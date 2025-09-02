Week 1 Fantasy Football Tight Ends To Sit Featuring Dalton Kincaid & Colston Loveland
Once you get past the first few tiers of tight ends, things get dicey. So it can be tough to have to bench your tight end, especially if you have to use a roster spot to pick up another. Nonetheless, sometimes we have to do it. These are the tight ends you should sit in Week 1.
Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
Kincaid has to prove that he's a starter-worthy tight end before we even consider putting him in our lineups. Especially against the Baltimore Ravens, who have a defense loaded with outstanding linebackers, safeties, and corners. As much as we want Dawson Knox to just go away, he's not, and he's going to see plenty of snaps again this season. We are going to wait for an actual breakout for Kincaid and won't be trying to predict it after he burned us last year.
Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
Are we really doing this again? It's time we all admit that we were somehow all wrong about Pitts as a prospect. It doesn't make a ton of sense, but it is what it is. Pitts is never going to be that guy. We are moving on and benching him in Week 1, and until further notice, unless something drastically changes for an extended period of time.
Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
Our issue isn't with Loveland, it's with the Chicago Bears' offense. Everyone is excited about Ben Johnson taking over in Chicago, and rightfully so; however, we may be overlooking some obvious red flags because of our excitement. At the end of the day, this is an offense with a lot of mouths to feed, and we don't know if their quarterback is any good. That should be more alarming than fantasy owners are making it out to be. Loveland could be great, but we aren't willing to go all in with him in Week 1.
Mason Taylor, New York Jets
Taylor isn't all that high in the rankings, but he's a tight end that many have planted their flag on as their guy. Don't outsmart yourself and start him in Week 1. You shouldn't be starting anyone in the Jets' passing attack against the Steelers. It's not to say that Taylor can't be good this season, but he could also be useless. Take a wait-and-see approach with him. There are better options, and he's not going to win you or lose you your week.