefficient game in his return from injury in Week 2, but the Saints made it clear they still plan to use him at a healthy rate, giving him a team-high 14 touches out of the backfield. Vegas seems to agree, with only Travis Etienne and Chris Olave carrying slightly better touchdown odds at +145. If you’re in a bind at RB2 or Flex, Kamara could be a sneaky option this week. He has a solid chance to find the end zone while also offering plenty of opportunity to rack up a handful of receptions.

QB Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

O/U Passing Yards 252.5

O/U Passing TDs 1.5 +108

Tyler Shough is a QB1. That may or may not be a very controversial statement, especially given the injuries that occurred to three QB1s last weekend. But Vegas agrees with me given his prop lines. At 252.5 yards, Shough has the fourth-highest over/under in the league this week for passing yardage. For his touchdown props? Ninth-highest payout to go over 1.5 TDs. Not bad. If you don’t have a surefire stud to go with and have Shough sitting there, he’s the play.

QB Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

O/U Passing Yards 216.5 yds

O/U Passing 1.5 TDs +142

It’s been a disaster start for the Bucs, and it doesn’t get any easier against a tough Minnesota defense. His over/under for passing yards sits at the 21st projected yardage, and his Over/Under for 1.5 passing touchdowns sits at 19th. Despite the desperation and being at home, Baker is not baking this week.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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