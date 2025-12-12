Vikings-Cowboys Preview: Odds & Projections for Dak Prescott, Justin Jefferson, More

The NFC East comes into Week 15 with each team having a losing streak – PHI (3), DAL (3), NYG (7), and WAS (7), making the division a battle between the Eagles (8-5) and Cowboys (6-6-1) over the final month of the year. Dallas plays better at home (4-1-1), but they have been outscored by their opponents this year (385 to 381). They hold an advantage in division record (3-1) over Philly (2-2), but their earlier tie suggests it won’t bring that tie-breaker into play.

Minnesota (5-8) hasn’t been eliminated from the postseason. Unfortunately, they’ve lost six of their last eight matchups after starting the year with a 3-2 record. The Vikings hope J.J. McCarthy can make an offensive progression down the stretch, so Minnesota doesn’t have to revamp the quarterback position in 2026.

Vikings vs. Cowboys Game Information

TV: NBC/Peacock

Time: 8:20 PM EST

Vegas Line (DraftKings): Dallas -5.5 points

Over/Under: 48.5

To help game managers set their rosters in Week 15, here’s a look at the game preview and projections for the Vikings and Cowboys:

Week 15 Minnesota Vikings Fantasy Football Projections

Shawn Childs

J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

Over his seven starts, McCarthy passed for fewer than 165 yards in six games while averaging only 26 pass attempts. His completion rate (56.0) and yards per pass attempt (6.0) scream liability at the quarterback position. On the positive side, he comes off his best game (163/3 with six rushes for nine yards) despite attempting only 23 passes.

DraftKings set his over/under at 192.5 passing yards (-113o) while expecting him to attempt 28.5 passes (-123o). The prop market has McCarthy tossing fewer than 1.5 touchdowns (-185o).

Shawn Childs

The Cowboys have allowed the most passing yards (3,543 – 273 per game) in the NFL, with quarterbacks tossing 29 touchdowns. Ten quarterbacks have passed for 235 yards or more while averaging 36,2 passes per game.

I expect McCarthy to hit the over side in many of his props in this game.

DraftKings Sportsbook

Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings

Over the past two weeks, Jones has only been on the field for 37% and 45% of the Vikings’ plays due to him battling a lingering shoulder issue. As a result, he had a limited role in both matchups (25 combined yards and four catches on 10 touches and 14/76). Jones has the same health outlook coming into this week. Jordan Mason (11/52/1) was Minnesota’s better back last week, but he was only on the field for 30% of their plays.

Jones has an over/under of 46.5 rushing yards (-112u). I prefer to invest in Mason (37.5) in this backfield.

The Cowboys are league average in rushing yards allowed (1,306) to running backs, but they give 4.8 yards per carry and 8.7 yards per catch with backs scoring 15 times. Seven running backs have rushed for more than 46 yards.

DraftKings Sportsbook

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Jefferson comes off two empty games (2/4 and 2/1 with 10 targets). He’s lost his scoring value (two TDs) due to poor quarterback play by the Vikings and a short passing window created by offensive line issues. He gained over 62 yards in six of his first seven starts.

DraftKings set his over/under at 62.5 receiving yards (-114o). Jefferson is -135 to score an anytime touchdown.

Dallas has the worst wide receiver defense (160/2,214/22 on 231 targets), allowing 13.8 yards per pass attempt. Wideout beat them for three touchdowns in five games (NYG – 19/370/3, CHI – 13/208/3, GB – 17/166/3, DEN – 12/196/3, and KC – 14/173/3). J.J. McCarthy comes off an uptick game (163 passing yards and three touchdowns), but game score led to him attempting only 23 passes.

Jefferson has an excellent matchup, and he looks poised for an uptick in production. Twelve wide receivers have gained over 62 yards against the Cowboys.

Jordan Addison landed on the injury report this week with an Achilles issue. He has been relatively quiet over his last seven matchups (3/26/1, 2/48, 3/35, 2/20/1, 0/0, 5/36, and 4/62). His over/under is receiving yards (44.5), which is favorable this week if his injury turns out to be minor.

Week 15 Dallas Cowboys Fantasy Football Projections

Shawn Childs

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Prescott heads into Week 15 facing the Vikings with three consecutive games with over 300 yards passing. Dallas has scored 40, 40, 44, 17, 24, and 31 points at home, while reaching the endzone 23 times in these matchups. He passed for over 266 yards in four of his six home starts (once on the road).

DraftKings set his over/under at 266.5 passing yards (-122). He has a high over/under in touchdowns (2.5) while favored to go under (-223o).

Shawn Childs

Minnesota allowed the fourth-lowest total of passing yards (2,463), helped by facing a league low in passing attempts (356). They’ve allowed 12 passing touchdowns, with quarterbacks gaining 6.9 yards per pass attempt.

Jalen Hurts (326/3)

Jared Goff (284/2)

Dallas has the firepower at wide receiver to beat this defense, and the Vikings allow 13.8 yards per catch to wideouts. When pairing this combo with the Cowboys’ offensive success at home, Prescott looks poised to have another winning passing day. He does need CeeDee Lamb to play.

Sportsbooks haven’t released prop lines for the Cowboys’ wide receiver due to waiting to see if Lamb can play.

Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) looks on before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Cowboys gave Williams 19 touches or more in his last four starts, leading to him averaging 76.5 rushing yards (93, 87, 59, and 67). He’s scored four of his 11 touchdowns at home while rushing for over 71 rushing yards in eight of his 13 starts.

DraftKings set his over/under at 71.5 rushing yards (-110u). He is -140 to score an anytime touchdown.

Shawn Childs

The Vikings have faced the most rushing attempts (357 – 27.5 per game) by running backs. As a result, they sit 24th in rushing yards allowed (1,420) despite giving up only 4.0 yards per carry. Backs have 10 rushing touchdowns.

Tyler Allgeier (16/76/1)

Bijan Robinson (22/143)

Kenneth Gainwell (19/99/2)

Quinshon Judkins (23/110)

Kimani Vidal (23/117/1)

D’Andre Swift (21/90)

Emanuel Wilson (28/107/2)

If Dallas can play from a big lead, Williams would be poised to see a heavy dose of rushing attempts with a reasonable chance of scoring.

