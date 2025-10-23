Justin Jefferson, Keenan Allen, And More Vikings vs. Chargers Player Projections
Quarterback play remains an issue for the Vikings (3-3), which hasn’t been helped by Minnesota’s offensive line allowing 23 sacks. They are traveling to Los Angeles this week to take on the Chargers (4-3), whose defense has 27 points or more in three consecutive games.
Minnesota sits last in the NFC North, but they are 1-0 in division play with success on the road (2-1). Los Angeles already has wins over the Chiefs, Broncos, and Raiders, giving them the early edge in tiebreakers. The Chargers must solve their defensive issues if they want to stay in playoff contention.
TV: Prime Video
Time: 8:15 PM EST
Vegas Line (DraftKings): Chargers -3.5 points
Over/Under: 44.5
To help game managers set their rosters in Week 8, here’s a look at the game preview and projections for the Vikings and Chargers:
Minnesota Vikings Week 8 Thursday Night Football Projections
Since taking over the starting quarterback job for the Vikings, Carson Wentz averaged 40.7 pass attempts and 299.7 passing yards per game. Unfortunately, he has been unable to finish drives with passing touchdowns (3) while having more interceptions (4). Defenses have sacked him 11 times. His completion rate (66.9%) is respectable, and Wentz gained 15 yards or more on 15.7% of his completions.
DraftKings set his over/under at 230.5 passing yards (-112), which looks more tied to the Chargers’ passing yards allowed results than the current form of the Vikings’ passing game with Jordan Addison added back to the starting lineup.
- Kansas City Chiefs (258/1)
- Las Vegas Raiders (180/0)
- Denver Broncos (153/1)
- New York Giants (119/1)
- Washington Commanders (231/1)
- Miami Dolphins (231/1)
- Indianapolis Colts (288/2)
Over the past five games, Los Angeles has faced 139 passes (27.8), which has helped the Chargers’ appearance in pass coverage. Wentz also has a low over/under in pass attempts (33.5). The prop market expects him to have fewer than 1.5 passing touchdowns (-133u).
On the downside of Carson Wentz’s passing props, he could get hooked if Minnesota doesn’t play well offensively early in the game. I have him projected to pass for 244 yards on 34.5 passes.
As of early Thursday morning, DraftKings hasn’t posted any over/under rushing prop lines for Jordan Mason as they wait to see if Zavier Scott is active or somehow Aaron Jones suits up.
The Chargers’ defense allowed over 5.0 yards per carry in five of their seven games, with running backs having a high level of success (128/651/8 – 5.1 yards per carry).
Kimani Vidal ran the ball great against the Dolphins (18/124), highlighted by a 38-yard run in Week 6. The Colts shut him down last week (9/20) while being on the field for 64% of LA’s snaps. With Hassan Haskins ruled out this week, he’ll only have to compete with Nyheim Hines for carries.
The Vikings sit fifth in running back defense, while allowing 4.2 yards per rush and three touchdowns on the ground to backs. Vidal has an over/under of 57.5 rushing yards (-114u). He is +125 to score an anytime touchdown, compared to +105 for Jordan Mason.
Los Angeles Chargers Week 8 Thursday Night Football Projections
In 2025, the Chargers have transitioned to a high-volume passing team, dictated by improved receiving options and game score in some matchups. Justin Herbert leads the NFL in passing yards (1,913 – 273 per game) and pass attempts (271 – 38.7 per game).
DraftKings set his over/under at 253.5 passing yards (-112), with 35.5 pass attempts (-117u). Herbert is a favorite to toss over 1.5 touchdowns (-171o).
Quarterbacks only have 161 pass attempts (26.8 per game) against Minnesota after six games, helped by facing below-par passing offenses.
- Caleb Williams (210/1 – 35 passes)
- Michael Penix (135/0 – 21 passes)
- Jake Browning (140/1 with three turnovers and 27 passes)
- Aaron Rodgers (200/1 – 22 passes)
- Dillon Gabriel (190/2 – 33 passes)
- Jalen Hurts (326/3 – 23 passes)
The Eagles exposed the Vikings’ coverage in the deep passing game. Herbert has depth in receiving weapons, suggesting a winning day passing the ball.
DraftKings has given Oronde Gadsden a ton of respect in his receiving yards over/under (44.5), given he has only played in five NFL games (5/46, 2/16, 1/4, 7/68, and 7/164/1). The Chargers had him on the field for 77% of their plays over the past two weeks. Offenses completed 31.2% of their passes to tight ends against the Vikings, but they are gaining only 7.7 yards per catch with two touchdowns.
Ladd McConkey (56.5), Keenan Allen (49.5), and Quentin Johnston (48.5) fall in a tight range in receiving yard props, with each outcome most likely determined by who gets that extra catch or two. They also have similar lines for anytime touchdowns – McConkey (+160), Allen (+165), and Johnston (+150).
McConkey has over 60 yards receiving in three games (6/74, 7/100/1, and 9/67), which includes the last two games.
Allen has had a floor of 58 receiving yards in five of his seven starts.
Johnston opened the season with four high-floor games in receiving yards (5/79/2, 3/71/1, 6/89, and 8/98/1). He missed Week 6 with a hamstring issue. The Chargers only looked his way 10 times over his last two starts (4/40 and 2/30/1).
Three wide receivers have gained over 100 yards against the Vikings.
- DK Metcalf (5/126/1)
- AJ Brown (4/121/2)
- DeVonta Smith (9/183/1)
Justin Jefferson has had a floor of 75 receiving yards in five consecutive games while posting his best results under the guidance of Carson Wentz (10/126, 7/123, and 5/79). He hasn’t scored in five consecutive games. His over/under in receiving yards (81.5) falls within his 2025 season range (88 per game). Jefferson is +140 to score an anytime touchdown (+1,000 for two scores).
Since returning to the Vikings, Jordan Addison gained over 100 receiving yards in two of his three matchups (4/114, 5/41/1, and 9/128).
Five receivers have gained over 90 yards against the Chargers.
- Marquise Brown (10/99)
- Courtland Sutton (6/118/1)
- Deebo Samuel (8/96/1)
- Jaylen Waddle (6/95)
- Alec Pierce (5/98)
If the Vikings’ offensive line gives Carson Wentz time to throw, he will have open wide receivers deep downfield.